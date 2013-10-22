(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of Coventry Building Society (Coventry) at
'A'; Yorkshire
Building Society (Yorkshire) at 'BBB+'; Leeds Building Society
(Leeds) at 'A-';
Principality Building Society (Principality) at 'BBB+'; Skipton
Building Society
(Skipton) at 'BBB-' and Newcastle Building Society (Newcastle)
at 'BB+'. The
Outlooks are all Stable.
The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of all
these building
societies have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor',
respectively.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
comment.
The six building societies are all mutual mortgage lenders in
the UK, whose
lending is heavily focussed on residential mortgage loans and
whose funding is
mostly obtained from customers in the form of saving deposits.
They are small
market players, however, with a combined market share of the UK
mortgage market
of around 8% at end-2012.
Despite their small size and monoline nature, they are all
benefiting from
gradual improvement in the UK operating environment and recovery
in the housing
market. Mortgage lending growth has been gathering pace, and
loan performance
has been strong with low levels of arrears, helped by low, by
historical
standards, household debt. A rise in housing prices has been
observed across
various geographic regions, not just in London and the South
East.
Loan growth has been accompanied by a marked reduction in
customer funding costs
over the past year, driven by the secondary effects of the
government's funding
for lending scheme (FLS). These reductions in wholesale and
retail funding costs
have not been fully passed on to mortgage pricing and net
interest margins have
seen improvement across the sector.
Nonetheless, the improvement in performance has been from a low
base, as all the
societies' revenues have been squeezed by low base rates and the
lack of
business/product diversification. Overall profitability remains
just moderate.
While the mutual nature of these societies, who are owned by
their depositors
and borrowers (their "members"), means that their focus is not
on profit
maximisation, internal capital generation is an important rating
driver given
the lack of an alternative capital instrument available to them
for raising
loss-absorbing capital at times of stress.
Fitch views exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) as a major
rating
differentiator among societies given the outlook and performance
of this sector
has remained weak. Some of the societies have avoided expanding
into this area
prior to the crisis and have thus not borne the losses and
impairments written
against loans in this sector. Other ratings differentiators
include loan
concentrations, exposure to specialist residential loans
(sub-prime, adverse,
self-certified, second charge) as well as large exposures to
long-term, low
yielding (but low risk) housing association loans. Another
important rating
consideration is exposure to higher loan-to-values (LTVs) and
loans in negative
equity as these tend to indicate a higher risk appetite.
Liquidity at all these building societies had been built up
following the crisis
and reached strong levels at end-2012; however, buffers are
expected to reduce
over the next 12-18 months, as lending expands, regulatory
restraints are lifted
and some liquidity moves off-balance sheet as a result of
accessing the FLS.
Fitch does not expect loan to deposit ratios for the societies
to rise
significantly above 100% in the medium-term as FLS funding is
not expected to
replace retail funds, but rather, other wholesale funding
sources.
Capital ratios are sound and improving. Most of the societies
continue to report
under the standardised method for credit risk and thus allocate
ample capital
against residential mortgage loans. Leverage at these societies
is therefore
also generally low. The impact of high leverage on ratings is
considered in
conjunction with loan and other asset concentrations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs of all the building societies included in this
commentary have
been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', indicating that Fitch
believes that while
support may be provided to each individual building society, in
case of need, we
do not rely on this support for our rating. All the Long-term
IDRs of these
societies are therefore driven by their standalone performance
as indicated by
their VR.
COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Coventry's ratings reflect the low risk of its assets (in terms
of high
fragmentation, solid performance, low average loan-to-value
ratios and
insignificant commercial loan book) which consist mostly of
prime owner-occupied
residential mortgages with the remainder mostly buy-to-let with
low LTVs.
Profitability has remained stable and is set to improve, as the
pressure of low
base rates has been counterbalanced by strong growth in new
mortgage lending and
the lower funding costs associated with the secondary
consequences of the FLS.
The society's coverage of impaired loans is low, relative to its
peers and to
historical averages. This coverage level reflects the low LTV of
the impaired
assets but exposes the society to potential additional reserve
requirements
should property prices fall further. Nonetheless, Fitch views
Coventry's control
of its risk to be robust and well implemented.
The society's leverage (estimated by Fitch as the ratio between
tangible
equity/tangible assets) is high: its regulatory capital ratios
are boosted by
the low weightings assigned to its residential mortgages under
its Basel II
internal ratings-based approach. However, Fitch expects that
leverage will
reduce over the medium-term, in line with any regulatory
requirements to be
introduced. This will likely be achieved through higher
profitability and,
possibly, a moderation of its loan volume growth. Coventry has
sufficient
strategic flexibility to reduce leverage faster if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Given Coventry's high ratings, an upgrade is not envisaged in
the short-to
medium-term. Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if its
operational
flexibility is constrained further by a lack of available
capital to fund its
growth, if asset quality materially worsens and if leverage does
not fall to
meet regulatory standards.
LEEDS BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Leeds' ratings take into consideration its sound profitability
and capital
generation, which it has been able to achieve by maintaining low
costs and its
net interest margin at above average levels, but also its weaker
asset quality
metrics than those of peers. While its residential loan book is
generally
performing well, the level of restructured loans is high (5.7%
of the loan book
at end-2012) and loans in negative equity continue to account
for a high
proportion of the book at end-H113 (13.2% of loans with an LTV
of over 90% at
end-H113).
The society's exposure to commercial real estate continues to
act as a
significant drag on profitability. Although the book is in
wind-down, Fitch
expects loan impairment charges against this portfolio to
continue to account
for a high proportion of the total given the backdrop of a
limited recovery
expected in the sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Leeds' ratings are sensitive to a continued deterioration in its
asset quality,
whether in the form of increased negative equity, higher
restructured or loans
in arrears, or increased impairments. Should the proportion of
restructured but
not impaired loans which are past due increase materially, the
ratings may be
downgraded.
YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Yorkshire's ratings reflect a low-risk business model, whose
performance and
asset quality have recovered well from the crisis. Its franchise
was expanded
significantly following its recent acquisitions of Egg
loans/savings, Chelsea
Building Society and Norwich & Peterborough Building Society.
However,
operational plans to unify systems open it to more material
operational risk
than some peers. Furthermore improvements in performance
following the FLS will
be somewhat offset by higher operational and compliance costs.
Yorkshire is more exposed than some of its higher-rated peers to
higher LTVs
(mortgages with a LTV of over 90% accounted for 16% of the book
at end-2012).
The society's impaired loans ratio and arrears improved in 2012
and stabilised
in H113. The society is not significantly exposed to CRE loans.
Yorkshire's capitalisation is robust and its core Tier 1 was
boosted further
following a buyback of supplementary capital over 2012. Like
other societies,
Yorkshire is limited in its ability to externally increase its
capital base and
must rely on retained earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Yorkshire's ratings could be upgraded following a continued
improvement in asset
quality and profitability. Evidence of well-managed and
non-aggressive reduction
of liquidity would also be positive for its ratings. Conversely,
its ratings
would be negatively affected by a continued increase in the
negative equity of
its loan book or if the losses on its mortgage book widen faster
than expected,
particularly taking into consideration the high proportion of
past due but not
impaired loans reported in H113 (4.9% of gross loans).
PRINCIPALITY BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
The ratings of Principality, Wales' biggest building society,
are underpinned by
the generally low risk profile of its prime residential loan
book (57% of total
gross loans at end-H113). The ratings also reflect its resilient
but moderate
profitability, which is highly dependent on the higher-yielding
second-charge
book, which accounted for 79% of pre-tax profit in H113.
Its ratings are negatively affected by the higher risk inherent
in its
commercial and second-charge lending books. Although
Principality does not plan
to exit from these sectors, it will continue to reduce the
concentration
inherent in the commercial book and to manage the risk incurred
on its
second-charge book with clearly defined on-balance sheet limits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Principality's ratings are sensitive to a weakening of its asset
quality, either
in the vulnerable commercial loan book or in the higher risk
second-charge book,
or from the currently well performing first-charge residential
book. The ratings
may also be downgraded should the society review its
capitalisation plans as a
result of the recently acquired internal ratings-based (IRB)
status. Upside
potential to the ratings is limited given the small size and
limited
diversification.
SKIPTON BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Skipton's ratings reflect the improving performance of its core
mortgage and
savings business, and hence a reducing (albeit still high)
reliance on its large
estate agency subsidiary. A strong improvement in profits, seen
in H113, has
been the result of lower funding costs, improved management of
mortgage interest
rates, and stable market conditions. However, overall
profitability remains low.
The ratings also reflect the tail risk associated with its
exposure to high-risk
areas (self-certified, sub-prime or near prime sectors) through
its subsidiaries
Amber Homeloans Limited and North Yorkshire Mortgages Limited.
While these books
are in run-off and are expected to have seasoned, a high
proportion is
interest-only, which may not fully reflect performance. Skipton
has limited
exposure to CRE (4% of gross loans), and its loans to this
sector have been
performing well so far. Nonetheless, the sector remains
vulnerable and the
society may incur additional impairment charges on its
portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Skipton's ratings could be upgraded if the society's mortgage
and savings
business continues to improve and capitalisation grows in line
with plans. On
the other hand, the ratings would come under pressure from a
worse-than-expected
result at its specialist mortgage subsidiaries or if its equity
stakes in the
investment portfolio increase from current levels.
NEWCASTLE BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Newcastle's ratings reflect the small size of its equity given
the concentration
present in its book, as a large commercial default may have a
disproportionate
effect on the society. At end-H113, the CRE loan book still
accounted for 185%
of Fitch Core Capital, despite having been reduced year on year.
The
concentration risk is exacerbated by its still weak internal
capital generation,
in turn largely caused by a higher-than-average exposure to a
low-yielding
Housing Association loan portfolio.
Fitch views the recent increase in gross lending, following a
number of years of
contraction, as a positive which, together with the continued
wind-down of its
legacy loan book and cheaper funding costs in the market, should
lead to a
modest improvement in profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Newcastle's ratings could be upgraded if loan concentrations
reduce and internal
capital generation increases. The ratings, however, will be
under pressure if
increased profitability is generated by increasing its risk
appetite.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS (ALL SOCIETIES) - RATING
DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of all building societies' subordinated debt and
hybrid securities
are notched down from their issuers' respective VRs, reflecting
a combination of
Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk
relative to their
VRs (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity
(one or two
notches).
All the UK societies' Permanent Interest Bearing Securities
(PIBS) are rated
four notches below their respective VRs, comprising two notches
for their deep
subordination and two notches for incremental non-performance.
The ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations
that might affect
their VRs.
Dated subordinated notes are rated one notch below their VRs,
reflecting their
subordination.
Yorkshire's convertible debt is notched down twice from its VR
as its conversion
trigger is considered to be low (5% regulatory core Tier 1
capital) compared
with the bank's current core Tier 1 ratio (13.7% at end-H113),
Fitch therefore
views the non-performance of the instrument to be 'minimal'.
The rating actions are as follows:
Coventry Building Society:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and
notes affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Subordinated perpetual notes (PIBS): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Leeds Building Society:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' ; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating : affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and
notes: affirmed at
'A-'/'F2'
PIBS: affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Yorkshire Building Society:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed and programme rating affirmed at
'BBB+'/ 'F2'
Subordinated dated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
PIBS: affirmed at 'BB'
Convertible notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Principality Building Society:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating affirmed at 'BBB+/F2'
Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
PIBS: affirmed at 'BB'
Skipton Building Society:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-' ; Outlook 'Stable'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
PIBS: affirmed at 'B+'
Newcastle Building Society:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and
notes affirmed at
'BB+'/'B'
Subordinated Notes: affirmed at 'BB'
