LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's
(UBS) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1',
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'A'.
The Outlook on UBS's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS's VR and IDRs are based on the bank's leading global wealth
management and
dominant domestic retail and corporate franchise, which should
enable the bank
to generate robust risk-adjusted returns. They also reflect
adequate underlying
profitability, solid funding and liquidity, strong
capitalisation and improving
balance sheet leverage.
The ratings also factor in UBS's sizeable non-core and legacy
portfolio -
accounting for 19% of fully-applied Basel III risk-weighted
assets (RWA) at
end-3Q14 - and its exposure to litigation risk, both of which
could, in our
view, lead to some earnings volatility in the short- to
medium-term. The Stable
Outlook on UBS's Long-term IDR reflects our view that UBS's
profitability and
its capital buffer will be sufficiently strong to absorb
expected further
litigation-related charges.
UBS's risk profile has been improving since the bank
significantly reduced the
scope of its investment banking (IB) activities in 2012. Non-IB
businesses
together accounted for around three-quarters of UBS's adjusted
pre-tax profit in
9M14 (excluding corporate centre and the CHF1.8bn litigation
provision in 3Q14,
of which CHF1.7bn was in IB). UBS has a world-leading franchise
in global wealth
management (WM), and a strong presence in wealth management in
the US (WMA),
global asset management (GAM) and domestic retail and corporate
banking (R&C).
We expect these businesses, whose earnings volatility is
moderate compared with
IB, to continue to generate good recurring earnings. Excluding
the CHF1.7bn
litigation provision booked in 3Q14, UBS's IB reported
satisfactory returns in
9M14 (25% pre-tax return on allocated equity), underscoring that
the bank's
revised IB model is performing adequately.
We expect UBS's WM franchise (invested assets of CHF966bn at
end-3Q14; 31% of
9M14 adjusted pre-tax profit excluding corporate centre losses
and the CHF1.8bn
litigation provision in 3Q14) to perform well in 2015, supported
by continued
net new money (NNM) inflows in Asia Pacific and the bank's
ultra-high net worth
segment. NNM outflows in its western European offshore business
have abated and
should, in our view, remain more moderate than in previous
years. However, as
long as interest rates and the average client risk appetite
remain broadly
unchanged, it will be challenging for UBS to meet its assets
under management
(AuM) gross margin target of between 95bps and 105bps (86bps in
3Q14). WMA
continued to perform solidly, with a 35% return on attributed
equity in 9M14,
although NNM inflows during this period were lower than in 2013.
UBS's capitalisation and funding and liquidity are rating
strengths. The bank's
fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was
13.7% at end-3Q14,
the strongest ratio in its peer group. Total loss-absorbing
capacity is further
supported by high (0.4% of RWA at end-3Q14) and low (4.5%)
trigger
loss-absorbing capital notes. Due to fairly low risk-weights in
many of its
businesses, for instance Swiss residential mortgage lending and
WM's Lombard
lending, the bank's capitalisation on a leverage ratio basis is
weaker than its
risk-weighted ratio but still within its European peer group
range. At end-3Q14,
its leverage ratio stood at 4.2% including Tier 2 instruments,
according to
Swiss regulation (3.1% excluding Tier 2 instruments).
UBS's funding and liquidity is strong due to its global WM
franchise and sharp
balance sheet deleveraging since 2012. The bank's liquidity
coverage and net
stable funding ratios stood at 128% and 107% respectively at
end-3Q14.
Similar to many of its GTUB peers, UBS has material exposure to
conduct risks.
UBS is subject to various legal disputes and proceedings
including the bank's
cross-border WM businesses in France, the sale of US residential
mortgage-backed
securities and UBS's foreign exchange business. Total reserves
for litigation,
regulatory and other matters amounted to CHF3.5bn at end-3Q14,
around half of
which related to UBS's IB business and the rest largely to its
non-core and
legacy portfolio. While the extent of further litigation costs
is hard to
predict, UBS's ratings factor in our assumptions that the bank's
litigation
reserves and capitalisation, if required, could absorb sizeable
conduct costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS's VR and IDRs are principally sensitive to the winding down
of its non-core
and legacy portfolios and to litigation-related costs.
Upside potential for UBS's VR and IDRs remains limited, as long
as RWA in the
non-core and legacy portfolios continue to account for a large
proportion of
overall RWA and the litigation exposure remains elevated.
Further progress in
reducing risks related to the non-core and legacy portfolios and
in improving
performance further could lead to upward pressure on UBS's VR.
Should non-core and legacy portfolio exit costs and/or
litigation provisions be
higher than our expectations, affecting UBS's capital ratios
with no credible
plan for restoring these over a reasonably short period, this
could lead to a
downgrade of UBS's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF)
UBS's Support Rating and SRF are based on Fitch's expectation
that there remains
an extremely high probability that Switzerland (AAA/Stable)
would support UBS,
if required, until the mechanism for resolving a large global
systemically
important bank (G-SIB) becomes operational. This expectation
primarily reflects
Switzerland's (AAA/Stable) extremely high ability to support its
large banks.
Specific to UBS, our view of support likelihood is based mostly
on its systemic
importance in Switzerland as the country's largest bank, its
global
interconnectedness given its size and operations in WM and IB,
significant
deposit market share and its position as a key provider of
financial services to
the Swiss economy.
However, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are
reaching a point
where a resolution of a G-SIB can be achieved without excessive
disruption to
financial markets, and it is probable that senior creditors will
incur losses
ahead of the state should such a resolution scenario arise.
Fitch considers the
bank resolution agenda in Switzerland to be well-advanced
compared with most
other developed countries and once finalised we expect the
Financial Stability
Board's (FSB) November 2014 proposals for total loss-absorbing
capacity (TLAC)
to be implemented swiftly in Switzerland given the Swiss
authorities' continued
focus on revising the country's "too big to fail" legislative
framework. In a
move signalling further progress in making the bank
"resolvable", UBS is
establishing a bank holding company and has announced the
establishment of a
separate legal entity for its Swiss businesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UBS's SR and SRF
are primarily sensitive to legislative and regulatory
developments in
Switzerland. Once resolution tools and mechanisms are put in
place, they will
become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings, and
we expect to
downgrade UBS's SR to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor'
during the first half
of 2015. The revision of the bank's SRF will not affect UBS's
Long- and
Short-term IDRs of 'A' and 'F1', respectively, as these are
based on UBS's VR of
'a'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS and its
affiliates are all notched down from UBS's VR in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of UBS's subordinated and hybrid debt issues are
primarily sensitive
to a change in UBS's VR. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a change
in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in
the group or an
unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARIES
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS
whose issuer and
debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS
Limited as core to
UBS and integrated into its IB activities. UBS Limited's
contractual
counterparties continue to benefit from an irrevocable and
unconditional
guarantee by UBS AG, which underpins our view that the
subsidiary is core to
UBS's strategy.
UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc.,
which in turn
is wholly owned by UBS. Fitch views UBSB as core to UBS's
overall operations and
important to its US franchise; thus its Short-term IDR is
equalised with the
ultimate parent's. Further, while there is no financial support
agreement or
guarantee from UBS, the '1' SR reflects the extremely high
probability that UBS
would provide support to UBSB should the need arise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
The ratings of both UBS Limited and UBSB are primarily sensitive
to a change in
UBS's VR and IDRs. In addition, should regulatory developments,
notably in the
US and the UK, lead to UBS's subsidiaries becoming less
integrated within UBS,
e.g. through restrictions on intragroup funding flows, then this
could lead to
UBS subsidiaries' IDRs no longer being equalised with the parent
bank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Bank USA
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: affirmed at
'BBB-'
UBS Preferred Funding (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
