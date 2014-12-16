(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based primary care dental services provider Turnstone Midco 2 Limited's (Integrated Dental Holdings, IDH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. The affirmation reflects IDH's solid market position as the number one player in the UK National Health Service (NHS) dental sector and its solid profit generation. IDH is more than double the size of its next biggest competitor, Oasis Healthcare, and benefits from economies of scale, vertical integration into dental supply services and close relationship with the NHS. The ratings are constrained by the group's high adjusted leverage, forthcoming regulatory reform, lack of geographic diversification, slightly heightened integration risk and its exposure to NHS contracts together with pricing pressure. The Stable Outlook is underpinned by IDH's stable cashflow driven by long term evergreen contracts accounting for around 70% of revenue, its successful track record of acquiring and integrating small dental practices and steady prospects of deleveraging. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weakened Credit Metrics IDH's leverage is very high. We expect it to continue de-leveraging over the rating horizon, albeit at a slower rate than we originally forecast in May 2013. We now expect pro-forma funds from operations adjusted net leverage to reach a high of 6.8x at FY15 (ending March) to around 5.9x at FY16 as opposed to about 5.0x, due to the debt-funded acquisition of Dental Directory, which is mitigated by expected cost savings from vertical integration. Industry Consolidation Driving Growth IDH's growth will primarily be driven by acquisitions and to a lesser extend from the private sector as organic growth continues to be constrained by pricing pressure within its NHS contracts. Underlying growth was very low for 1H14 driven by private fee increases, additional services and increased volumes. Our expectation that NHS spending will remain subdued supports the rating. Rebranding Enhances Leading Position The rating assumes that the introduction of its new 'my dentist' brand will boost IDH's corporate image in the fragmented UK NHS dental sector worth GBP3.6bn in 2013/2014, in which it enjoys a leading market position. If successful, the new brand; currently being introduced into 15% of the IDH portfolio, will be rolled out to the entire estate by end FY16. This will further improve its market position in which it holds around 5% of UK market share. IDH had 621 practices as at September 2014, which is more than double the number than its closest peer, Oasis Dental Care. Acquisition Risk Manageable We believe management has the ability to control slightly heightened integration risk following the larger acquisition of leading dental supply business, Dental Directory in April 2014, given its track record so far. We do not envisage any further large purchases and the group continues to successfully implement its strategy to acquire about 40 to 60 small practices per annum spending around GBP1m per transaction for EBITDA multiples of around 4.5-6.0x. Regulatory Reforms Broadly Neutral The ratings also reflect the risks associated with the regulatory reforms in the dentistry market in the UK. Fitch recognises the risk that the reimbursement method from the NHS to private dental service providers is likely to change. However, any changes in contracts are only likely to be introduced around 2017. Protection of the value of the contract is also provided by the current involvement of IDH in the government's pilot scheme in the design of contracts, as well as by its incumbent position. Free Cash Flow Improving We expect free cash flow as a percentage of revenues to improve to 1.5% at FY15 from -2.4% at FY14 and to return to more normalised levels of around 5% by FY17. It was negative in FY14 due to increased interest expenses and increased capex for the upgrade of equipment, IT infrastructure and refurbishment of newly acquired practices. Additionally, the company also incurred one-off costs in relation to the refinancing of its capital structure in May 2013. Senior Debt Recovery Prospects In our assumptions, we have taken the higher value derived from a going concern scenario, due to the high value associated with NHS contracts in the practices acquired by IDH. As a result, the senior secured bondholders receive an above average recovery of 'BB-'/'RR3'. We consider the position of senior bondholders weaker thus supporting recoveries at 'B-'/'RR6' in a distressed scenario. LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE Fitch believes IDH's liquidity is satisfactory, with GBP7m of readily available cash available as at September 2014 together with GBP87m of an undrawn committed revolving credit facility (RCF) available and no short-term debt maturities due. IDH has a positive working capital position and therefore we do not adjust our definition of cash available for debt service. The maturity profile is well spread with the senior secured and second lien notes due in 2018 and 2019, respectively. IDH also has a GBP100m super senior RCF due in June 2018 with a covenant requirement for gross leverage to stay below 2.3x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - IDH's ability to increase its diversification and scale via acquisitions without diluting profits or FCF, while maintaining FFO adjusted net leverage below 4.5x on a sustained basis. - FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Reduced free cash flow in the low single digits as a % of sales, as a result of an unsuccessful acquisition strategy. - Weaker credit metrics such as FFO adjusted net leverage above 6.0x or FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS: Turnstone Midco 2 Limited Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable IDH Finance plc Senior secured fixed rate notes; affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR3' Senior secured FRN; affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR3' Second lien notes; affirmed at 'B-'/'RR6' 