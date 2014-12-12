(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA+'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on the UK's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The UK benefits from a stable, broad-based economic recovery.
Strong quarterly
GDP growth, on average 0.8% qoq since 2Q13, has continued since
the last rating
review in June 2014 and has been the least volatile among major
advanced
economies. Household consumption has been the key driver of GDP
growth in the
first three quarters of 2014, while investment growth has also
been strong.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in its December 2014
report estimates
the FY14 budget deficit, public sector net borrowing (PSNB), to
have declined to
5% of GDP from 5.6% in FY13 and 10.2% in FY09. According to the
OBR's
calculations, the decline of the deficit in FY14 is purely
cyclical. This is
consistent with Fitch's view that the previously wide gap
between headline and
structural budget position is gradually closing. The general
government budget
deficit using the internationally comparable EU Treaty
definition is 5.3% of GDP
for FY14, and remains large compared with rating peers and the
'AA' median of a
1.5% surplus. This implies substantial further consolidation
over the next
several years.
The 2014 Autumn Statement, the last major economic policy
announcement before
the 2015 general election, contained limited revenue and
expenditure measures.
The net effect is less than 0.1% of GDP. The Statement was in
line with the
government's multi-year consolidation programme. However, the
current fiscal
framework, built on the dual targets of debt at fixed horizon
(FY16), which is
very likely to be missed, and a five-year rolling current
deficit target gives
limited forward guidance six months before the general
elections.
Debt remains among the highest of 'AA' and 'AAA' rated
sovereigns. Fitch expects
gross general government debt (GGGD), using the EU Treaty
definition based on
the new ESA2010 methodology, to peak at 89% of GDP in 2015-16
and to start
falling in 2017, when the primary balance turns positive.
The UK labour market is characterised by the unusual combination
of strong
employment growth and subdued wage dynamics. Unemployment
declined to 6% in
July-September, 0.8pp lower than at the beginning of 2014, while
real wages
declined further. Inflation has fallen substantially over the
past six months,
mainly due to lower energy prices and was 1.3% in October after
1.8% in 1H14.
Despite the recovery, productivity growth is puzzlingly weak
compared with other
major advance economies and historical norms.
The UK's ratings are underpinned by its high-income, diversified
and flexible
economy as well as by a high degree of political and social
stability. Strong
civil and policy institutions and a high degree of transparency
enhance the
predictability of the business and economic policy environment
that compares
favourably with peers in the 'AA' category.
The credible monetary policy framework and sterling's
international reserve
currency status afford the UK a high degree of financial and
economic policy
flexibility.
The UK's current account deficit widened to 4.2% of GDP in 2013
from 1.7% in
2011, compared with a surplus for the 'AA' median, mainly
reflecting
deterioration in net investment income. Fitch forecast the
current account
deficit to remain around 4% of GDP until 2016.
The long average maturity of public debt (15 years, the longest
of any
high-grade sovereign) almost exclusively denominated in local
currency and low
interest service burden implies a higher level of debt tolerance
than many
high-grade peers.
The substantial improvement in the UK banking sector's capital
and liquidity
position has further reduced contingent liabilities arising from
the sector and
more recently the financial sector is increasingly able to
support the economic
recovery by better transmitting the loose monetary conditions to
borrowers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced:
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Failure to place the GGGD to GDP ratio on a downward path over
the medium term
or greater uncertainty over the implementation of budget
consolidation efforts.
- Adverse macroeconomic or financial shocks that significantly
slow the economic
recovery, adversely affecting the public finances or the
financial sector.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of
decline in the
GGGD to GDP ratio from its peak.
- Increase in medium-term growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects continued robust economic growth to support fiscal
consolidation.
GDP is forecast to grow by 3% in 2014 as the recovery is
becoming more broad
based and a slowdown to 2.6% in 2015 and 2.3% in 2016. Fitch
maintains its view
that the medium-term growth potential is in the range of
2%-2.25%, although it
depends crucially on the highly uncertain future path of
productivity. Fitch
expects employment growth to slow until 2016 and to be more
aligned with
historical examples of improving productivity during the
recovery.
The strong institutional framework for control of public
expenditure and
effective tax administration alongside the broad-based political
and public
commitment to deficit reduction underpins Fitch's assumption
that fiscal
consolidation will continue beyond the term of the current
parliament. However,
there is uncertainty regarding the shape and detailed policies
of the new
government taking office in spring 2015.
Fitch assumes that Bank of England will be able to tighten
monetary conditions
gradually without excessive market volatility and
macro-prudential risks as the
recovery progresses but inflation pressure remains subdued. The
task of
normalising monetary conditions after keeping the policy
interest rate unchanged
at the zero lower bound for more than five years, while holding
GBP375bn
government bonds (22% of GDP) on its balance sheet is
historically
unprecedented.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1697,
Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.