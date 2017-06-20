(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC
Transtelecom Company's
(TTK) Foreign- and Local-Currency Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'B+'. The Outlook on both is Stable. TTK's senior unsecured debt
has been
affirmed at 'B+'/ 'RR4'. The Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'B'.
TTK runs a large-capacity fibre backbone network laid along
Russian railways. It
operates under an asset-light business model and leases its core
fibre network
from its 100% shareholder Russian Railways (RZD) (BBB-/Stable).
TTK holds
established positions in the inter-operator segment, and has
developed a
sufficiently large end-user broadband franchise, holding
approximately 5% of the
all-Russia subscriber market share. The company is likely to
manage its leverage
at slightly below 3x net debt/EBITDA, corresponding to below 4x
FFO adjusted net
leverage, in line with the leverage policy of its controlling
shareholder RZD.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large and Underutilised Network; The company benefits from
running a large
backbone network laid along the railways throughout Russia.
Control over this
extensive infrastructure positions TTK as a strong wholesale
operator, but also
allows it to offer a competitive broadband service in its
covered territories.
The network remains underutilised which allows it to keep capex
at a relatively
low level, at below 15% of revenues, but also to seek new
monetisation
opportunities.
Focus on Monetisation: The company's strategy is focused on a
more efficient use
of its existing asset base and a search for new growth areas. We
understand that
TTK is likely to refrain from committing itself to large-scale
investment
projects without clear payback. The entry into new markets
entails substantial
execution risks, but the chosen strategy, in our view, protects
against
overinvestment and spikes in leverage. It may also help mitigate
the impact of
shrinking revenues in the over-competitive wholesale segment and
rapidly slowing
retail broadband segment.
The management is keen to explore entry into new segments such
as the internet
of things, MVNO operations, captive projects with shareholder
RZD, and new
end-to-end wholesale services for smaller operators on the
existing telecoms
infrastructure. We believe that opening TTK's infrastructure to
other telecom
players may be value-accretive, and that it will not be
cannibalistic in view of
the company's relatively small retail franchise. However, with
the likely
exception of synergistic projects with RZD, business models in
the new segments
remain unproven while the visibility on their financial
performance is low.
Traditional Wholesale Under Pressure: TTK's traditional
wholesale segment will
remain the core cash-generating unit for the company, supported
by sizeable
indefeasible rights of use (IRU) contributions. However, the
segment is in
long-term decline, as a result of falling voice traffic and the
continuing
build-out of own infrastructure by large telecoms operators. The
company's long
network with connections to Russia's European and Asian
neighbouring countries
provides opportunities for recurring IRU proceeds from
international operators,
at least in the short to medium term.
Stagnating Broadband: We believe TTK's growth in its retail
broadband segment is
likely to stagnate, due to significant average revenue per user
(ARPU) and
revenue pressures on the back of promotions in 2016. The
subscriber take-up of
broadband service in its covered territories remains lower than
for peers, in
the low 20% territory, suggesting modest opportunities for
further subscriber
and revenue growth, but also margin improvement in the medium
term. Growth will
be supported by the launch of pay-TV in March 2017.
Stable Leverage: We believe TTK is likely to manage its leverage
at slightly
below 3x net debt/EBITDA and 4x FFO adjusted net leverage. This
is in line with
the targeted leverage of its shareholder RZD, which is
comfortable with leverage
of 2.5x net debt/EBITDA under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS)
both at the
group level, but also for key operating subsidiaries.
Differences under RAS and
IFRS reporting (including due to early recognition of IRU
revenues under RAS)
result in leverage under IFRS being approximately 0.4x higher
than under RAS.
We expect TTK to remain FCF positive on a pre-dividend basis,
with free cash
either spent on new projects as capex or returned to the
shareholder, instead of
further significant debt reduction.
Relationship With Shareholder: Fitch rates TTK on a standalone
basis. Legal ties
are weak between TTK and its parent RZD as the latter does not
guarantee TTK's
debt. Owning a telecoms company is not strategic for a railway
operator.
However, operating ties are strong and RZD is likely to retain
control over TTK
in the medium term at least. We therefore assume that TTK should
be able to
continue leasing dark fibre from its shareholder on
non-discriminatory terms.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The company ratings' benefit from the established positions in
the
inter-operator segment and an improved position in the broadband
segment as the
fifth-largest operator in Russia with an approximately 5%
subscriber market
share. Compared to Russian mobile operators and Rostelecom, the
company has
smaller scale and a weaker competitive position in the
residential segment. Its
wholesale segment is intrinsically more volatile than retail
revenues. TTK
operates under an asset-light model business model which is a
constraining
factor for the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- low single-digit revenue decline in 2017 and largely flat
revenue in
2018-2020;
- EBITDA margin at above 21% in 2017 and gradually improving in
2018-2020;
- capex at below 12% of revenue in 2017 growing to 14% in
2018-2020;
- progressively increasing dividends in 2018-2020;
- around RUB0.4 billion of recurring cash proceeds from IRUs per
year included
in FFO in 2017-2020;
- buyout of some minority interests in 2017;
-given our understanding of the business and its peers, our
recovery analysis
assumes a post-restructuring EBITDA of RUB4.45 billion and a
distressed
EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.0x. Recovery prospects for the RUB16.2
billion senior
unsecured debt are good, but the Recovery Rating of 'RR4' is
limited by a soft
cap due to country considerations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Stable broadband performance and less volatility in the
interoperator segment
coupled with sustainably positive FCF generation and leverage at
below 3x FFO
adjusted net leverage (broadly corresponding to 2x net
Debt/EBITDA) may lead to
an upgrade.
- A pre-requisite for a positive rating action is a comfortable
liquidity
position with a short-term liquidity score of at least above 1x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Pressures in the interoperator segment, but also broadband
underperformance
and weak financial results of new projects leading to a
sustained rise in
leverage to above 4.0x FFO adjusted net leverage (broadly
corresponding to above
3x net debt/EBITDA) without a clear path for deleveraging will
likely lead to a
downgrade.
- Liquidity and refinancing pressures may also be negative.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: TTK's liquidity is comfortable with RUB9
billion of credit
lines with Russian banks covering RUB6.3 billion of short-term
debt maturities
at end-2016.
