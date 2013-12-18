Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: United KingdomLONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA+'. The issue
ratings on the UK's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds are also
affirmed at 'AA+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-The recovery of the UK economy has strengthened since our last
review in April
2013. Quarterly GDP growth accelerated to 0.7% and 0.8% in 2Q13
and 3Q13,
respectively. Fitch judges the 2013 pick-up to be predominantly
cyclical, driven
by stronger household consumption and housing investment.
-Nevertheless the UK's performance since the 2008 financial
crisis continues to
lag most of its rated peers. The level of GDP is still 2.5%
below its pre-crisis
peak, compared with 5.5% above the peak in the US and 2.6% above
in Germany, and
just 0.3% below the peak in France.
-The 2013 Autumn Statement reinforced the government's
commitment to a
multi-year fiscal consolidation path. The UK has achieved
substantial progress
with fiscal consolidation since 2010. The budget deficit, or
public sector net
borrowing (PSNB), is expected to narrow to 6% of GDP in 2013-14
from 11% in
2009-10, despite the unfavourable macroeconomic dynamics during
most of the
period. In the coming years a strengthening economic recovery
will support the
fiscal consolidation efforts.
-Fitch now expects gross general government debt (GGGD), using
the EU Treaty
definition, to peak at 94% of GDP in 2015-16 and to start
falling in 2017-18.
The debt trajectory is similar to the Office for Budget
Responsibility's (OBR)
latest projection and the forecast peak is almost 7pp lower than
at the time of
the April rating review, highlighting risks around such
projections.
Nevertheless, the OBR and Fitch forecast debt will still peak
one year later
than the supplementary fiscal target and it remains among the
highest of 'AA'-
and 'AAA'-rated sovereigns.
-The consolidation plans of the government are ambitious over
the medium term as
they envisage a fall in public sector consumption of goods and
services to a
historical low of 16.4% of GDP by 2018-19, from 21.7% in
2012-13.
-The UK's ratings are underpinned by its high-income,
diversified and flexible
economy as well as by a high degree of political and social
stability. Strong
civil and policy institutions and a high degree of transparency
enhance the
predictability of the business and economic policy environment
that compares
favourably with peers in the 'AA' category.
-The credible monetary policy framework and sterling's
international reserve
currency status afford the UK a high degree of financial and
economic policy
flexibility.
-The current account deficit of the UK is forecasted by Fitch to
have widened to
3.9% of GDP in 2013 from 1.5% in 2011, compared with a surplus
for the 'AA'
median. The UK's net external debt is also significantly higher
than most rating
peers and reflects the high indebtedness of the domestic private
and public
sectors.
-The long average maturity of public debt (15 years) - the
longest of any
high-grade sovereign - exclusively denominated in local currency
and low
interest service burden implies a higher level of debt tolerance
than many
high-grade peers.
-The substantial improvement in the UK banking sector's capital
and liquidity
position has further reduced contingent liabilities arising from
the sector and
as recent developments illustrate, the financial sector is
increasingly able to
support the economic recovery by better transmitting the loose
monetary
conditions to borrowers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced:
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Failure to place the GGGD to GDP ratio on a firm downward path
over the medium
term
-Adverse macroeconomic or financial shocks that significantly
slow the economic
recovery, adversely affecting the public finances or the
financial sector
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Persistently lower budget deficits, resulting in GGGD trend
declining at a
faster pace than currently projected to below 90% of GDP
- Stronger and sustained economic recovery and clear indication
of higher medium
term growth potential than currently forecast
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects the UK economy to grow by 2.3% in 2014 and 2015,
following a
forecast 1.4% in 2013. Fitch maintains its view that the medium
term growth
potential is in the range of 2%-2.25%, while recognising the
size of the output
gap is particularly uncertain following a financial crisis.
Fitch expects
employment growth to lag that of output and forecasts
unemployment to fall below
7% by 2015. There remains uncertainty about how fast
productivity could
normalise during the cyclical upswing.
The strong institutional framework for control of public
expenditure and
effective tax administration alongside the broad-based political
and public
commitment to deficit reduction underpins Fitch's assumption
that fiscal
consolidation will be sustained beyond the term of the current
parliament. Fitch
also assumes that stability-oriented fiscal policy will be
maintained amid any
new fiscal rule.
Beyond the impact of the methodological reclassification of
Network Rail from
being a private sector entity to a central government entity,
Fitch assumes that
no contingent liabilities arising from the financial sector or
privatisation
receipts will have a material impact on the path of UK
government debt over the
rating horizon.
In line with its recent global economic outlook report, Fitch
expects the
recovery in major advanced economies, including the eurozone,
the UK's largest
trading partner, to strengthen gradually in 2014-15, while
emerging markets
growth will be fairly stable avoiding major turbulence from
tightening global
financing conditions. Furthermore, Fitch assumes that the risk
of fragmentation
of the eurozone remains low.
