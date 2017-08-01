Fitch Affirms Uganda at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Uganda's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+'. The Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has also assigned issue ratings to Uganda's senior unsecured long- and short-term local-currency bonds at 'B+' and 'B', respectively. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Uganda's persistent twin deficits and the structural constraints to improving the business environment and increasing private sector development, balanced against the country's strong medium-term growth potential and the authorities' competent macroeconomic policy making. Fitch expects that Uganda will experience a mild recovery in growth in the fiscal year ending June 2018 (FY18), after GDP growth decelerated to an estimated 4% in FY17, from 4.7% in FY16. The growth slowdown was largely due to a contraction in the agricultural sector following unfavourable weather conditions, slowing credit growth, and a fall in public expenditure as a percentage of GDP. Fitch forecasts growth to increase to 5% in FY18, as more favourable weather conditions will increase crop outputs and the government increases its level of capital expenditure. Risks to our short-term forecast are on the downside. Weaknesses within the public investment management framework mean that government execution of development expenditure is likely to remain under the budgeted amount in the current fiscal year and structural issues in the banking sector will continue to weigh on credit growth. Uganda's medium-term growth potential remains a positive for the ratings. Fitch forecasts growth to rise to 5.5% in FY19 and expects that the development of the oil sector and the accompanying increase in infrastructure development will take growth to 6% by FY20 and above 6% when oil production begins. The government currently estimates first oil by the end of 2020 and the private sector oil companies currently operating in the sector will make their final investment decision by end-2017. A track record of macroeconomic stability supports Uganda's rating. Headline inflation fell to 6.5% in June, after rising over 1H17 to 7.3% in May, and the Ugandan shilling has been stable, supported by a narrowing of the current account. The increased stability allowed the Bank of Uganda (BOU) to cut its main policy rate by 100bps, to 10%, at its most recent monetary policy meeting, noting that the earlier increase in inflation had largely been a factor of temporary supply-side shocks to food prices. Fitch expects that the BOU's monetary stance will remain supportive of growth though 2H17 Persistent fiscal deficits have resulted in a substantial increase in the stock of public sector debt. Fitch forecasts general government debt to rise to 39% of GDP in FY18, a level below the 'B' median but well above the 23% level of FY12. Uganda's growing debt levels are mitigated by the high percentage of concessionary and near-concessionary debt, but the high percentage of foreign-currency borrowing makes the debt/GDP ratio susceptible to exchange rate shocks. Uganda's public finances improved in FY17, but Fitch expects a widening of the fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year. The agency forecasts the general government deficit to widen to 4.5% of GDP in FY18, from an estimated 3.6% in FY17. The FY17 budget deficit reached its lowest level since FY14, with the narrowing largely a result of under-execution in the capital budget. Almost all of the under-execution was in externally funded projects, which was the result of delayed donor disbursements. This reflects the government's ongoing difficulties with public investment management. Uganda has been under a non-disbursing IMF Policy Support Instrument (PSI) since 2013. The Fund's Executive Board concluded its eighth review of the program in May and found Uganda's progress to be broadly satisfactory. The PSI's areas of focus include increasing revenue mobilisation and government revenue has improved over the course of the current program. General government revenue was 15% of GDP in FY17, up from 13% in FY13. Fitch expects that revenue collection will continue rising. This increase will help to offset expenditure increases. As an additional burden on the government, regional conflicts have led to the inflow of almost one million refugees to Uganda. The IMF estimates the cost of providing land and services to the refugees at 0.5% of GDP in 2016. Delays in infrastructure development have led to a temporary narrowing of the current account. Fitch forecasts the current account deficit to widen to 6.1% of GDP in FY18, from 5.3% in FY17. This is broadly in line with 'B' category peers and below the 7.9% of GDP deficit that the country averaged over FY11 to FY15. Further, Uganda's flexible exchange rate and comfortable reserves position reduces external vulnerability. Fitch expects that the level of foreign exchange reserves will remain above four months of current external payments (CXP) over the coming two years. Reserves stood at USD3.3 billion, or 4.5 months of CXP, at end-May 2017. The Ugandan banking sector is liquid and well capitalised. Asset quality has deteriorated over the past two years, particularly in the real estate and construction sector, but non-performing loans (NPLs) fell to 6.3% of total loans at the end of March 2017, from 10.7% in December 2016, largely as a result of the resolution of Crane Bank, which the BOU took over in October. BOU stress tests indicate that the sector is resilient to shocks. After earlier strong growth, private sector credit growth is likely to remain muted. Uganda's sovereign rating is constrained by low GDP per capita - less than one-quarter of the 'B' category median - due in part to high population growth of over 3%. The ratings also remain constrained by a weak business environment and political risks related to the lack of a clear succession plan for the long-serving President Museveni. Corruption continues to be a significant constraint. Uganda scores well below the 'B' median on the World Bank's governance indicators. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Uganda a score equivalent to a rating of 'B' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Uganda's robust medium-term growth potential and sound economic policy making. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the ratings are currently well-balanced. The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, trigger negative rating action include: - Deterioration in the public finances leading to public debt peaking higher and later than currently expected. - A sharp widening of the current account deficit, not matched by an increase in long-term financing, which would increase external vulnerability. - A reduction in medium-term growth potential and a weakening of the macroeconomic policy-making framework. The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, trigger positive rating action include: -A narrowing in the current account deficit, for example as a result of improved export performance. -A reduction in public debt supported by improving public finances, for example through higher domestic revenue mobilisation. -An improvement in GDP per capita relative to peers. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that a final investment decision will be made by the end of 2017 in the oil sector and that rising infrastructure investment and oil sector development will culminate in the commencement of oil production by end-2020. We assume political stability is maintained. 