MILAN/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Unione di Banche
Italiane - UBI Banca's (UBI, BBB+/Negative/F2) EUR9.1bn mortgage
covered bonds
(obbligazioni bancarie garantite, OBG) at 'A+' with a Negative
Outlook. The OBG
are guaranteed by UBI Finance S.r.l. (the guarantor). The
affirmation follows an
annual review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A+' rating is based on UBI's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high
discontinuity risk) and
asset percentage that Fitch takes into account in its analysis,
which is 61.6%.
The Negative Outlook on UBI's IDR and the stable/declining asset
outlook for
Italian residential mortgage loans drive the Negative Outlook on
the OBG.
The 61.6% asset percentage (AP) Fitch relies on supports an 'A-'
rating on the
covered bonds on a probability of default basis and is
sufficient to achieve
recoveries in excess of 91% should the covered bonds default,
supporting a
two-notch uplift to 'A+'. Fitch takes into account the highest
AP of the last
12 months, reflecting the issuer's short-term IDR of 'F2' and
active issuance
under programme.
This level of AP provides substantial cushion relative to the
breakeven AP for
the rating, which Fitch has revised to 83.5% from 83%
previously. A reduction in
the maturity mismatches between the cover assets and covered
bonds has led to
the higher 'A+' breakeven AP despite a slight decrease in the
pool credit
quality, related to the addition of loans originated by the
former B@nca 24-7
S.p.a. (Banca 24-7) in October 2013.
Loans originated by Banca 24-7, which are nearly all
broker-originated, formed
14% of the pool as of October 2013. Banca 24-7 discontinued loan
origination in
2011, following its merger with UBI.
In a 'A+' rating scenario Fitch has calculated a cumulative
weighted average
(WA) frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 24.5% and
a WA recovery
rate of 73.3%, resulting in a stressed expected loss of 6.5%.
The cover pool is unhedged, consisting primarily of fixed
(17.9%) and floating
rate (55.8%) loans; about 14.2% of the cover pool are loans with
rate-switching
options and 12.1% are capped floating-rate loans with a WA cap
of 5.84%. In its
cash flow analysis, Fitch has modelled the stressed assets cash
flows under its
base, low and high interest rates scenarios to reflect the
current hedging
structure.
UBI provides liability swaps on 70% of the notional of fixed
rate OBG (85% of
all covered bonds); the remaining fixed and all floating-rate
OBG are unhedged
but benefit from some natural hedges granted by the cover
assets.
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is driven by the liquidity gap and
systemic risk
assessment. The very high discontinuity assessment reflects
Fitch's expectation
that in a systemic crisis, a deterioration of the sovereign's
creditworthiness
would be associated with diminishing prospects for interbank
liquidity. It also
reflects Fitch's view that the extendible maturity of 12 months
only provides a
limited mitigant against the liquidity gap risk in the
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All else being equal, the OBG's rating of 'A+' would be
vulnerable to downgrade
if any of the following occurs (i) UBI's IDR is downgraded by
one or more
notches, (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero, or (iii) the AP Fitch
considers in its
analysis goes above Fitch's breakeven AP for the 'A+' rating of
83.5%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013 '
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds',
dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum
- Italy', dated
30 July 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6
June 2013,
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress
Addendum', dated 4 February 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate
Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23
January 2014 are
