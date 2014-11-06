(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Transport
for London's (TfL) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed TfL's
GBP5bn MTN
programme's Long-term local currency rating at 'AA' and its
commercial paper
(ECP) programme's Short-term foreign and local currency ratings
at 'F1+. The
corresponding debt issues have also been affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TfL is classified as a dependent entity and its ratings are
notched down once
from the UK sovereign (AA+/Stable/F1+), under Fitch's
public-sector entity
criteria, reflecting the strategic importance of TfL for London
and the UK
economy. This strategic importance is underlined in the strong
support for TfL
from the central government through multi-year funding, funding
letters,
oversight of borrowing limits and shared priorities.
Additionally TfL's total
contribution/risk to Crossrail has been capped at GBP7.1bn of
the total funding
budget of GBP14.8bn and if the costs breach a pre-determined
level, there is a
put option to the Department for Transport (DfT).
About 40% of TfL's total revenue comes from grants. Some of this
is paid
directly to TfL from the DfT, some is transferred from the DfT
via the Greater
London Authority (GLA), and since April 2013, some is through
business rates
collected and distributed by the GLA. The UK government has
part-funded TfL's
investment plan and pledged to support its long-term
commitments. Total general
and capital grants received in the financial year ended March
2014, excluding
Crossrail funding, amounted to GBP3.2bn, slightly below GBP3.4bn
in FY13.
Fare revenue accounts for 48% of TfL's total revenues. TfL has a
balanced
business plan with flexibility to respond to pressures by
delaying capital
expenditure, reducing operating costs or increasing fares if
necessary. TfL has
firm plans in place to deliver savings of GBP12bn to 2020/21 and
still sees
additional savings of GBP4bn to be secured until FY21. Moreover,
liquidity is
strong, with cash reserves totaling GBP4.6bn at FYE14, although
GBP2.1bn of this
is ring-fenced for Crossrail.
Passenger journeys across all modes of transport increased in
FY14. Recent
forecasts suggest patronage will increase 4% over the three
years to FY17 for
buses and 11% for the tube.
Ambitious capital expenditure has led to increased debt. Direct
debt amounted to
GBP7.9bn at FYE14, and according to TfL's forecast, direct debt
will increase by
GBP2bn between FY14 and FY17 to reach GBP9.85bn. Construction of
the Crossrail
line at sites across the city remains on time, with 83% of the
tunneling now
complete. Investment in Crossrail and the tube is vital to
secure future
economic growth in the capital. Crossrail will increase London's
rail capacity
by 10% and enable new and faster journeys.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from weakening support from the central
government or a
sharp reduction in revenue without supplementary sources of
revenue or funding
identified or corresponding tangible support. A significant
increase in debt
servicing-to-revenue as a result of weaker support could also
lead to a
downgrade.
An upgrade could arise from closer or more direct links or
stronger commitment
from the central government. A significant reduction in debt
could lead to
positive rating action, although this is unlikely due to TfL's
large investment
programme.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Associate Director
+34 93 467 87 45
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia 85, 7
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 84 00
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Ratings of Public Sector Entities Outside
the US" dated 4
March 2014 and "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14 August
2012 are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.