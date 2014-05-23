(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Platinum Trust February 2013 Tranche II (Platinum Feb 13 II) and
Platinum Trust March 2013 (Platinum Mar 13). The transactions are securitisations of commercial
vehicle loans in India originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd
(CIFCL).
The rating actions are as follows:
Platinum Trust February 2013 Tranche II
INR 1,490.6m class A notes due June 2017 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Platinum Trust March 2013
INR 891.0m class A notes due August 2017 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the build-up of credit enhancement (CE) and steady
portfolio performance with stabilising delinquencies and defaults.
The 90+ day delinquency rates for the transactions have fallen since reaching
highs in March 2014. The three-month arrears rate was last reported at 3.34% and
1.45% as of April 2014, as a percentage of the original pool balance,
respectively for the Platinum Feb 13 II and Platinum Mar 13 transactions. The
delinquencies have yet to materialise into substantial losses as each
transaction's respective first loss credit facility (FLCF) has yet to be drawn
since closing. The loss facilities in the form of fixed deposits continue to
provide an increasing percentage of credit support as the transactions pay down.
The fixed deposits are 19.3% and 18.7% of the Platinum Feb 13 II and Platinum
Mar 13 transactions respectively..
In 2014, delinquencies are generally expected to increase for Fitch-rated
asset-backed securitisation (ABS) transactions in India. This is due to India's
economic slowdown, which has been exacerbated by the recent depreciation of the
Indian rupee, rising fuel prices, and political uncertainty. However, the
continued amortisation of the underlying portfolios will create a buffer for the
two Platinum transactions against India's economic uncertainties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch evaluated the rating sensitivities of each transaction under an increased
default rate scenario. Fitch may consider a downgrade of the rated notes if the
initial base-case default increases by 12% for both transactions. The recovery
rates, time to recovery and prepayment rates were unchanged since closing in
this sensitivity analysis.