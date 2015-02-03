(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed PT Tugu Pratama Indonesia's (Tugu Pratama) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Tugu Pratama's strong market presence in the Indonesian non-life insurance market and capital support, if needed, from its 65% shareholder, PT Pertamina (Persero) (BBB-/Stable), a major state-owned oil and gas company. It also considers the company's sound operating profitability and maintenance of healthy capitalisation. Tugu Pratama's premium sustainability and business portfolio continue to be vulnerable to its exposure to large corporate and oil and energy insurance risks. The company's combined ratio has remained favourable and amounted to 72.4% at end-2014 (based on Tugu Pratama's consolidated financials in US dollars) due to steady expense management and improving claims experience. Tugu Pratama has also maintained its capitalisation strength with its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio remaining at above 300% at end-2014. Tugu Pratama has taken steps to diversify its business, with energy risks accounting for around 42.25% of its premium income at end-2014, down from 51% at end-2013. Maintenance of a more balanced portfolio would translate into lower volatility in the company's underwriting results and enhanced premium sustainability. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Tugu Pratama will continue to maintain sufficient capital buffer relative to its operating portfolio and prudent reinsurance management to protect itself from potential catastrophe losses. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability to maintain its current favourable underwriting margin (that is, a combined ratio that is consistently lower than 90%), and its successful diversification away from the energy business while maintaining a solid capital position and improving its premium sustainability management. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant drop in Tugu Pratama's capital over a sustained period (that is, an RBC ratio that is consistently below 300%), which adversely affects its operating profile and/or its ability to support its underwriting risks. Weakening risk management and a sharp rise in Tugu Pratama's after-reinsurance underwriting risks relative to its equity would also be negative for its ratings. 