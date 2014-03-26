(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's
(UBS) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1',
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'A'. The
Outlook on UBS's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of global
trading and
universal banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory
risks present in
the GTUBs are offset by strengthened balance sheets as
capitalisation and
liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in
most economies,
which should contribute to a more balanced economic environment,
which however
is likely to remain challenging in 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS's VR and IDRs are underpinned by the bank's leading wealth
management (WM)
and dominant domestic retail and corporate franchise, adequate
profitability,
solid funding and liquidity profile, strong capitalisation and
improving balance
sheet leverage. The ratings also take into account UBS's
sizeable non-core and
legacy portfolio - accounting for 28% of fully applied Basel III
risk-weighted
assets (RWA) at end-2013 - and its exposure to litigation risk,
both of which
could, in our view, lead to some earnings volatility in the
short- to
medium-term.
Since 2011, UBS has significantly reduced the scope of its
investment banking
(IB) activities, among other things, by exiting certain credit
and rates
businesses that were either underperforming, sub-scale or no
longer considered
attractive under Basel III. As a result, IB accounted for a mere
28% of
fully-applied Basel III RWA at end-2013 (compared with 60% of
Basel II RWA at
end-2010) and the IB's balance sheet fell 75% from end-2010 to
CHF241bn at
end-2013. Management has committed to operate UBS's IB with
Basel III RWAs of
less than CHF70bn (CHF62bn at end-2013 compared with CHF225bn
for the bank).
This, together with the projected wind-down of UBS's non-core
and legacy
portfolio, means that UBS's non-IB businesses, global WM, US
wealth management
(WMA), global asset management (AM) and Swiss retail and
corporate banking
(R&C), will gain in relative importance, improving the quality
and stability of
UBS's profitability and reducing the bank's overall credit and
market risk
exposure.
The Stable Outlook on UBS's Long-term IDR reflects our view that
UBS's
profitability will be sufficiently strong to absorb any
litigation-related
charges - which could be sizeable in the short- to medium-term.
We expect UBS's broad WM franchise (client assets of CHF886bn at
end-2013; 31%
of 2013 adjusted pre-tax profit excluding corporate centre
losses) to perform
well in 2014, supported by continued net new money (NNM) inflows
in Asia Pacific
and the bank's ultra-high net worth segment. NNM outflows in its
western
European offshore business are likely to continue but should, in
our view,
remain more moderate than in previous years. However, as long as
interest rates
and the average client risk appetite remain broadly unchanged,
UBS is unlikely
to meet its assets under management (AuM) gross margin target of
between 95bps
and 105bps (85bps in 4Q13 and 88bps in 2013).
WMA performed strongly in 2013, largely as a result of improved
net fee income
on the back of higher average client assets (USD1trn at
end-2013, up 16% yoy), a
stable gross margin (79bps in 2013) and well-controlled costs.
WMA's
contribution to non-IB adjusted pre-tax profit (excluding
corporate centre
losses) improved to 17% in 2013 from 11% in 2012. We expect
WMA's performance to
remain strong in 2014, although improvements are unlikely to be
as pronounced as
in 2013.
While AM is one of the largest bank-owned asset managers, it
remains UBS's
smallest business division (by both adjusted pre-tax profit and
allocated
equity). AM's traditional investments business line (accounting
for CHF506bn out
of a total of CHF583bn AM AuM at end-2013) will likely suffer
somewhat from
lower performance fees in more challenging capital markets in
2014 but AM's
profitability will likely remain solid.
We expect R&C (19% of of 2013 adjusted pre-tax profit excluding
corporate centre
losses) to perform solidly in 2014 although loan impairment
charges in R&C's
large Swiss mortgage portfolio are, in our view, likely to
increase moderately
in 2014.
In 2013, UBS's solid franchises in equities and equity capital
markets
benefitted from generally benign equity capital markets with
operating revenue
improving by 59% and 47% respectively yoy (in CHF terms),
accounting for 60% of
total operating IB revenue in 2013. While we expect equity
markets to be more
challenging in 2014 also because of the recent volatility in
emerging markets,
UBS's non-IB earnings base is broader than that of most GTUB
peers, making the
bank well placed to weather challenging equity markets.
The sharp reduction in UBS's funded balance sheet since 2011 has
significantly
improved UBS's funding and liquidity profile which is now one
the strongest in
its peer group. UBS's liquidity coverage and net stable funding
ratios stood at
110% and 109% respectively at end-2013.
UBS's fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
improved to 12.8%
at end-2013 (from around 9.8% at end-2012), the strongest ratio
in its peer
group. Total loss-absorbing capacity is further supported by
high (0.4% of RWA
at end-2013) and low (2.1%) trigger loss-absorbing capital
notes. Due to fairly
low risk-weights in many of its businesses, for instance Swiss
residential
mortgage lending, the bank's leverage ratio is weaker than its
risk-weighted
ratio but still within its peer group range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS's VR and IDRs are principally sensitive to the costs and the
speed of
winding down its non-core and legacy portfolios as well as
higher-than-expected
litigation-related costs.
Upside potential for UBS's VR and IDRs remains fairly limited as
long as
non-core and legacy RWA continue to account for a large
proportion of overall
RWA and litigation exposure remains elevated. However, should
the bank continue
to make progress in reducing non-core and legacy exposures and
in executing its
cost-savings programme, enabling it to achieve its financial
targets of a
cost/income ratio of 60%-70% and a return on equity of 15%, this
could then lead
to upward pressure on UBS's VR.
Should non-core and legacy portfolio exit costs and/or
litigation provisions be
higher than expected by us, affecting UBS's capital ratios, this
could lead to a
downgrade of UBS's VR. Similar to its GTUB peers, UBS is subject
to various
legal disputes and proceedings including the bank's cross-border
wealth
management businesses in France and Germany, the sale of US
residential
mortgage-backed securities and UBS's foreign exchange business.
While UBS has
attained several settlements in 2013 and 2012, notably regarding
LIBOR
rate-setting and US RMBS (settlement with the Federal Housing
Finance Agency in
mid-2013), outstanding litigation remains significant. Total
provisions for
litigation, regulatory and other matters amounted to CHF1.62bn
at end-2013,
around half of which related to UBS's non-core and legacy
portfolio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF)
The affirmations of UBS's Support Rating and SRF are based on
Fitch's view that
the probability of support from the Swiss authorities for UBS,
if required,
remains extremely high due to the bank's systemic importance.
This expectation
reflects Switzerland's (AAA/Stable) extremely high ability to
support its large
banks and our view that sovereign support will remain extremely
likely until
Switzerland's recovery and resolution legislation approaches
completion.
Specific to UBS, our view of support likelihood is based mostly
on its systemic
importance in Switzerland as the country's largest bank, its
global
interconnectedness given its size and operations in WM and IB,
significant
deposit market share and its position as a key provider of
financial services to
the Swiss economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
UBS's Support Rating and SRF are primarily sensitive to
legislative and
regulatory developments in Switzerland. Fitch considers the bank
resolution
agenda in Switzerland to be well-advanced compared with most
other developed
countries. We expect legislators and regulators to make progress
in removing the
remaining practical impediments to a swift resolution of one of
the big banking
groups in the near term such as the tax treatment of bail-in
debt issued out of
Swiss entities and changes to the two large banks' legal entity
structures.
International cooperation between the national authorities will
be important to
ensure that the resolution of one of these complex global
banking groups through
a single-point-of entry approach is feasible.
Once we believe that the legal and practical framework is
sufficiently robust to
allow for a smooth resolution we expect to downgrade UBS's
Support Rating to '5'
from '1' and revise down its SRF to 'No Floor' from 'A'. The
timing at this
stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
The revision of the bank's SRF will not have any impact on UBS's
Long- and
Short-term IDRs of 'A' and 'F1' respectively as the IDRs are
based on UBS's VR
of 'a'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS and its
affiliates are all notched down from UBS's VR in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of UBS's subordinated and hybrid debt issues are
primarily sensitive
to any change in UBS's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARIES
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS
whose issuer and
debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS
Limited as core to
UBS. UBS Limited's contractual counterparties are irrevocably
and
unconditionally guaranteed by UBS AG.
UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc.,
which in turn
is wholly owned by UBS. Fitch views UBSB as core to UBS's
overall operations;
thus its Short-term IDR is equalised with the ultimate parent's.
Further, while
there is no financial support agreement or guarantee from UBS,
the '1' Support
Rating reflects the extremely high probability that UBS would
provide support to
UBSB should the need arise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
The ratings of both UBS Limited and UBSB are primarily sensitive
to a change in
UBS's VR and IDRs. In addition, should regulatory developments,
notably in the
US and the UK, lead to UBS's subsidiaries becoming less
integrated within UBS
AG, eg through restrictions on intragroup funding flows, then
this could lead to
UBS subsidiaries' ratings no longer being equalised with the
parent bank's
ratings.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must
register in advance using the link below and are requested to
dial in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Bank USA
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: affirmed at
'BBB-'
UBS Preferred Funding (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Christian Kuendig (UBS AG, UBS Limited)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bain Rumohr (UBS Bank USA)
Associate Director
+1 312 368 3100
Fitch, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, Illinois, 60602
Secondary Analysts
Francois-Xavier Marchand (UBS AG, UBS Limited)
Associate Director
+33 1442 99146
Joo-Yung Lee (UBS Bank USA)
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.