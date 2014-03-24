(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UBS AG's (UBS,
A/Stable/F1) outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UBS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high) and an asset
percentage (AP) of
87.0%, which is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA'
rating. All these
factors support a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD)
basis and a 'AAA'
rating after giving credit for recoveries.
The main drivers of the AP are estimated credit losses and sale
of assets from
the cover pool, potentially in a stressed market environment and
for a depressed
price.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 24.9% and a weighted average
recovery rate
of 84.1%, resulting in a weighted average credit loss of 4.0%.
Sale of assets is driven by maturity mismatches between the
programme's asset
and liability profile. Maturity mismatches are significant with
the weighted
average term of the assets modelled by Fitch at 10.9 years and
of the
liabilities at 3.3 years. The cover pool's actual WA asset
maturity is
approximately 3.7 years. In Fitch's view the actual remaining
term of the loans
do not adequately address the risk of extension of the fairly
short-term bullet
loans beyond the remaining term in a stressed economic
environment. Fitch has
therefore formed assumptions about the maturity profile of the
cover pool's
assets to better reflect potential mismatches between the cover
pool and the
covered bond issues in a wind-down scenario arising from
possible extensions of
the loans.
As of 31 December 2013, the outstanding mortgage covered bonds
of CHF15.2bn were
backed by a cover pool with an aggregate outstanding balance of
CHF22.1bn of
Swiss residential mortgage loan contracts secured on 51,500
Swiss properties.
RATING SENSITVITIES
UBS covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more
notches to 'A-' or
below; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by one or more categories to 2
(high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis
increases above the
agency's 'AAA' breakeven level of 87.0%.
Fitch is in the process of implementing its recently updated
covered bond
criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds
under bank
resolution frameworks where covered bonds are exempted from
bail-in. The course
of implementation will take place as described in Feedback
Report: Covered Bond
Rating Criteria Change - Developments in Bank Resolution
Frameworks Beneficial.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
dated 13 May
2013, EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and
'Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 04
February 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
