(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT Tugu
Pratama Indonesia's (Tugu Pratama) National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Tugu Pratama's strong market presence in the
Indonesian
non-life insurance market and capital support, if needed, from
its 65%
shareholder, PT Pertamina (Persero) (BBB-/Stable), a major
state-owned oil and
gas company. It also considers the company's sound operating
profitability and
maintenance of healthy capitalisation. Tugu Pratama's premium
sustainability and
business portfolio continue to be vulnerable to its exposure to
large corporate
and oil and energy insurance risks.
The company's combined ratio has remained favourable and
amounted to 72.4% at
end-2014 (based on Tugu Pratama's consolidated financials in US
dollars) due to
steady expense management and improving claims experience. Tugu
Pratama has also
maintained its capitalisation strength with its risk-based
capitalisation (RBC)
ratio remaining at above 300% at end-2014.
Tugu Pratama has taken steps to diversify its business, with
energy risks
accounting for around 42.25% of its premium income at end-2014,
down from 51% at
end-2013. Maintenance of a more balanced portfolio would
translate into lower
volatility in the company's underwriting results and enhanced
premium
sustainability.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Tugu
Pratama will continue
to maintain sufficient capital buffer relative to its operating
portfolio and
prudent reinsurance management to protect itself from potential
catastrophe
losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability
to maintain its
current favourable underwriting margin (that is, a combined
ratio that is
consistently lower than 90%), and its successful diversification
away from the
energy business while maintaining a solid capital position and
improving its
premium sustainability management.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant drop
in Tugu Pratama's
capital over a sustained period (that is, an RBC ratio that is
consistently
below 300%), which adversely affects its operating profile
and/or its ability to
support its underwriting risks. Weakening risk management and a
sharp rise in
Tugu Pratama's after-reinsurance underwriting risks relative to
its equity would
also be negative for its ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.