May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Total SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that the company
will maintain its relatively strong industry position and significant global
market share as it works to strengthen its upstream portfolio by building on
current projects. Fitch also believes the company will be able to maintain
current credit metrics by funding the majority of upstream projects through a
combination of asset disposals and operating cash flow. As of end-2012 the
company had completed approximately USD15bn of asset disposals and expects to
complete an additional USD5bn by 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Investment Grade: Total SA's high investment-grade ratings reflect its
significant production scale, competitive production costs relative to peers,
and a well-diversified and vertically integrated profile across segments that
allow it to retain a significant share of the global oil and gas industry. Its
ratings are further supported by a rising position in the global liquefied
natural gas (LNG) market.
Downstream Challenges: Total completed a restructuring of its downstream
business that the company expects will increase profitability by 5% by 2015.
This partially comes from a combination of reduced refining throughput in Europe
and growing chemicals production in Qatar and South Korea. Fitch expects the
Port Arthur deep conversion refinery in the US to benefit Total's downstream
operations, thanks to higher average US refining margins and lower WTI crude oil
feedstock costs in the US. The Saudi based Jubali refinery start-up in 2013 will
be another milestone.
Geographical Concentration Presents Risks: Total's strong business profile is
partly offset by a geographical production profile that is increasingly focused
on emerging-market countries, particularly in Africa, which has overtaken Europe
as the group's highest-producing region. The group faces some operational
challenges in these markets, especially in deepwater production.
Financial Profile Should Improve: Total's financial profile is somewhat
stretched for its current ratings due to increased borrowings used to maintain
its cash-neutral funding position. Fitch expects some of the company's other
credit metrics to improve in 2013, benefiting from a high oil price and funds
from operations (FFO) margin of around 12%. Profitability remains stable as of
2012, with FFO of about EUR21.6bn, compared with EUR21.3bn at end-2011.
Stable Outlook: Total's Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's anticipation that the
company will maintain its relatively strong industry position and significant
global market share as it works to strengthen its upstream production portfolio
by building on existing projects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Factors: The ratings could be negatively affected by a failure to reach
targeted production from upstream projects over the next three to five years, an
increase in borrowings to fund capex and dividends instead of financing these
with internally generated funds, or a prolonged weakness in the downstream
refining and chemicals business with a negative impact on earnings. Net leverage
above 2x on a sustained basis could also be negative.
Positive Factors: The ratings could be positively affected by a growing upstream
production profile that more closely resembles those of larger peers, cash flow
generation greater than the industry average, cost-containment positioning that
leads to competitive advantages, or a greater market share in global LNG trade.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Strong Liquidity: Fitch anticipates that Total will maintain a net leverage
ratio (measured as FFO-adjusted net leverage) of around 1.0x-1.5x over the
business cycle (2012: 1.2x). Fitch believes Total will struggle to remain
marginally free cash flow (FCF) positive due to high capex and steady dividends.
Total presently enjoys ample liquidity with around EUR15.5bn of cash and cash
equivalents and USD10.5bn of undrawn committed credit facilities as of 2012 that
support the current ratings.
The rating actions are as follows
Total SA
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Total Capital SA
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Total Capital International SA
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'