(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Transport for London's (TfL) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed TfL's GBP5bn MTN programme's Long-term local currency rating at 'AA' and its commercial paper (ECP) programme's Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'F1+. The corresponding debt issues have also been affirmed. KEY RATING DRIVERS TfL is classified as a dependent entity and its ratings are notched down once from the UK sovereign (AA+/Stable/F1+), under Fitch's public-sector entity criteria, reflecting the strategic importance of TfL for London and the UK economy. This strategic importance is underlined in the strong support for TfL from the central government through multi-year funding, funding letters, oversight of borrowing limits and shared priorities. Additionally TfL's total contribution/risk to Crossrail has been capped at GBP7.1bn of the total funding budget of GBP14.8bn and if the costs breach a pre-determined level, there is a put option to the Department for Transport (DfT). About 40% of TfL's total revenue comes from grants. Some of this is paid directly to TfL from the DfT, some is transferred from the DfT via the Greater London Authority (GLA), and since April 2013, some is through business rates collected and distributed by the GLA. The UK government has part-funded TfL's investment plan and pledged to support its long-term commitments. Total general and capital grants received in the financial year ended March 2014, excluding Crossrail funding, amounted to GBP3.2bn, slightly below GBP3.4bn in FY13. Fare revenue accounts for 48% of TfL's total revenues. TfL has a balanced business plan with flexibility to respond to pressures by delaying capital expenditure, reducing operating costs or increasing fares if necessary. TfL has firm plans in place to deliver savings of GBP12bn to 2020/21 and still sees additional savings of GBP4bn to be secured until FY21. Moreover, liquidity is strong, with cash reserves totaling GBP4.6bn at FYE14, although GBP2.1bn of this is ring-fenced for Crossrail. Passenger journeys across all modes of transport increased in FY14. Recent forecasts suggest patronage will increase 4% over the three years to FY17 for buses and 11% for the tube. Ambitious capital expenditure has led to increased debt. Direct debt amounted to GBP7.9bn at FYE14, and according to TfL's forecast, direct debt will increase by GBP2bn between FY14 and FY17 to reach GBP9.85bn. Construction of the Crossrail line at sites across the city remains on time, with 83% of the tunneling now complete. Investment in Crossrail and the tube is vital to secure future economic growth in the capital. Crossrail will increase London's rail capacity by 10% and enable new and faster journeys. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could result from weakening support from the central government or a sharp reduction in revenue without supplementary sources of revenue or funding identified or corresponding tangible support. A significant increase in debt servicing-to-revenue as a result of weaker support could also lead to a downgrade. An upgrade could arise from closer or more direct links or stronger commitment from the central government. A significant reduction in debt could lead to positive rating action, although this is unlikely due to TfL's large investment programme. Contact: Primary Analyst Ines Callahan Associate Director +34 93 467 87 45 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia 85, 7 Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 84 00 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Ratings of Public Sector Entities Outside the US" dated 4 March 2014 and "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14 August 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.