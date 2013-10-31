(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's
leading private
sector banks, namely Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (Isbank), Turkiye
Garanti Bankasi
A.S. (Garanti), Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank) and Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi
A.S. (YKB),
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with Stable
Outlooks. The
banks' factoring, leasing and securities subsidiaries' ratings
have also been
affirmed.
A change of rating rationale for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi
A.S. (TSKB),
50.1% owned by Isbank, resulted in an upgrade of the bank's
Long-term local
currency (LC) IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ISBANK, GARANTI, AKBANK AND YKB's IDRS,
VRS, NATIONAL
RATINGS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
The affirmation of the four banks' ratings with Stable Outlooks
reflects their
still sound financial metrics, and Fitch's base case expectation
that they will
suffer only moderate asset quality deterioration as loan books
season following
recent rapid credit growth.
The banks' VRs and Long-term IDRs remain one notch higher than
Turkey's
Long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB-'. This reflects their
strong all-round
credit profiles, and in particular the depth and stability of
their deposit
franchises. In light of these strengths, Fitch believes the
banks would likely
retain the capacity to service their obligations even during a
period of
considerable macroeconomic stress, including a potential
sovereign default. At
the same time, the gradual increase in the banks' risk weighted
assets during
recent years while the sovereign's own balance sheet has
strengthened, combined
with risks resulting from the banks' rapid growth, mean that
tolerance for
rating the banks above the sovereign has reduced. Further
sustained strong loan
growth and continued moderation of capital and funding ratios
could therefore
result in the banks being downgraded by one notch to the level
of the Turkish
sovereign.
Loan growth at Akbank, Garanti and Isbank remained rapid in H113
and was broadly
in line with the sector average of 16%, while YKB grew by a more
moderate 8%.
This followed several years of strong growth which has resulted
in the four
banks' loan books increasing several times.
In Fitch's view, the four banks are likely to suffer only
moderate asset quality
deterioration as loan books season due to (i) still positive GDP
growth (Fitch
forecasts 3.7% in 2013 and 3.2% in 2014), notwithstanding a
marked slowdown in
2012 (2.2%) after 2011; (ii) the relatively broad-based nature
of the economy
and the banks' lending, with real estate and construction
exposures not
comprising an excessive proportion of portfolios; (iii) still
moderate corporate
and household leverage; and (iv) the absence of foreign currency
retail lending.
At the same time, as in any banking system which has experienced
rapid loan
growth for a sustained period, the risks of a more marked
deterioration in asset
quality are significant. Fitch views risks as being greatest in
(i) small
business lending and unsecured consumer finance, including
credit card lending,
each of which has grown particularly rapidly in recent years,
and combined
represented an average of 40% of the portfolios of the four
banks at end-H113;
and (ii) foreign currency largely corporate lending, which
comprised one-third
of the banks' total books, and to a significant degree
represents exposures to
unhedged companies. A further weakening of the Turkish lira,
higher interest
rates and/or weaker economic growth could put greater pressure
on asset quality
and would be negative for the banks' credit profiles.
Reported loan arrears have so far remained moderate with Akbank
and Isbank's
impaired ratios in the 1% range at end-H113, Garanti's higher at
2.3% and YKB's
at 3.4%, reflecting its greater focus on credit card lending and
recent rapid
SME loan growth. Reported restructured and watch loans are also
limited at the
four banks, and impairment charges have so far been manageable,
representing
around 18%-25% of pre-impairment operating profit in H113.
However, in Fitch's
view these ratios are not necessarily indicative of underlying
asset quality,
given that portfolios are yet to season.
Capital and funding ratios have gradually weakened from
previously strong
levels, but still remain sound, in Fitch's view. The Fitch Core
Capital/weighted
risks ratios range from a comfortable 14.5% at Akbank and 14% at
Garanti to
12.3% at Isbank and a lower, but still adequate, 11% at YKB.
Capitalisation is
supported by generally strong reserve coverage of impaired loans
and solid
internal capital generation.
Funding structures are reasonably balanced, in Fitch's view,
with around 60% of
non-equity liabilities represented by stable deposits, and
wholesale funding
being quite diversified by sources and tenors. Loans/deposits
ratios have
increased significantly in recent years and ranged from 126% at
Akbank to 113%
at Garanti at end-H113. In Fitch's view, these levels are still
reasonable, in
particular given the banks' large equity bases, while liquidity
is comfortable
and refinancing risk low. However, any further marked increase
in dependence on
foreign wholesale funding could be negative for the banks'
credit profiles.
Reported profitability has remained high, with operating ROAA
and ROAE in H113
averaging 2.7% and 22%, respectively, at the four banks.
However, revaluations
of government debt portfolios result in considerably greater
volatility in
banks' comprehensive income, with large negative revaluations
booked in Q213.
Net interest margins at the four banks remained wide in H113,
ranging from 4.9%
(Garanti) to 4.3% (Akbank), but will tighten significantly in
H213 and into 2014
as deposits reprice quicker than loans in a rising interest rate
environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ISBANK, GARANTI, AKBANK AND YKB's IDRS,
VRS, NATIONAL
RATINGS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
The banks could be downgraded by one notch, to the level of the
Turkish
sovereign, if they continue to report rapid loan growth, and
capital and funding
ratios continue to moderate. Greater than expected asset quality
deterioration
as loan books season could also result in downgrades. The banks'
ratings would
also likely be lowered in case of a downgrade of the Turkish
sovereign.
YKB's ratings may be at somewhat greater risk than peers of a
downgrade to the
sovereign level due to somewhat higher impaired loans (which are
no longer
offset by above-peer margins) and slightly narrower franchise.
Capital ratios
have traditionally been below peers' but the disposal of the
insurance business
in Q313 is expected to boost these.
Upside potential for the banks' ratings is currently limited,
given that they
are already rated above the sovereign. However, a moderation of
growth rates,
preservation of sound financial metrics and limited
deterioration of asset
quality would support the ratings being maintained at their
current levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - YKB, AKBANK,
GARANTI AND ISBANK's
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
YKB's '2' Support Rating is driven by potential support from
UniCredit S.p.A.
(UC; 'BBB+'/Negative), one of its two strategic shareholders,
and underpins
YKB's Long-term IDRs at the 'BBB-' level. The Central and
Eastern European
region, which includes Turkey, remains strategically important
for UC and Fitch
believes that it would provide support to YKB, if required. The
Support Rating
could be downgraded in case of a downgrade of UC.
Akbank, Garanti and Isbank's '3' Support Ratings and 'BB+'
Support Rating Floors
are based on potential support from the Turkish sovereign, given
the banks'
systemic importance. These ratings are sensitive to a change in
the sovereign
ratings, or to the development of a bank resolution framework in
Turkey that
would reduce the likelihood of sovereign support for failed
institutions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: TSKB
Fitch has altered the rating rationale applied to TSKB. TSKB,
majority owned by
Isbank, performs a public mission role as a development and
investment bank. As
such, a VR has not been assigned to the bank. Although privately
owned, a high
proportion of its funding, obtained from supranationals, has
been guaranteed by
the Turkish Treasury. Considering this, and its role, Fitch
believes the Turkish
state would have a high incentive to support TSKB, should this
be required.
TSKB's IDRs have therefore been aligned with those of the
Turkish sovereign,
resulting in an upgrade in the local currency Long-term IDR. The
'BBB-' Support
Rating Floor assigned to the bank reflects the fact that its
IDRs are now driven
by sovereign support, rather than potential shareholder support
from Isbank, as
previously.
The ratings assigned to TSKB are sensitive to a change in
Turkey's sovereign
ratings. They are also sensitive to a material reduction in the
level of
state-guaranteed funding at TSKB, which may reflect a reduction
in the state's
propensity to support TSKB; however, this is considered unlikely
by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: OTHER SUBSIDIARIES
The ratings assigned to Is Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Is Leasing),
Is Yatirim
Menkul Degerler A.S. (Is Investment), Garanti Faktoring A.S.
(Garanti
Factoring), Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Garanti Leasing) and
Ak Finansal
Kiralama A.S. (Ak Leasing) are equalised with those of their
respective parents,
reflecting Fitch's view that these are core, highly integrated,
subsidiaries.
Ratings assigned to these subsidiaries are sensitive to any
change in the IDRs
assigned to their parents.
The rating actions are as follows:
Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S., Akbank A.S., Turkiye Garanti Bankasi
A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated notes (Isbank only) affirmed at 'BBB-'
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Is Finansal Kiralama A.S., Garanti Faktoring A.S., Garanti
Finansal Kiralama
A.S. and Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt (Ak Finansal Kiralama only) affirmed at
'BBB'
Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S.
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S.
Long-term FC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term LC IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BBB-'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
