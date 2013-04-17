(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's (UBS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1' Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. At the same time, Fitch has also upgraded UBS's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'a-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The upgrade of UBS's VR follows Fitch's assessment of the bank's strategic decision, announced in late 2012, to significantly downsize its investment banking (IB) activities which in the medium-term management expects to consume around 35% of UBS's equity attributed to business divisions (from around 65% at end-September 2012). In Fitch's view, exiting its still large non-core and legacy positions exposes UBS to significant execution risk, but UBS has the relevant track record, governance and risk control framework to run down these sizeable portfolios. In addition, Fitch expects UBS's remaining businesses, Global Wealth Management (WM), Wealth Management Americas (WMA), Retail and Corporate banking (R&C) and Global Asset Management (GAM) to generate stable profitability that is more than sufficient to absorb restructuring-related charges. The restructuring means that UBS's risk profile and profitability will be increasingly dominated by its lower-risk WM and R&C activities which should reduce the potential for outsized one-off losses and add stability and predictability to UBS's financial performance. UBS's Support Rating of '1' and SRF of 'A' are underpinned by Fitch's view that the probability of support from the Swiss authorities for UBS, if required, remains extremely likely due to the bank's systemic importance for the Swiss financial sector and the Swiss economy as a whole. While the restructuring will lead to a sharply reduced balance sheet, UBS's domestic business remains largely unaffected and UBS remains Switzerland's largest bank by most measures. Following the upgrade, UBS's VR is now at the same level as its SRF and the bank's IDRs are now equally driven by the bank's intrinsic strength (i.e. the VR) and sovereign support considerations (i.e. the SRF). As a result, based on UBS's current VR, any changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding the availability of sovereign support, leading to a lower SRF, would not have any impact on UBS's IDRs. In late 2012, UBS decided to exit IB businesses that it no longer considers strategic. Around CHF90bn of largely fixed-income-related Basel III risk-weighted assets (RWA) have been transferred to the corporate centre as a non-core portfolio. Fitch expects UBS to make solid progress on its plan to reduce RWA in this portfolio by half by end-2015 and to 25% of the original amount by end-2016. UBS's remaining IB will largely focus on its already solid franchises in advisory and capital markets, research, equities, FX and precious metals and will operate with Basel III RWA of less than CHF70bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs Following the upgrade, upside potential for UBS's VR is limited in the short- to medium-term. As well as benefiting from the announced risk reduction in its IB, UBS's VR and IDRs are primarily underpinned by the bank's solid capitalisation and improving balance sheet leverage, fully recovered leading WM franchise and dominant position in the well-performing Swiss market. UBS has a 13% Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio target and its end-2012 "fully-loaded" CET1 ratio of 9.8% compares well with peers. Loss-absorption capacity further benefits from the gradual build-up of a low-trigger contingent capital buffer of up to 4.5%. UBS's un-weighted capital leverage, while still relatively high, will improve as it significantly cuts its funded balance sheet to about CHF600bn by end-2015 (CHF841bn at end-2012). For 2012, UBS reported a pre-tax loss of CHF1,174m which was however distorted by several non-operating or non-recurring items including a CHF3,030m goodwill impairment charge booked in Q312 (relating to the IB restructuring), CHF2,549m litigation and regulatory provisions (largely relating to the Q412 Libor settlement and US mortgage asset-related litigation), a CHF2,202m own credit loss and CHF371m net restructuring charges. Adjusting for these items, UBS's performance remained resilient in its non-IB businesses with a solid performance in WMA, R&C and to a lesser extent GAM compensating for earnings pressure in its core WM division. Its IB, stripping out the identified non-core activities, reported a small pre-tax profit of CHF260m with around 60% of revenue coming from its institutional equities and fixed-income trading and execution businesses (Investor Client Services) and the remainder from its advisory and corporate/banks execution division (Corporate Client Solutions). Revenue related to non-core activities (now reported in the corporate centre) accounted for CHF1.1bn or around 14% of total IB revenue in 2012. Fitch expects UBS's non-IB divisions to perform adequately in 2013. The gross assets under management (AuM) margin in WM is likely to remain under pressure due to low interest rates, subdued client risk appetite and a cash bias in client accounts, but cost measures initiated since 2011 should support the bank's net AuM margin and UBS is, in Fitch's view, well positioned to benefit from an improved market environment or higher average interest rates. Downward pressure on UBS's VR could arise from one-off charges related to either the non-core run-off portfolio or legacy litigation cases. UBS's VR is based on Fitch's assumption that any losses related to the non-core and legacy portfolio or litigation-related charges will be of a manageable size and absorbable by UBS's non-IB earnings. However, should litigation charges, for instance relating to US RMBS matters or the Swiss wealth management retrocession case, be significantly larger than currently expected by Fitch, then this could be negative for UBS's VR. Management has indicated that it expects litigation and regulatory provisions to remain elevated until at least end-2013. Litigation reserves amounted to CHF1.4bn at end-2012 with CHF660m earmarked for the US RMBS case. UBS's decision to reduce its fixed income investment banking activity substantially and focus on identified areas where it has a strong, established franchise is key to the upgrade of its VR to 'a'. Any reversal in this strategy is likely to result in a downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and SRF UBS's Support Rating and SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for the bank. An upgrade of UBS's SRF is unlikely given Fitch's expectation of diminishing sovereign support for large, globally operating banks. Switzerland has made significant progress in implementing specific legislation for the country's two largest banks (UBS and Credit Suisse AG), which should ultimately facilitate pre-insolvency bank resolution and will eventually lead to a reduction in UBS's SRF. However, this is a gradual and lengthy process and Fitch will take corresponding rating actions when and if deemed appropriate. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by UBS and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings have been upgraded by one notch following the VR upgrade and are primarily sensitive to any change in UBS's VR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS whose issuer and debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS Limited as core to UBS. UBS Limited's contractual counterparties are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by UBS AG. UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc., which in turn is wholly owned by UBS. Fitch views UBSB as core to UBS's overall operations; thus its Short-term IDR is equalised with the ultimate parent. Further, while there is no financial support agreement or guarantee from UBS, the '1' Support Rating reflects the extremely high probability that UBS would provide support to UBSB should the need arise. UBS Limited's ratings and UBSB's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in UBS's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: UBS AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'; removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWP Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing buffer capital notes): upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWP Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' UBS Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' UBS Bank USA Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; removed from RWP UBS Preferred Funding (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; removed from RWP UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; removed from RWP Contact: Primary Analyst (UBS AG, UBS Limited) Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (UBS Bank USA) Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1 212 908 0560 Fitch, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst (UBS AG, UBS Limited) Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (UBS Bank USA) Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1 212 908 0560 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst (UBS AG, UBS Limited) Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1442 99146 Secondary Analyst (UBS Bank USA) Bain Rumohr Associate Director +1 312 368 3100 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1158, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here 