LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National
Fund Credit
Ratings (NFCR) and National Fund Volatility Ratings (NFVR) of
the following two
funds managed by STANLIB Asset Management:
STANLIB Corporate Money Market Fund (CMMF): 'AA+(zaf)'/
'V1(zaf)'
STANLIB Extra Income Fund (EIF): 'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CMMF's NFCR is driven by its high and stable credit quality, as
reflected by its
weighted average rating factor (WARF) and rating distribution.
The NFCR factors
in a one-notch downward adjustment to reflect concentration risk
in-line with
Fitch rating criteria. Concentration risk is a structural
feature of the South
African market.
EIF's NFCR is driven the fund's high credit quality and rating
distribution.
Unlike other similar funds rated by Fitch in South Africa to
date, Fitch
considers EIF diversified under its rating criteria definitions
for
concentration risk.
The affirmation of the NFVRs is driven by the funds' stable
market risk
profiles. Both funds have very low exposure to interest rate
risk, due to the
short overall maturity profile of CMMF and the exposure to
floating-rate
instruments only in EIF. EIF has a longer maturity profile than
CMMF thus
incurring moderate spread risk, which results in its 'V2(zaf)'
NFVR.
Asset Credit Quality
The weighted average credit quality of CMMF is high, taking into
consideration
the short maturities of the invested assets, and has remained
fairly stable over
time. The fund primarily invests in issuers rated 'F1+(zaf)'. No
securities in
the fund's portfolio were on Rating Watch Negative or had a
Negative Outlook as
of the February 2014 portfolio holdings.
EIF's weighted average credit quality is high as indicated by
its WARF, which
Fitch has calculated in the lower end of the 'AA(zaf)' NFCR
category range. The
maturity dimension of the WARF calculation is primarily driven
by Fitch's
longer-term rating factors, as outlined in its rating criteria,
which are
applied to securities with a residual final maturity in excess
of one year. The
fund can invest in securities with an unlimited final maturity;
in practice 80%
of the February 2014 portfolio had a legal final maturity of
five years or less.
The fund concentrates its holdings in securities rated in the
'AA(zaf)' and
'A(zaf)' rating categories.
Concentration
In Fitch's opinion, CMMF is concentrated, like other South
African money market
funds rated by the agency, with the top three issuer exposure
consistently in
excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its rating
criteria, Fitch
typically adjusts downwards the WARF-implied NFCR of funds it
deems concentrated
by one or more notches. Without concentration risk, CMMF would
have achieved a
'AAA(zaf)' NFCR.
The concentrated holdings reflect the fund's investment mandate,
which limits it
to banking issuers, and the structural characteristics of the
South African
market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five
largest banks
having a combined market share of around 90%, according to
Fitch's estimates.
Without structural evolution of the South African market that
results in a more
diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly
unlikely that
Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in
South Africa.
As EIF does not breach any of the tests for concentration risk
set out in
Fitch's rating criteria the agency therefore considers it
diversified.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk
As CMMF is a constant net asset value (NAV) fund the NFVR is
therefore driven by
the market risk exposure of the underlying portfolio, which may
not necessarily
be reflected in the fund's NAV. The fund has low exposure to
interest rate risk
and spread risk, as reflected by a short maturity profile, with
the result that
the market risk factor (i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure)
for the fund is
also low, consistent with a 'V1'(zaf) NFVR. As per regulation,
the fund's
weighted average duration (i.e. factoring in next interest rate
reset date) is
capped at 90 days and weighted average life (i.e. based on
portfolio securities'
final maturity dates) at 120 days and no investment may have a
maturity of
greater than 396 days.
EIF has low exposure to interest rate risk due to its majority
holding in
floating-rate instruments, which typically reset quarterly. It
is managed to a
maximum weighted average duration (WAD, i.e. maturity based on
next interest
rate reset date) of two years, although in practice its WAD is
typically around
90 days, reflecting the fact that it only invests in
floating-rate instruments
which typically reset at 90 days. On the other hand, it incurs
moderate spread
risk due to its ability to invest in securities with an
unlimited final
maturity. Fitch's calculation of the fund's Market Risk Factor
(as outlined in
its rating criteria), which incorporates both the fund's low
sensitivity to
interest rate risk and its moderate sensitivity to spread risk
falls within the
range consistent with a 'V2(zaf)' NFVR.
Fund Profiles
Both funds are regulated by South Africa's Financial Services
Board under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (specifically
Notice 80 of
2012). EIF is also Regulation 28-compliant, making it an
eligible investment for
South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer
exposure at 25%
whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is
30%.
CMMF invests in fixed- and floating-rate money market
instruments, including
negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed
deposits issued
by major South African banks. The size of the fund (combined
with other money
market funds managed by STANLIB) allows the fund to negotiate
preferential rates
and structures with issuers.
EIF invests in floating-rate instruments only. It also holds
some asset-backed
commercial paper and credit-linked notes (CLNs), including
basket CLNs. It has
limited exposure to corporate issuers.
As of end-February 2014, the funds had ZAR29.5bn (CMMF) and
ZAR6.2bn (EIF) in
assets under management (AUM).
The Advisor
Fitch considers STANLIB suitably qualified, competent and
capable of managing
these funds. STANLIB is owned by Liberty, which was around 54%
owned by the
Standard Bank Group (BBB/Stable/F3) as of end-December 2013.
STANLIB's AUM were
ZAR542bn as of end-December 2013, including ZAR182bn in fixed
interest. The
funds are managed by Ansie van Rensburg (CMMF) and Mary Hartigan
(EIF), both of
whom have deep experience and tenure with STANLIB. The portfolio
managers are
part of STANLIB's fixed income investment team consisting of 14
investment
professionals with average experience of 15 years. Fitch views
positively the
depth of analysis and frequency of review in STANLIB's credit
process.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' NFCR category are considered to have very
high underlying
credit quality. The assets of the fund are expected to maintain
a
weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios.
Funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
relative stability, performing consistently across a broad range
of market
scenarios.
The NFVR does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to
extreme risks that
may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during
certain periods of
time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material
changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material
adverse deviation
from Fitch's criteria for any key rating driver could cause
ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to
downgrade the NFCRs in
the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality. Given
the funds' market
risk profiles, the NFVRs are expected to be stable. However,
should interest
rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change
then Fitch would
expect to downgrade the NFVRs.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund
rating criteria.
This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South
African MMFs
and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national
MMF rating
criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these
funds, a
structural characteristic of the South African market, is
inconsistent with
Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes
regulatory
differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule
2a-7 in the US and
ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in
South Africa.
