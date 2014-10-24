(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Turkey's three
development banks, namely Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi (TKB),
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma
Bankasi (TSKB) and Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi (Turk
Eximbank), at Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB-' with
Stable Outlooks. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
Fitch has also assigned TSKB's USD350m senior unsecured notes a
final rating of
'BBB-'. The rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the
notes on 9 October 2014 (See "Fitch Assigns Turkiye Sinai
Kalkinma Bankasi's
Forthcoming Notes 'BBB-(EXP) Rating" at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS, NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The Long-term IDRs of TKB, TSKB and Turk Eximbank are aligned
with those of the
Turkish sovereign. This reflects the policy roles of all three
banks, the full
state ownership of TKB and Turk Eximbank, the high level of
Treasury guaranteed
debt at TSKB and TKB and the predominance of central bank
funding at Turk
Eximbank. As such, no VRs have been assigned to these banks. The
ratings also
reflect the fairly small size of the banks and their limited
absolute volume of
non-guaranteed third-party funding.
TKB and Turk Eximbank are development institutions with primary
policy roles.
TKB specialises in the provision of long-term development
finance while Turk
Eximbank is the country's official export credit agency and
implements the
government's export strategies. The Turkish Treasury guarantees
most funding
(1H14: 97% of total funding) at TKB and provides guarantees for
Turk Eximbank's
funding when required. The latter also enjoys certain
privileges, notably
Treasury compensation of losses suffered as a result of
political risks, and
exemption from corporate taxes and loan loss reserve
requirements. The Central
Bank of Turkey provides the majority of funding (1H14: 74%) at
Turk Eximbank.
TSKB, which is 50%-owned by Isbank (BBB-/Stable), performs a
public mission
defined in its statute of attracting foreign capital investments
in Turkey and
participating in the development of the country's capital
markets. Fitch
believes TSKB's long-standing expertise in development lending
reinforces its
policy role, notwithstanding its private ownership. However, the
high proportion
of Treasury-guaranteed funding (1H14: 91% of long-term funding,
or 65% of total
non-equity funding), obtained from supranationals, is key to the
equalisation of
the bank's ratings with the Turkish sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR, NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of TKB, TSKB and Turk Eximbank are sensitive to a
change in Turkey's
sovereign ratings. TSKB's ratings are also sensitive to a
material reduction in
the level of state-guaranteed debt or an erosion of its policy
role, either of
which Fitch would consider as a reduction in the state's
commitment to TSKB, and
therefore potentially an indication of a reduced propensity to
provide support,
in case of need. However, this is not Fitch's base case.
The rating actions are as follows:
TKB, TSKB, Turk Eximbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt issue (Turk Eximbank): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt issue (TSKB): assigned final rating of
'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Keranka Dimitrova
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1223
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.