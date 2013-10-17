(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Santander Totta S.A.'s (Totta;
BBB-/Negative/F3) Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH, Portuguese mortgage covered bonds) at 'BBB',
Negative Outlook.
The affirmation follow a full review of the programme after applying the
agency's updated covered bond master criteria and assumptions for assessing
credit risk of Portuguese residential mortgage loans pools (see "Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria" dated 4 September 2013 and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal"
dated 30 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). In particular, Fitch has modelled
recovery prospects for covered bonds subject to time subordination and to full
discontinuity risk upon an issuer's event of default (see "Fitch Announces
Enhancement to Recovery Uplift in Covered Bonds Ratings" dated 30 April 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
In Fitch's view, Portuguese legislative programmes are subject to sequential
allocation of recoveries given default, leaving later maturing covered bonds
subordinated to the repayment of earlier bonds. Fitch assumes an ongoing
allocation of funds from the cover pool to make the payments that become due
under the covered bonds in chronological order of maturity. To assess the
recovery prospects of the programmes, in line with its criteria, Fitch then
compares the present value of the remaining cover assets' cash flows,
incorporating stressed defaults and recoveries, discounted at the stressed
interest rate curve plus one-half of the refinancing spread in the targeted
scenario, with the present value of the remaining liabilities discounted at the
stressed interest rate curve.
The agency has lowered its stressed refinancing spread assumptions used to
calculate the net present value of future cash flows from Portuguese residential
mortgages. The revised assumptions reflect the declining trend observed on
spreads from secondary market Portuguese residential mortgage-backed securities
and government bonds over the past three to five years but also takes into
account the political instability and macroeconomic uncertainties surrounding
the Portuguese economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB' rating is based on Totta's 'BBB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 and publicly committed
over-collateralisation (OC) of 15%. The newly re-calculated break-even level of
OC of 12% is sufficient to grant one-notch uplift for recoveries in excess of
51% on the bonds assumed to be in default in a 'BBB' rating scenario. The
breakeven OC has increased from 5.26% to 12%, as the agency has modelled a
sequential allocation of recovery proceeds due to the presence of time
subordination and has applied its revised asset assumptions for the cover pool.
Fitch has maintained a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) for Totta's mortgage
covered bonds, which assumes an immediate default of the covered bonds following
a default of the issuer. This overall risk assessment is driven by the liquidity
gap and systemic risk component, which factors in the Portuguese sovereign IDR
(BB+/Negative) being in the non-investment rating category, which in Fitch's
view would prevent a successful timely cover pool refinancing in the event of an
issuer default (see "Fitch Assigns Portuguese, Greek and Cypriot Covered Bonds
Outlooks & D-Caps" dated 19 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). According
to Fitch's covered bonds rating criteria, an uplift of up to two notches can be
granted above the IDR based on recovery prospect, provided that the covered
bond's rating on a probability of default basis is in the investment grade
rating category.
A total of 94% of the cover assets and 83% of the covered bonds are floating
rate. Totta has total return swaps in place on all outstanding series of covered
bonds and an interest rate swap on one outstanding series of fixed rate bonds
which amounts to EUR1bn. All swap agreements are entered with the parent bank,
Banco Santander (BBB+/Negative/F2). Fitch gives full credit to the existing
hedging structure.
As of 30 June 2013, the mortgage pool consisted of 165,344 loans originated by
Totta with an outstanding balance of EUR8.2bn, whereas the outstanding covered
bonds totalled EUR7.13bn. In a 'BBB' scenario, Fitch has calculated a credit
loss of 9.4%, a cumulative weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency of 23.1%
and WA recovery rate of 59.5%.
Fitch calculates the WA current LTV of the mortgages at 56.7%. The cover pool
weighted-average remaining term stands at 7.3 years, compared with 1.8 years for
the covered bonds. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated.
The Negative Outlook on the OH reflects that on Totta's IDR and for Portuguese
residential mortgage loans (see '2013 Outlook: European Structured Finance',
dated December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The OH 'BBB' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following
occurred: (i) Totta's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches; or (ii) the
programme OC went below the 12% breakeven OC calculated by Fitch.
Fitch's breakeven OC for the covered bond ratings will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.