(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on The
Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Subordinated notes at 'BBB+';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) on insurance company
subsidiaries at 'AA'.
See the full list of rating actions below. The Rating Outlooks
are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TRV's ratings are supported by a strong competitive position as
a top-5 U.S.
property/casualty insurer, solid earnings, prudent capital
management, and
financial flexibility. Balanced against these strengths is TRV's
continued
investment concentration in municipal bonds.
TRV's market position and size/scale are characterized as
'Large' by Fitch given
its nearly 5% market share of the property/casualty industry
measured by net
written premium. The company offers a wide range of insurance
products to both
the commercial and personal lines markets and frequently
occupies a top-tier
position among independent insurance agencies.
TRV's combined ratio was 90.6% for the first three quarters of
2013, leading to
a 15.6% annualized return on stockholders' equity (ROE). The
combined ratio and
ROE averaged 95.3% and 12.5%, respectively, over the five-year
period 2008-2012.
Profitability benefited from a benign catastrophe year in 2013
relative to 2012,
which included losses from Superstorm Sandy in the fourth
quarter.
Capitalization at the operating company level scored 'Very
Strong' on Fitch's
proprietary capital model, Prism, which is considered consistent
with TRV's 'AA'
IFS rating. Other measures of capital strength such as
operating leverage and
net leverage ratios were, respectively, 1.1x and 3.5x as of
Sept. 30, 2013, and
are at median guidelines for the current rating category. Fitch
estimates TRV's
NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) to be 277% of the company action
level at Sept.
30, 2013.
TRV's debt-to-capital ratio was 21% at Sept. 30, 2013, which is
within
management's stated target range of 15%-25%. Operating EBIT
covered fixed
charges by nearly 15x during the first nine months of 2013,
which is at the
upper end of the range for Fitch's median guidelines for the
current rating
category. The next significant debt maturity is $400 million of
senior debt in
December 2015.
TRV repurchased 17 million common shares year-to-date Sept. 30,
2013. The
average price per share repurchased was $82 and the total amount
spent on
repurchases was $1.4 billion, which represented slightly more
than one-half of
net income over the period. TRV's board of directors authorized
a $5 billion
share repurchase authorization at the close of the third quarter
2013.
TRV has maintained significant holding company liquidity with
cash, short-term
invested assets and other readily marketable securities totaling
$1.9 billion at
Sept. 30, 2013. One year's interest expense and common
dividends is estimated
to be $1.1 billion. TRV's liquidity profile is supplemented by
an $800 million
commercial paper (CP) program that is backed by a three-year $1
billion
syndicated credit facility.
The company carries a large investment allocation in state,
municipal and
revenue bonds, amounting to $36 billion or 58% of fixed-income
securities as of
Sept. 30, 2013. This asset class is experiencing a heightened
level of stress
given the fiscal problems of many states and municipalities.
Concerns over the
municipal portfolio are largely mitigated by its
diversification, high credit
quality and $1.6 billion unrealized gain as of Sept. 30, 2013.
In addition,
greater than one-quarter of TRV's municipal bonds are
'prefunded', meaning there
is an escrow to fund repayment, significantly reducing credit
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Capitalization at the underwriting subsidiaries that is
inconsistent with
standards for the current rating category such as consolidated
statutory net
leverage greater than 4.5x, a long-term increase in the
financial leverage ratio
to greater than 25% or a deterioration in the Prism score to
below the 'Very
Strong' category.
--A GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratio less than 8x on a run-rate
basis;
--A sustained period of net losses or catastrophe losses out of
proportion with
the company's market share.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in TRV's capitalization measured by a Prism score
of 'Extremely
Strong'. However, given publicly traded companies' sensitivity
around managing
capital, this level of overcapitalization is unlikely.
--Sustained underwriting performance across business lines that
is clearly
better than the industry and similarly-rated peers.
The following ratings have been affirmed by Fitch:
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
--IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--5.50% senior notes due Dec. 1, 2015 at 'A';
--6.25% senior notes due June 20, 2016 at 'A';
--5.75% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2017 at 'A';
--5.80% senior notes due May 15, 2018 at 'A';
--5.90% senior notes due June 2, 2019 at 'A';
--3.90% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'A';
--6.75% senior notes due June 20, 2036 at 'A';
--6.25% senior notes due June 15, 2037 at 'A';
--5.35% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2040 at 'A';
--4.60% senior notes due Aug. 1, 2043 at 'A';
--6.25% junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2067 at
'BBB+';
--$800 million CP program at 'F1'.
MMI Capital Trust I
--7.625% trust preferred due Dec. 15, 2027 at 'BBB+'.
USF&G Capital Trust I
--8.500% trust preferred due Dec. 15, 2045 at 'BBB+'.
USF&G Capital Trust III
--8.312% trust preferred due July 1, 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Travelers Insurance Group Holdings Inc.
--IDR at 'A+';
--7.75% senior notes due April 15, 2026 at 'A'.
Travelers Property Casualty Corp.
--IDR 'A+';
--6.375% senior notes due March 15, 2033 at 'A';
The IFS ratings of the following members of the Travelers
Inter-company Pool
have been affirmed at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook:
--St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company
--The Travelers Indemnity Company
--Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
--The Phoenix Insurance Company
--The Standard Fire Insurance Company
--United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company
--Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America
--Farmington Casualty Company
--The Automobile Insurance Company of Hartford, Connecticut
--The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut
--The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
--St. Paul Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--The Travelers Indemnity Company of America
--St. Paul Protective Insurance Company
--Travelers Casualty Company of Connecticut
--Travelers Commercial Casualty Company
--Travelers Commercial Insurance Company
--St. Paul Mercury Insurance Company
--Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
--Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company
--The Travelers Casualty Company
--Travelers Constitution State Insurance Company
--TravCo Insurance Company
--Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Company
--The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company
--Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company
--Travelers Personal Insurance Company
--Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Company
--Discover Specialty Insurance Company
--Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Underwriters, Inc.
--St. Paul Guardian Insurance Company
--American Equity Specialty Insurance Company
--Northfield Insurance Company
--Northland Insurance Company
--Northland Casualty Company
In addition, the IFS ratings of the following members of the
Travelers Group
have been affirmed at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook:
--Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Company
--Select Insurance Company
--St. Paul Fire and Casualty Insurance Company
--The Travelers Lloyds Insurance Company
--Travelers Lloyds of Texas Insurance Company
--First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company
--Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America
--Gulf Underwriters Insurance Company
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson
Jeff A. Mohrenweiser
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Nov. 13, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.