(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON/NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 24 October 2014: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and 'BB' respectively. The issue ratings on Tunisia's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds were also affirmed at 'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative. The Country Ceiling was affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Tunisia's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:- -Political risk has receded since the start of 2014, following the adoption of the constitution and the formation of an interim government. Fitch believes that the legislative and presidential election process, which is about to start, will go smoothly. The country's security remains vulnerable, however, particularly as Libya's fragmentation has destabilised the region and triggered the arrival of Libyans into Tunisia over the past few months. -Despite strong fiscal stimulus, real GDP growth has been lower than 'BB-'/'BB' peers since the revolution, as the country has suffered from supply shocks (including strikes), weakening FDI and weak external demand in its main export partners (France and Italy). Based on an estimated 2.1% real GDP growth in 1H14, Fitch has revised down its growth estimate for this year to 2.3% from 2.9%. We expect gradual recovery in the eurozone and greater political stability to lift growth prospects to 3.2% in 2015. Inflation remains high by historical standards, at an estimated 5.5% on average in 2014, driven by growing consumption, supply bottlenecks and depreciation of the dinar. However, overall macroeconomic performance remains broadly in line with peers due to limited volatility of economic growth and inflation. -We forecast the fiscal deficit to tighten in 2014 for the first time since the revolution to 5.6% of GDP, from 6.6% in 2013, driven by subsidy reforms, continuing weak capital expenditure and revenue measures introduced in the revised budget. This will push public debt up to an expected 52% of GDP in 2014, higher than peers (39%). However, Tunisia's ratings are supported by strong, consistent support from the international community, including the IMF, the World Bank and a number of bilateral creditors (including the US and Japan), which limits financing risks and improves the maturity profile of public debt, albeit with an unfavourable currency profile (we expect 59.3% of public debt to be denominated in foreign currency at end-2014). -External finances continue to weigh on the ratings: despite in the commencement of fiscal consolidation and lacklustre growth, external rebalancing is not yet visible. The consistently large current account deficit (expected at 8.3% of GDP in 2014), driven by a widening trade deficit, mainly reflecting the energy balance, has mostly been financed by a rise in net external debt, which at an estimated 39.2% for 2014, is on a steep upward trend and increasingly diverging from peers. External imbalances are also exerting pressures on international reserves, which remain weak at around three months of current account receipts, albeit supported by large official debt disbursements. However, as the current account deficit is largely financed by long-term, sovereign borrowings from multilateral institutions, exposure to shifts in global liquidity is very low. Also, increased flexibility of the exchange rate improves the country's shock-absorption capacity: the dinar has depreciated by 8.8% against the dollar and 0.4% against the euro in the first nine months of the year. -Tunisia's highly vulnerable banking sector represents a key structural weakness: the three public banks, which account for one third of total assets and with an average NPL ratio of 21.2%, need urgent recapitalisation and deep restructuring. The authorities have recently introduced a number of measures to improve the banking sector's governance and strength, but the delay into 2015 of the public banks' recapitalisation (which the government has budgeted at 1.3% of GDP) and of the approval and creation of an asset management company to acquire and manage NPLs of the tourism sector is a serious setback to their restructuring effort. -Development indicators, including GDP per capita, governance indicators, human development index as well as investment rate, are well within the 'BB' rating category. Tunisia has a clean track record of debt repayment. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the rating: -Renewed political or security instability in the election period or failure to form a coherent and stable government after the elections -Failure to narrow the budget and current account deficits in the short- to medium-term or rising uncertainty over deficit financing options -Material recapitalisation needs of the banking sector impairing the sovereign balance sheet The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - Stabilisation in the country's overall political and security situation - Greater confidence in the next government's ability to pursue fiscal consolidation and unwind economic imbalances KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings are subject to a number of assumptions. Fitch assumes that the future government will remain committed to fiscal consolidation and structural reforms in line with conditionality attached to multilateral creditors' lending programmes, and that official creditors will remain supportive of the country in the coming years. Fitch also assumes a gradual economic recovery in the eurozone, to 0.9% in 2014 and 1.3% in 2015 from -0.4% in 2013, as well as a gradual decline in the price of oil in 2015 and 2016. 