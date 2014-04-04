(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and
'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Turkey's senior,
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Turkey suffered a renewed bout of investor unease in
December-January as global
risk aversion, stoked by uncertainty about the future direction
of US monetary
policy, collided with heightened domestic political and social
tensions. These
twin shocks put strong downward pressure on the Turkish lira,
exposing finite
limits to the Turkish authorities' ability to defend the
currency while
preserving international liquidity.
In the event, the Central Bank (CBRT) bowed to market pressure
on 28 January,
raising interest rates by 425bp-550bp, taking the main policy
rate to 10%. In
taking this action, the CBRT reaffirmed Fitch's view that the
authorities are
prepared to adjust domestic policy settings to avert more
disruptive shocks to
economic stability. Turkey's complex monetary policy framework
has also been
simplified to a degree, while forward guidance indicates that
policy will remain
tight pending more favourable inflation outcomes. Consumer price
inflation rose
to 8.4% y-o-y in March from 7.9% in February.
Macroeconomic policy management has improved over time,
deflecting the risk of
an economic 'hard landing' reminiscent of 2001 or 2009. However,
the economy
remains highly volatile and Fitch judges the coherence and
predictability of
macroeconomic policy to be weaker in Turkey than in some
emerging market rating
peers.
Economic rebalancing, set in place by a previous round of policy
tightening in
2011-12, came to a halt in 2H13 and the current account deficit
rebounded to 8%
of GDP for the year as a whole, four-fifths of which was funded
by volatile
portfolio and short-term capital inflows. By acknowledging the
higher risk
premium that investors have been demanding to hold Turkish
financial assets, the
authorities hope to reduce Turkey's vulnerability to short-term
capital outflows
and ease downward pressure on international reserves and the
lira.
Fitch considers that macroeconomic outcomes to date have been
reassuring. The
lira has stabilised and international reserves rebounded in
February, following
a steep fall in January. Domestically, industrial production and
capacity
utilisation remain strong, underpinned by exports, whereas
domestic lending
growth has slowed, and there are signs of a moderation in
consumer and investor
confidence. Overall, rebalancing is expected to produce slower
growth and Fitch
has cut its growth forecast to 2.5% from 3.2% for 2014 and to
3.2% from 3.8% for
2015.
Externally, Fitch acknowledges that Turkey remains a standout
both within EMEA
and the 'BBB' category on many key metrics. We now expect
current account
adjustment to gather pace with the deficit shrinking to 6% of
GDP in 2014 and 5%
in 2015. However, given its large gross external financing needs
and its weak
international liquidity position, we believe that a sharp,
sustained downturn in
capital inflows would have a material adverse impact on Turkey's
economic and
financial stability.
Balance of payments data confirms that on a 12-month rolling
basis portfolio
inflows have fallen from a peak of USD49bn in May 2013 to less
than USD20bn in
January 2014, while deposits have displayed a similar trend.
Nevertheless, Fitch
does not believe that Turkey is facing a 'sudden stop' of
capital. Corporate and
financial borrowers continue to enjoy roll-over rates of well
over 100%, while
sovereign debt issuance of USD4bn to date in 2014 has been
oversubscribed.
However, net external debt as a percentage of GDP remains on an
upward
trajectory, while the non-bank private sector is heavily exposed
to interest
rate and exchange rate shocks.
Fitch believes that Turkey's resilience to external shocks
should not be
underestimated. Turkey successfully navigated the Lehman and
eurozone debt
crises without a 'sudden stop' of capital. Moreover, its upgrade
to investment
grade in November 2012 (BBB-/Stable) owed much to a demonstrable
track record of
fiscal consolidation since 2002 and a relatively strong banking
system. These
rating attributes remain intact for the most part and serve as a
strong bulwark
against external weaknesses.
Central government fiscal outcomes were better than expected in
2013, thanks to
strong revenue growth, and the general government deficit (GGD)
is estimated to
have remained virtually unchanged from 2012 at 1.6% of GDP.
Fitch expects a
modest widening of GGD to 2%-3% of GDP in 2014-15. However,
Turkey's favourable
public debt dynamics should remain intact with gross general
government debt
(GGGD) trending down gradually from 38.9% of GDP at end-2013.
Fiscal financing
needs are manageable at around 10% of GDP, while the FX share of
GGGD has come
down from 60% to around 30%.
Turkey's ratings are supported by the banking system's
investment grade ('a' or
'bbb') Fitch Banking System Indicator. The system is
well-capitalised,
profitable and boasts only modest non-performing loans of less
than 3%. Set
against this has been rapid credit growth over a sustained
period, implying that
loan books are highly unseasoned. This has elevated Turkey into
the highest '3'
category of Fitch's Macro-Prudential Indicator. Nonetheless,
Fitch notes that
even at the height of the global financial crisis, NPLs did not
rise above 5.4%
in 2009, while consumer and commercial loan growth has started
to trend down
towards the CBRT's reference rate of 15% per annum.
Political risk remains a key unknown and one that Turkey has
long scored poorly
on. The Gezi park protests in May 2013 have been superceded by a
series of
allegations against the AKP leadership, raising concerns about
governance. Even
so, the AKP defied expectations in local elections on 30 March,
capturing over
45% of the vote and bolstering Prime Minister Erdogan's hopes of
standing as
president. Nonetheless, Fitch expects political noise to remain
an enduring
feature of Turkey ahead of presidential elections in August and
parliamentary
elections in June 2015, periodically clouding the economic
outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects the fact that in Fitch's view,
upside and downside
risks to the rating are balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
Negative:
- A sharp, sustained downturn in capital inflows that has a
material adverse
impact on economic and financial stability.
- Heightened political volatility that precipitates
unpredictable macroeconomic
policy responses, decreased government effectiveness and/or a
weaker business
environment.
- Policy reversals that lead to resumption of rapid credit
growth and widening
current account deficits, accompanied by material increases in
net external debt
over the medium term.
Positive
- A material and durable reduction in the current account
deficit, coupled with
a rebalancing of net capital inflows towards longer-term
instruments and a
sustained increase in international reserves.
- A track record of lower and more stable inflation.
- Structural reforms that raise gross domestic savings and
attract greater
foreign direct investment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Turkey's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions:
- Continued commitment to fiscal sustainability.
- US Federal Reserve 'tapering' proceeds in an orderly manner
such that there is
no 'sudden stop' of capital flows to countries like Turkey with
large CADs and
roll-over rates on external debt remain high.
- International oil prices evolve broadly in line with Fitch's
projections of
USD105/bbl in 2014-15.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.