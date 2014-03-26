(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's (UBS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlook on UBS's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review of support for banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of global trading and universal banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance. Earnings pressure in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by strengthened balance sheets as capitalisation and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most economies, which should contribute to a more balanced economic environment, which however is likely to remain challenging in 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT UBS's VR and IDRs are underpinned by the bank's leading wealth management (WM) and dominant domestic retail and corporate franchise, adequate profitability, solid funding and liquidity profile, strong capitalisation and improving balance sheet leverage. The ratings also take into account UBS's sizeable non-core and legacy portfolio - accounting for 28% of fully applied Basel III risk-weighted assets (RWA) at end-2013 - and its exposure to litigation risk, both of which could, in our view, lead to some earnings volatility in the short- to medium-term. Since 2011, UBS has significantly reduced the scope of its investment banking (IB) activities, among other things, by exiting certain credit and rates businesses that were either underperforming, sub-scale or no longer considered attractive under Basel III. As a result, IB accounted for a mere 28% of fully-applied Basel III RWA at end-2013 (compared with 60% of Basel II RWA at end-2010) and the IB's balance sheet fell 75% from end-2010 to CHF241bn at end-2013. Management has committed to operate UBS's IB with Basel III RWAs of less than CHF70bn (CHF62bn at end-2013 compared with CHF225bn for the bank). This, together with the projected wind-down of UBS's non-core and legacy portfolio, means that UBS's non-IB businesses, global WM, US wealth management (WMA), global asset management (AM) and Swiss retail and corporate banking (R&C), will gain in relative importance, improving the quality and stability of UBS's profitability and reducing the bank's overall credit and market risk exposure. The Stable Outlook on UBS's Long-term IDR reflects our view that UBS's profitability will be sufficiently strong to absorb any litigation-related charges - which could be sizeable in the short- to medium-term. We expect UBS's broad WM franchise (client assets of CHF886bn at end-2013; 31% of 2013 adjusted pre-tax profit excluding corporate centre losses) to perform well in 2014, supported by continued net new money (NNM) inflows in Asia Pacific and the bank's ultra-high net worth segment. NNM outflows in its western European offshore business are likely to continue but should, in our view, remain more moderate than in previous years. However, as long as interest rates and the average client risk appetite remain broadly unchanged, UBS is unlikely to meet its assets under management (AuM) gross margin target of between 95bps and 105bps (85bps in 4Q13 and 88bps in 2013). WMA performed strongly in 2013, largely as a result of improved net fee income on the back of higher average client assets (USD1trn at end-2013, up 16% yoy), a stable gross margin (79bps in 2013) and well-controlled costs. WMA's contribution to non-IB adjusted pre-tax profit (excluding corporate centre losses) improved to 17% in 2013 from 11% in 2012. We expect WMA's performance to remain strong in 2014, although improvements are unlikely to be as pronounced as in 2013. While AM is one of the largest bank-owned asset managers, it remains UBS's smallest business division (by both adjusted pre-tax profit and allocated equity). AM's traditional investments business line (accounting for CHF506bn out of a total of CHF583bn AM AuM at end-2013) will likely suffer somewhat from lower performance fees in more challenging capital markets in 2014 but AM's profitability will likely remain solid. We expect R&C (19% of of 2013 adjusted pre-tax profit excluding corporate centre losses) to perform solidly in 2014 although loan impairment charges in R&C's large Swiss mortgage portfolio are, in our view, likely to increase moderately in 2014. In 2013, UBS's solid franchises in equities and equity capital markets benefitted from generally benign equity capital markets with operating revenue improving by 59% and 47% respectively yoy (in CHF terms), accounting for 60% of total operating IB revenue in 2013. While we expect equity markets to be more challenging in 2014 also because of the recent volatility in emerging markets, UBS's non-IB earnings base is broader than that of most GTUB peers, making the bank well placed to weather challenging equity markets. The sharp reduction in UBS's funded balance sheet since 2011 has significantly improved UBS's funding and liquidity profile which is now one the strongest in its peer group. UBS's liquidity coverage and net stable funding ratios stood at 110% and 109% respectively at end-2013. UBS's fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved to 12.8% at end-2013 (from around 9.8% at end-2012), the strongest ratio in its peer group. Total loss-absorbing capacity is further supported by high (0.4% of RWA at end-2013) and low (2.1%) trigger loss-absorbing capital notes. Due to fairly low risk-weights in many of its businesses, for instance Swiss residential mortgage lending, the bank's leverage ratio is weaker than its risk-weighted ratio but still within its peer group range. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT UBS's VR and IDRs are principally sensitive to the costs and the speed of winding down its non-core and legacy portfolios as well as higher-than-expected litigation-related costs. Upside potential for UBS's VR and IDRs remains fairly limited as long as non-core and legacy RWA continue to account for a large proportion of overall RWA and litigation exposure remains elevated. However, should the bank continue to make progress in reducing non-core and legacy exposures and in executing its cost-savings programme, enabling it to achieve its financial targets of a cost/income ratio of 60%-70% and a return on equity of 15%, this could then lead to upward pressure on UBS's VR. Should non-core and legacy portfolio exit costs and/or litigation provisions be higher than expected by us, affecting UBS's capital ratios, this could lead to a downgrade of UBS's VR. Similar to its GTUB peers, UBS is subject to various legal disputes and proceedings including the bank's cross-border wealth management businesses in France and Germany, the sale of US residential mortgage-backed securities and UBS's foreign exchange business. While UBS has attained several settlements in 2013 and 2012, notably regarding LIBOR rate-setting and US RMBS (settlement with the Federal Housing Finance Agency in mid-2013), outstanding litigation remains significant. Total provisions for litigation, regulatory and other matters amounted to CHF1.62bn at end-2013, around half of which related to UBS's non-core and legacy portfolio. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) The affirmations of UBS's Support Rating and SRF are based on Fitch's view that the probability of support from the Swiss authorities for UBS, if required, remains extremely high due to the bank's systemic importance. This expectation reflects Switzerland's (AAA/Stable) extremely high ability to support its large banks and our view that sovereign support will remain extremely likely until Switzerland's recovery and resolution legislation approaches completion. Specific to UBS, our view of support likelihood is based mostly on its systemic importance in Switzerland as the country's largest bank, its global interconnectedness given its size and operations in WM and IB, significant deposit market share and its position as a key provider of financial services to the Swiss economy. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF UBS's Support Rating and SRF are primarily sensitive to legislative and regulatory developments in Switzerland. Fitch considers the bank resolution agenda in Switzerland to be well-advanced compared with most other developed countries. We expect legislators and regulators to make progress in removing the remaining practical impediments to a swift resolution of one of the big banking groups in the near term such as the tax treatment of bail-in debt issued out of Swiss entities and changes to the two large banks' legal entity structures. International cooperation between the national authorities will be important to ensure that the resolution of one of these complex global banking groups through a single-point-of entry approach is feasible. Once we believe that the legal and practical framework is sufficiently robust to allow for a smooth resolution we expect to downgrade UBS's Support Rating to '5' from '1' and revise down its SRF to 'No Floor' from 'A'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. The revision of the bank's SRF will not have any impact on UBS's Long- and Short-term IDRs of 'A' and 'F1' respectively as the IDRs are based on UBS's VR of 'a'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by UBS and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of UBS's subordinated and hybrid debt issues are primarily sensitive to any change in UBS's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARIES London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS whose issuer and debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS Limited as core to UBS. UBS Limited's contractual counterparties are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by UBS AG. UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc., which in turn is wholly owned by UBS. Fitch views UBSB as core to UBS's overall operations; thus its Short-term IDR is equalised with the ultimate parent's. Further, while there is no financial support agreement or guarantee from UBS, the '1' Support Rating reflects the extremely high probability that UBS would provide support to UBSB should the need arise. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES The ratings of both UBS Limited and UBSB are primarily sensitive to a change in UBS's VR and IDRs. In addition, should regulatory developments, notably in the US and the UK, lead to UBS's subsidiaries becoming less integrated within UBS AG, eg through restrictions on intragroup funding flows, then this could lead to UBS subsidiaries' ratings no longer being equalised with the parent bank's ratings. Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support for banks and give an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT. 