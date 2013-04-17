(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS
AG's (UBS)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at
'F1' Support
Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. At the same
time, Fitch has
also upgraded UBS's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'a-' and
removed it from
Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The upgrade of UBS's VR follows Fitch's assessment of the bank's
strategic
decision, announced in late 2012, to significantly downsize its
investment
banking (IB) activities which in the medium-term management
expects to consume
around 35% of UBS's equity attributed to business divisions
(from around 65% at
end-September 2012).
In Fitch's view, exiting its still large non-core and legacy
positions exposes
UBS to significant execution risk, but UBS has the relevant
track record,
governance and risk control framework to run down these sizeable
portfolios. In
addition, Fitch expects UBS's remaining businesses, Global
Wealth Management
(WM), Wealth Management Americas (WMA), Retail and Corporate
banking (R&C) and
Global Asset Management (GAM) to generate stable profitability
that is more than
sufficient to absorb restructuring-related charges.
The restructuring means that UBS's risk profile and
profitability will be
increasingly dominated by its lower-risk WM and R&C activities
which should
reduce the potential for outsized one-off losses and add
stability and
predictability to UBS's financial performance.
UBS's Support Rating of '1' and SRF of 'A' are underpinned by
Fitch's view that
the probability of support from the Swiss authorities for UBS,
if required,
remains extremely likely due to the bank's systemic importance
for the Swiss
financial sector and the Swiss economy as a whole. While the
restructuring will
lead to a sharply reduced balance sheet, UBS's domestic business
remains largely
unaffected and UBS remains Switzerland's largest bank by most
measures.
Following the upgrade, UBS's VR is now at the same level as its
SRF and the
bank's IDRs are now equally driven by the bank's intrinsic
strength (i.e. the
VR) and sovereign support considerations (i.e. the SRF). As a
result, based on
UBS's current VR, any changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding
the availability
of sovereign support, leading to a lower SRF, would not have any
impact on UBS's
IDRs.
In late 2012, UBS decided to exit IB businesses that it no
longer considers
strategic. Around CHF90bn of largely fixed-income-related Basel
III
risk-weighted assets (RWA) have been transferred to the
corporate centre as a
non-core portfolio. Fitch expects UBS to make solid progress on
its plan to
reduce RWA in this portfolio by half by end-2015 and to 25% of
the original
amount by end-2016. UBS's remaining IB will largely focus on its
already solid
franchises in advisory and capital markets, research, equities,
FX and precious
metals and will operate with Basel III RWA of less than CHF70bn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs
Following the upgrade, upside potential for UBS's VR is limited
in the short- to
medium-term.
As well as benefiting from the announced risk reduction in its
IB, UBS's VR and
IDRs are primarily underpinned by the bank's solid
capitalisation and improving
balance sheet leverage, fully recovered leading WM franchise and
dominant
position in the well-performing Swiss market.
UBS has a 13% Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio target and
its end-2012
"fully-loaded" CET1 ratio of 9.8% compares well with peers.
Loss-absorption
capacity further benefits from the gradual build-up of a
low-trigger contingent
capital buffer of up to 4.5%. UBS's un-weighted capital
leverage, while still
relatively high, will improve as it significantly cuts its
funded balance sheet
to about CHF600bn by end-2015 (CHF841bn at end-2012).
For 2012, UBS reported a pre-tax loss of CHF1,174m which was
however distorted
by several non-operating or non-recurring items including a
CHF3,030m goodwill
impairment charge booked in Q312 (relating to the IB
restructuring), CHF2,549m
litigation and regulatory provisions (largely relating to the
Q412 Libor
settlement and US mortgage asset-related litigation), a
CHF2,202m own credit
loss and CHF371m net restructuring charges.
Adjusting for these items, UBS's performance remained resilient
in its non-IB
businesses with a solid performance in WMA, R&C and to a lesser
extent GAM
compensating for earnings pressure in its core WM division. Its
IB, stripping
out the identified non-core activities, reported a small pre-tax
profit of
CHF260m with around 60% of revenue coming from its institutional
equities and
fixed-income trading and execution businesses (Investor Client
Services) and the
remainder from its advisory and corporate/banks execution
division (Corporate
Client Solutions). Revenue related to non-core activities (now
reported in the
corporate centre) accounted for CHF1.1bn or around 14% of total
IB revenue in
2012.
Fitch expects UBS's non-IB divisions to perform adequately in
2013. The gross
assets under management (AuM) margin in WM is likely to remain
under pressure
due to low interest rates, subdued client risk appetite and a
cash bias in
client accounts, but cost measures initiated since 2011 should
support the
bank's net AuM margin and UBS is, in Fitch's view, well
positioned to benefit
from an improved market environment or higher average interest
rates.
Downward pressure on UBS's VR could arise from one-off charges
related to either
the non-core run-off portfolio or legacy litigation cases. UBS's
VR is based on
Fitch's assumption that any losses related to the non-core and
legacy portfolio
or litigation-related charges will be of a manageable size and
absorbable by
UBS's non-IB earnings. However, should litigation charges, for
instance relating
to US RMBS matters or the Swiss wealth management retrocession
case, be
significantly larger than currently expected by Fitch, then this
could be
negative for UBS's VR. Management has indicated that it expects
litigation and
regulatory provisions to remain elevated until at least
end-2013. Litigation
reserves amounted to CHF1.4bn at end-2012 with CHF660m earmarked
for the US RMBS
case.
UBS's decision to reduce its fixed income investment banking
activity
substantially and focus on identified areas where it has a
strong, established
franchise is key to the upgrade of its VR to 'a'. Any reversal
in this strategy
is likely to result in a downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and SRF
UBS's Support Rating and SRF and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a change
in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign
support for the
bank. An upgrade of UBS's SRF is unlikely given Fitch's
expectation of
diminishing sovereign support for large, globally operating
banks.
Switzerland has made significant progress in implementing
specific legislation
for the country's two largest banks (UBS and Credit Suisse AG),
which should
ultimately facilitate pre-insolvency bank resolution and will
eventually lead to
a reduction in UBS's SRF. However, this is a gradual and lengthy
process and
Fitch will take corresponding rating actions when and if deemed
appropriate.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS and its
affiliates are all notched down from UBS's VR in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings
have been
upgraded by one notch following the VR upgrade and are primarily
sensitive to
any change in UBS's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS
whose issuer and
debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS
Limited as core to
UBS. UBS Limited's contractual counterparties are irrevocably
and
unconditionally guaranteed by UBS AG.
UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc.,
which in turn
is wholly owned by UBS. Fitch views UBSB as core to UBS's
overall operations;
thus its Short-term IDR is equalised with the ultimate parent.
Further, while
there is no financial support agreement or guarantee from UBS,
the '1' Support
Rating reflects the extremely high probability that UBS would
provide support to
UBSB should the need arise. UBS Limited's ratings and UBSB's
ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in UBS's
IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'; removed from Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP)
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; removed from
RWP
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing buffer
capital notes):
upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWP
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Bank USA
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: upgraded to
'BBB-' from
'BB+'; removed from RWP
UBS Preferred Funding (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
upgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'; removed from RWP
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
upgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'; removed from RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst (UBS AG, UBS Limited)
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (UBS Bank USA)
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst (UBS AG, UBS Limited)
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1442 99146
Secondary Analyst (UBS Bank USA)
Bain Rumohr
Associate Director
+1 312 368 3100
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.