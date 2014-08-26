(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SEOUL, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Toyota Motor Corporation's (Toyota) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Global Automaker: Toyota's ratings reflect its leading global market position, wide product range across the premium and mass market segments, geographic diversity, economies of scale and leadership in hybrid vehicles. Stable Profitability: Toyota's profitability in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FY14) was boosted by a weaker yen, which depreciated by around 20% against the US dollar during the financial year. As a result, EBIT margin on industrial operations increased to 8.2% from 4.8% in FY13. Toyota's profitability continued to improve in 1QFY15, with its industrial operating profit margin at 10.1%, driven primarily by cost reductions. Fitch expects the industrial operating margin to remain steady, at or above 6% in FY15 and FY16, as Toyota benefits from continued cost efficiency measures and stable volumes. However, larger-than-expected volume declines in Japan and certain emerging markets and heightened competition in key markets such as the US, could temper profitability. Benefits of Yen Weakness Fading: Fitch expects the positive effects on profitability of a weaker yen against the US dollar to diminish for all the Japanese automakers for the rest of 2014, as it does not anticipate further material depreciation in the yen. Toyota's management has indicated a negative currency effect on group operating profit in FY15 due to currency fluctuations in emerging markets, which Fitch has factored into its forecasts. Benign Operating Environment: Fitch expects global auto sales and production to rise in the low- to mid-single-digit range in 2014, driven primarily by continued growth in the US and China. In Japan, we expect the rise in consumption tax in April 2014 to contribute to a contraction in overall vehicle demand in 2014. In 1QFY15, Toyota's sales volume rose by 0.4% with continued solid growth in North America and Europe offsetting declines in Japan and Asia. We expect Toyota to post stable auto sales volumes in FY15. Cautious Investment: We expect Toyota's capex/revenue on industrial operations to remain flat in FY15 at around 4.5% (FY14: 4.3%), with the company remaining relatively cautious in expanding production capacity abroad, unlike Honda Motor Co., Ltd (A/Stable) and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (BBB/Stable), which have continued to make significant investments in overseas production facilities. Strong Financial Profile, Robust Liquidity: Toyota has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, which provides a considerable buffer against cyclical industry or exchange rate fluctuations. We expect the company to maintain positive FCF in FY15-16, with FFO-adjusted leverage comfortably below 1.0x (FY14: 0.4x), CFO-adjusted debt above 100% (FY14: 240%), and a strong net cash position (FY14: JPY1,936bn). RATING SENSITIVITIES: Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions include: - EBIT margin on industrial operations below 4% on a sustained basis in combination with FCF margin below 1% (FY14: 7.1%) on a sustained basis; - Any erosion of Toyota's competitive strengths, such as its large scale, breadth of product line-up and leadership in hybrid vehicles; - Net cash position turning to a net debt position. Positive: A near term upgrade of Toyota's ratings is unlikely. Typically, the inherent cyclicality and potential financial pressures on the auto manufacturing industry result in a soft cap on IDRs at the 'A' level, although in rare cases a manufacturer with very strong business profile and unusually strong credit protection metrics could be considered for the 'A+' level. 