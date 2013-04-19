(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UBS AG's (UBS,
'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook. The affirmation follows the conclusion of Fitch's
periodic review of
the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches
between the
programme's assets and liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is
currently 86.0%.
This is below the lowered break-even AP of 87.0% supporting a
'AA' rating on the
covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis. In
addition it is
sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries from the cover pool
should the
covered bonds default, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AAA'.
The main driver
of the AP are the need to sell assets from the cover pool,
potentially in a
stressed market environment and for a depressed price driven by
the maturity
mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.
Compared with last
year's analysis, these mismatches further increased. The covered
bond's
maturities are heavily concentrated within the next years with
about 77% of the
current outstanding volume maturing until 2017.
RATING SENSITVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA'
rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i)
UBS's IDR was
downgraded by one or more notches to 'A-' or below; or (ii) the
D-Cap fell by
one or more categories to 2 (high risk) or lower; or (iii) the
AP that Fitch
considers in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
87.0%.
The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of
the liquidity
gap and systemic risk and the systemic alternative management
components. The
assessment for liquidity gaps and systemic risk is driven by the
nine-month
pre-maturity test while the assessment for systemic alternative
management
reflects the absence of a third-party loan servicing market and
the assumed
ability of the guarantor to take over the cover pool and repay
the covered bonds
in time. The cover-pool specific alternative management and
privileged
derivative components of the D-Cap have been assigned an
assessment of moderate
risk, while asset segregation is of low risk.
As of 31 March 2013, the cover pool consisted of 81,338
CHF-denominated
residential mortgage loan contracts secured on Swiss properties,
with an
aggregate outstanding balance of CHF20.4bn and a
weighted-average (WA) current
loan-to-value of 55%.
The cover pool's WA asset maturity is approximately 3.5 years.
The delivered
cash flows do not adequately address the risk of extension of
the relatively
short-term bullet loans beyond the legal maturity in a stressed
economic
environment. Fitch has therefore formed assumptions about the
maturity profile
of the cover pool's assets under a 'AAA' stress scenario to
better reflect
potential mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bond
issuances in a
wind-down scenario arising from possible extensions of the
loans. For the
extended asset cash flow profile, Fitch has calculated a WA
remaining life of
approximately 11 years.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA frequency of
foreclosure for the
cover assets of 25.0% and a WA recovery rate of 86.2% resulting
in a WA credit
loss of 3.5%. The cover pool is geographically distributed
across Switzerland,
with the largest concentrations in Lake Geneva (31%) and Zurich
(15%). Compared
with the last analysis, the pool composition has only slightly
changed with
respect to borrower region, property type, property use and type
of interest.
The covered bonds are denominated in foreign currencies (70% in
EUR, 29% in USD
and 1% in NOK) having fixed and floating rates with the latest
USD denominated
issues as of 26 March and 8 April having soft bullet maturities
with an
extension period of 12 months. The guarantor hedges interest
rate and foreign
exchange risks between the cover assets and the covered bonds by
entering into a
series of swaps. UBS acts as swap provider, subject to
collateralisation and
best effort replacement triggers.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
