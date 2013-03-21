(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/ ISTANBUL /LONDON/ , March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Abu
Dhabi-based Tourism Development & Investment Company's (TDIC)
Long-Term IDR and
senior unsecured rating at 'AA', and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable. TDIC's global medium-term note
programme TDIC Finance
Limited and outstanding notes and TDIC Sukuk Limited and
outstanding notes'
ratings have also been affirmed at 'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support Key to Rating:
Fitch applies its parent and subsidiary rating linkage
methodology in rating
TDIC, concluding that a strong relationship exists between TDIC
and the Emirate
of Abu Dhabi ('AA'/Stable/'F1+'), resulting in the ratings being
aligned. Strong
sovereign ties remain the primary rating driver for TDIC. The
agency would not
be able to rate TDIC on a standalone basis, due to its very
limited operational
assets.
Consistent State Funding:
The state has consistently provided TDIC with substantial levels
of direct
financial support, including the provision of free land,
recognised by TDIC as
equity contributions. In 2012, the government provided a
monetary contribution
totalling about AED2.8bn.
Long-Term State Ownership:
TDIC was established in 2005 through Emiri Decree No. 12. It is
fully owned by
the state via the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, which
is mandated to
promote economic diversification through supporting and
expanding the Abu Dhabi
tourism industry. TDIC's 100% state ownership status is mandated
by law and is
unlikely to change. It can only be dissolved after 2105 (100
years from its
formation) by Emiri decree, or if its mandate is deemed
complete.
State Development Strategy:
TDIC's mission, as set forth by the government, is to develop
and manage Abu
Dhabi's tourism investment zones. It is equipped to act as
master developer for
large-scale tourism projects. TDIC works closely with
private-sector developers,
the involvement of which is a key part of the government's
broader economic
strategy.
Unaffected by Public Debt Policy:
In October 2012, Fitch noted that Abu Dhabi's four major
state-owned enterprises
(SOEs), including the three rated by Fitch - Mubadala
Development Company PJSC,
International Petroleum Investment Company PJSC (IPIC), and TDIC
- are
essentially unaffected by the emirate's recently approved public
debt policy.
Fitch continues to apply its parent and subsidiary rating
linkage methodology in
rating these entities, as we understand that the implicit state
support from the
Emirate of Abu Dhabi has not changed from that previously
announced. Fitch does
not rate the fourth of the emirate's largest SOEs - Abu Dhabi
National Energy
Company PJSC (TAQA). For more details, see 'Fitch: Major SOE
Ratings Still
Benefit from Abu Dhabi Support', dated 24 October 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sovereign Rating Change:
A change in the sovereign ratings of Abu Dhabi would lead to a
similar change in
TDIC's ratings, as the ratings are aligned under Fitch's parent
and subsidiary
rating linkage methodology.
Implied Support, Operational Structure:
Any change in the implied support and commitment from/ownership
by the
government of Abu Dhabi would prompt a review of the ratings. A
significant
change in TDIC's operational structure, and any potential
divestment of key
operating assets, would also prompt a review of the ratings.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12
August 2012, and
'Rating Sukuk', dated 16 August 2012 is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
