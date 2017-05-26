(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The issue ratings on Tunisia's senior unsecured bonds have also
been affirmed at
'B+'. Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'
and the Country Ceiling at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Tunisia's 'B+' IDRs with Stable Outlook reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
Tunisia has a high and growing government debt burden and
external sector
imbalances, relatively high contingent liabilities stemming from
weak
state-owned enterprises and banks, and limited reform momentum
in the context of
a fragile social and political context. These factors are
balanced with
international support that provides external financing and
foreign currency
liquidity, strong structural features relative to 'B' peers
including human
development and governance, and a clean debt service record.
Episodes of social unrest have intensified, as the combination
of high
unemployment (at 15.3% in 1Q17), rising inflation, and a
weakening currency is
putting increasing pressure on household purchasing power,
despite the
government's attempt to channel more investment to
under-developed areas. On 10
May, Tunisia's president ordered a deployment of the army to
protect oil and
phosphate production sites, where in some cases protest activity
has interrupted
production. The move should allow production from these sites
to resume.
However, there is a risk, and some early evidence, that the
government's firm
response may exacerbate tensions.
On the other hand, the government's strengthened security
apparatus has so far
proven effective at preventing further incidents since the
series of terrorist
attacks in 2015 and early 2016 near the Libyan border. While
security risks
remain elevated, maintaining stability would contribute to a
normalisation in
economic conditions. After GDP growth of 1.1% in 2016, Fitch
projects growth of
2.3% in 2017 and 2.5% in 2018, to be driven by private
consumption (supported by
wage growth), a pickup in tourist inflows, and investment (aided
by the passing
of an investment law in April). Estimates for 1Q17 growth (of
2.1% versus 0.7% a
year earlier) are in line with Fitch's full year forecast.
External imbalances have worsened, with a wider current account
deficit in 1Q17
leading to exchange rate pressures. The current account deficit
reached 3.1% of
GDP in 1Q17 compared with 1.9% in 1Q16. The deterioration was
due to a 57.3%
increase in the trade deficit compared with the same period in
2016, as the
20.3% growth in imports, caused primarily by the rise in oil
prices, outpaced
that of exports (7.4%). Borrowing, remittances and FDI inflows
were not
sufficient to cover the ensuing gap (of around USD130 million
for 1Q17).
Against this backdrop, depreciation of the TND accelerated in
April, triggered
by an exchange rate policy miscommunication. In reaction, the
central bank
adopted a number of measures including raising the key interest
rate by 50bp to
4.75% in April and again to 5% in May, and a one-time USD100
million market
injection to ease liquidity strains. This weaker external
finance position has
been reflected in reserves, which have declined by around USD600
million since
the end of 2016, and by over USD1 billion since early 2015.
Fitch expects
reserves to be partly replenished by scheduled foreign funding
disbursements in
2H17, but the lower external buffer limits the capacity of
authorities to deal
with external shocks.
Fitch expects balance of payments pressures to ease in 2H17, in
line with the
19% narrowing of the trade deficit in April relative to April
2016. Government
proposals to introduce higher tariffs on some non-essential
products, as well as
the passing of Ramadan (after June), will contribute to the
slowdown in import
growth from the 1Q17 level. Fitch expects exports growth to be
aided by higher
GDP growth in Europe, and the projected recovery in tourism, as
suggested by a
doubling of confirmed bookings this year compared with 2016.
Nonetheless, we
expect that a structural current account deficit will remain a
weakness of
Tunisia's sovereign credit profile for the foreseeable future,
with the deficit
forecast at 10.5% of GDP in 2017 (from 9.0% in 2016) and 9.7% of
GDP in 2018.
Inflation accelerated to 5.0% yoy in April from 3.7% in 2016,
partly due to the
exchange rate depreciation, but also reflecting higher food
demand in the run up
to Ramadan, higher public sector wages, and the energy price
increase in 1Q17.
Fitch expects inflation to decelerate slightly starting in 2H17,
aided by the
rate rises, to 5.2% for the year 2017 and 4.9% for 2018.
Without fiscal consolidation to reduce foreign financing needs,
Fitch expects
strains on external balances to continue. The agency estimates
Tunisia's fiscal
external funding needs to be equivalent to 7% of GDP in 2017. In
addition to the
EUR850 million Eurobond issued in February and the USD1 billion
Qatari
guaranteed bond issued in April, Tunisia is relying on
multilateral funding to
cover the remaining gap. While concessional financing from
multilateral and
bilateral lenders, representing around 53% of funding sources
for this year,
remains a key supporting factor for the rating, financing risks
related to
future disbursement delays cannot be ruled out, in Fitch's
opinion. Such delays
would leave Tunisia reliant on less predictable or more
expensive market
financing.
The lack of progress in containing wage growth was among the
reasons for a
postponed IMF disbursement (of about USD320 million) following
the first review
of the programme agreed in May 2016. A subsequent review was
completed in 1Q17
(and disbursement is now expected in June), but the
implementation of unpopular
reform measures is complicated by the delicate social context
and ahead of
municipal elections. The agency is projecting a general
government deficit of
around 6.5% of GDP in 2017 (incorporating a 5.6% of GDP central
government
deficit and projected social security and local government
balances) and 6.2% in
2018.
With 67.5% of gross general government debt (GGGD) denominated
in foreign
currency as of March 2017, increased reliance on foreign funding
has rendered
public debt vulnerable to exchange-rate fluctuations. Applying
the depreciation
of the dinar to date from the beginning of 2017 (of about 12%
versus the euro
and 5% versus the dollar) adds over USD1 billion to Fitch's 2017
foreign debt
stock projection. At the same time, the agency's higher GDP
deflator forecast
has partially offset the rise in terms of GGGD-to-GDP, with
Fitch forecasting
GGGD-to-GDP to reach 68.5% this year, and to top 70% by 2018.
The rapid rise in net external debt, from 20.8% of GDP in 2010
to 46% in 2016,
at more than double the 'B' median and forecast by Fitch to
surpass 55% by 2018,
further increases Tunisia's vulnerability to external shocks.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Tunisia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Structural factors: -1 notch, to reflect high security,
social, and political
risks, which continue to impact growth, external and public
finances, including
by making reform implementation more difficult.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main
factors that
could lead to negative rating action are:
- Political destabilisation of the country, for example from
social unrest or
major terrorist attacks, with adverse impact on the nascent
economic recovery.
- Continued weakening in external finances, such as a widening
of the current
account deficit and renewed pressure on international reserves
leading to a
marked increase in net external debt-to-GDP.
- Worsening of the fiscal deficit or a materialisation of
contingent
liabilities, for example from the weak state-owned banks,
leading to an increase
in government debt/GDP.
The main factors that may individual or collectively lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Improved growth prospects, for example related to structural
improvements in
the business environment and/or the security situation.
- Reduction in budget deficits consistent with lowering the
debt-to-GDP ratio in
the medium term.
- A structural improvement in Tunisia's current account deficit,
leading to
reduced external financing needs and stronger international
liquidity buffers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD52.5/b in 2017
and USD55/b in
2018.
Fitch assumes that concessional lending from multilateral and
bilateral lenders,
which constituted 62.5% of external government debt as of March
2017, will
remain in place over the medium term.
