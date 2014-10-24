(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON/NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London,
24 October
2014: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia's Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and 'BB' respectively.
The issue ratings
on Tunisia's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds were also
affirmed at
'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative. The
Country Ceiling was
affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Tunisia's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:-
-Political risk has receded since the start of 2014, following
the adoption of
the constitution and the formation of an interim government.
Fitch believes that
the legislative and presidential election process, which is
about to start, will
go smoothly. The country's security remains vulnerable, however,
particularly as
Libya's fragmentation has destabilised the region and triggered
the arrival of
Libyans into Tunisia over the past few months.
-Despite strong fiscal stimulus, real GDP growth has been lower
than 'BB-'/'BB'
peers since the revolution, as the country has suffered from
supply shocks
(including strikes), weakening FDI and weak external demand in
its main export
partners (France and Italy). Based on an estimated 2.1% real GDP
growth in 1H14,
Fitch has revised down its growth estimate for this year to 2.3%
from 2.9%. We
expect gradual recovery in the eurozone and greater political
stability to lift
growth prospects to 3.2% in 2015.
Inflation remains high by historical standards, at an estimated
5.5% on average
in 2014, driven by growing consumption, supply bottlenecks and
depreciation of
the dinar. However, overall macroeconomic performance remains
broadly in line
with peers due to limited volatility of economic growth and
inflation.
-We forecast the fiscal deficit to tighten in 2014 for the first
time since the
revolution to 5.6% of GDP, from 6.6% in 2013, driven by subsidy
reforms,
continuing weak capital expenditure and revenue measures
introduced in the
revised budget. This will push public debt up to an expected 52%
of GDP in 2014,
higher than peers (39%). However, Tunisia's ratings are
supported by strong,
consistent support from the international community, including
the IMF, the
World Bank and a number of bilateral creditors (including the US
and Japan),
which limits financing risks and improves the maturity profile
of public debt,
albeit with an unfavourable currency profile (we expect 59.3% of
public debt to
be denominated in foreign currency at end-2014).
-External finances continue to weigh on the ratings: despite in
the commencement
of fiscal consolidation and lacklustre growth, external
rebalancing is not yet
visible. The consistently large current account deficit
(expected at 8.3% of GDP
in 2014), driven by a widening trade deficit, mainly reflecting
the energy
balance, has mostly been financed by a rise in net external
debt, which at an
estimated 39.2% for 2014, is on a steep upward trend and
increasingly diverging
from peers. External imbalances are also exerting pressures on
international
reserves, which remain weak at around three months of current
account receipts,
albeit supported by large official debt disbursements. However,
as the current
account deficit is largely financed by long-term, sovereign
borrowings from
multilateral institutions, exposure to shifts in global
liquidity is very low.
Also, increased flexibility of the exchange rate improves the
country's
shock-absorption capacity: the dinar has depreciated by 8.8%
against the dollar
and 0.4% against the euro in the first nine months of the year.
-Tunisia's highly vulnerable banking sector represents a key
structural
weakness: the three public banks, which account for one third of
total assets
and with an average NPL ratio of 21.2%, need urgent
recapitalisation and deep
restructuring. The authorities have recently introduced a number
of measures to
improve the banking sector's governance and strength, but the
delay into 2015 of
the public banks' recapitalisation (which the government has
budgeted at 1.3% of
GDP) and of the approval and creation of an asset management
company to acquire
and manage NPLs of the tourism sector is a serious setback to
their
restructuring effort.
-Development indicators, including GDP per capita, governance
indicators, human
development index as well as investment rate, are well within
the 'BB' rating
category. Tunisia has a clean track record of debt repayment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, result in
a downgrade of the rating:
-Renewed political or security instability in the election
period or failure to
form a coherent and stable government after the elections
-Failure to narrow the budget and current account deficits in
the short- to
medium-term or rising uncertainty over deficit financing options
-Material recapitalisation needs of the banking sector impairing
the sovereign
balance sheet
The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include:
- Stabilisation in the country's overall political and security
situation
- Greater confidence in the next government's ability to pursue
fiscal
consolidation and unwind economic imbalances
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are subject to a number of assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the future government will remain committed
to fiscal
consolidation and structural reforms in line with conditionality
attached to
multilateral creditors' lending programmes, and that official
creditors will
remain supportive of the country in the coming years.
Fitch also assumes a gradual economic recovery in the eurozone,
to 0.9% in 2014
and 1.3% in 2015 from -0.4% in 2013, as well as a gradual
decline in the price
of oil in 2015 and 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau - 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.