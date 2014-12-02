(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S. (Turkiye Finans) and Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s (Kuveyt Turk) Long-term foreign currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. The banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) have also been affirmed at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at available the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The banks' IDRs, National and senior debt ratings are based on support from Turkiye Finans's and Kuveyt Turk's major shareholders, National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), respectively. NCB and KFH are both rated 'A+'/Stable. In Fitch's opinion there is a high probability that the parent banks will provide support in case of need, given that Turkey has been identified as a strategically important market by both NCB and KFH. The cost of support for NCB and KFH should be manageable given the banks' size relative to their respective parents. Turkiye Finans represents around 12% of NCB's total assets while Kuveyt Turk accounts for around 22% of KFH's total assets. The banks' Long-term FC IDRs are capped by Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB', and the 'BBB+' Long-term Local Currency IDRs also take into account of country risks. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT A change in the parent banks' ability and/or willingness to support their respective subsidiaries could affect the banks' IDRs, National Ratings and Support Ratings. The banks' Long-term FC IDRs are also sensitive to changes in Turkey's Country Ceiling. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs Turkiye Finans's and Kuveyt Turk's VRs reflect their limited franchises, increasing competition in their SME niche, rapid loan growth and fairly high risk appetite. The VRs also consider the banks' reasonable performance metrics, and adequate liquidity and capital positions supported by regular cash injections from the respective parent banks. Asset quality indicators are sound, but rapid expansion in loan books suggests that problem loans may rise as portfolios season. The banks' profitability is underpinned by wide margins, reflecting a focus on SME loans, and has been broadly in line with that of smaller banks in Turkey. The banks' profit share margins are affected indirectly by interest rates because participation banks have to remain competitive and could face deposit outflows otherwise. Therefore competition from larger Turkish banks, which have greater pricing power, negatively impacts the profit share margins of Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk, as it does the net interest margins of smaller conventional banks in Turkey. Competition from an increased number of participation banks should be manageable in the short term as Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk benefit from their established track records in interest-free banking in Turkey and from their respective parents' expertise in Islamic banking. However, once the leading state-owned banks start to offer participation banking services, expected in 2015, operating conditions for the existing participation banks may become more challenging. Loan growth (average loan growth from 2009 to end-1H14 (non-annualised for 1H14)) was 24% at Turkiye Finans and 28% at Kuveyt Turk) is above the sector's high average over the same period (20%). Fitch believes that underwriting standards are subject to being tested through longer credit cycles, especially because a high 51% of Turkiye Finans' and 45% of Kuveyt Turk's core customers are SMEs. FC loans, respectively representing 34% and 40% of lending at Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk, in line with the 40% sector average, are also sensitive to exchange rate volatility. Borrower concentration at the two banks has been lower than the average for the banking sector, which helps contain risks. The banks' asset quality ratios (non-performing, restructured and watch loans relative to gross loans) compare well with those of smaller sized banks in Turkey. Loans overdue by 90 days or more represent a fairly manageable 2.6% and 2.3% of total loans respectively at Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk at end-1H14. Loan loss cover is adequate. Net non-performing loans relative to Fitch core capital were low at 5.8% (Turkiye Finans) and 3.1% (Kuveyt Turk) at end-1H14. Related-party lending, equivalent to 13% and 8% of Kuveyt Turk's and Turkiye Finans' equity at end-1H14, is a moderately negative rating factor for both banks. Fitch believes that the banks' Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratios (11.9% at Turkiye Finans; 13.4% at Kuveyt Turk) are only adequate, although we expect that shareholders will support ambitious loan growth with regular capital injections. Diversified customer deposits are the main funding source for both banks. Nevertheless, market funding is increasing, similarly to the banking sector as a whole in Turkey. Non-deposit wholesale funding represented 34% and 28%, respectively, of Turkiye Finans' and Kuveyt Turk's non-equity funding at end-1H14. This is represented largely by FC bank borrowings (mostly short-term at Kuveyt Turk); both banks have issued sukuk bonds. Liquid assets at end-1H14 were sufficient to fully cover short-term market funding instruments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs The banks' VRs are unlikely to be upgraded in the near term, given continued rapid growth while the banks' underwriting standards and operating systems are yet to be fully tested. Asset quality deterioration potentially eroding capitalisation, as well as a marked increase in related- party lending, would put negative pressure on the VRs. The rating actions are as follows: Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. and Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S.: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Turkiye Finan's TF Varlik Kiralama A.S., Kuveyt Turk's KT Sukuk Varlik Kiralama A.S.: Senior unsecured debt issues (sukuk): affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Keranka Dimitrova Associate Director +44 203 530 1223 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014 and Rating Sukuk, dated 9 August 2013are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating Sukuk here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.