(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Ukraine's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'B-' and the sovereign's
short-term senior
unsecured local currency bonds at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'B-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs
at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ukraine's ratings balance weak external liquidity, a high public
debt burden and
structural weaknesses, in terms of a weak banking sector,
institutional
constraints and geopolitical and political risks, against
improved policy
credibility and coherence, the sovereign's near-term manageable
debt repayment
profile and a track record of multilateral support.
International reserves rose to USD16.7 billion in early April
boosted by the
latest IMF disbursement (USD1 billion), and the second
instalment (EU600
million) of the EU Macro-Financial Assistance Programme.
Reserves could increase
further to USD18.1 billion (3.6 months of CXP) by year-end, but
Ukraine's
external buffers remain weaker than 'B' peers (4 months of CXP).
Increased
exchange rate flexibility, manageable foreign-currency
commitments and moderate
external imbalances mitigate near-term pressures on
international reserves. FX
controls still cushion external liquidity, although they have
been gradually
reduced.
The continuation of the Fund programme (third review completed)
is positive for
Ukraine's credit profile, as it supports external financing,
underpins
confidence and provides reform momentum. However, further
disbursements from the
IMF and other international partners will depend on progress in
the structural
reform agenda, which is subject to delays and execution risks.
Key reforms
benchmarks include pensions, land sales, privatisation and
progress in the fight
against corruption.
External debt repayments to multilateral and bilateral creditors
are manageable,
and external market debt amortisations resume only in 2019.
Domestic debt
roll-over risk is limited, as the majority of the debt stock is
held by the
central bank (58%) and state-owned banks. Some USD900 million in
cash in
Ukraine's treasury provides the sovereign with space to bridge
gaps in external
disbursements in the short term. Increased access to external
financing will be
key to meet restructured debt commitments starting in 2019.
A trade blockade with occupied territories in the East will
result in wider
current account deficits and lower growth. The current account
deficit is
expected to widen to 4.3% of GDP in 2017-2018 from 3.6% in 2015
due to reduced
exports of steel and increased demand for energy imports (coking
coal). Improved
commodity export prices and increased export volumes from the
agricultural
sector should mitigate the increase in the trade deficit.
Ukraine's 2016 GDP growth of 2.3% surpassed expectations, but
the blockade will
negatively impact the mining, metallurgical and electricity
sectors. We forecast
growth to decelerate to 2% in 2017 before picking up to 3% in
2018 on the back
of improving consumer demand and investment.
Annual headline inflation increased to 15.1% in March, while
core inflation has
averaged 6.3% since September 2016. Average inflation is
forecast to decline to
11.2% in 2017, down from 14.9% in 2016 but still well above the
5.3% 'B' median.
In Fitch's view, the National Bank of Ukraine's (NBU)
institutional commitment
to sustainably lowering inflation while maintaining exchange
rate flexibility,
and continued coordination with fiscal policy to improve
macroeconomic stability
are important support factors for Ukraine's credit profile.
The general government deficit is projected to increase to 3% of
GDP (the target
in the IMF program) in 2017. Adhering to the deficit reduction
path outlined in
the IMF EFF (2.5% and 2.3% of GDP in 2018 and 2019,
respectively) will likely
require additional policy measures due to spending pressures,
most notably
pension transfers and the public sector salary bill. Defence
spending will
remain high at 5% of GDP over the forecast period.
General government debt rose to 72% of GDP (84% including
guarantees) in 2016,
substantially above the 56% 'B' median, partly reflecting the
recapitalisation
bill for Privatbank, which is forecast to add 5.6% of GDP to the
country's debt
burden. Debt dynamics remain subject to currency risks (68% FX
denominated).
After the nationalisation of Privatbank, state-owned banks'
(SOBs) share of the
banking sector rose to 50% of total system assets. Since 2015,
the government
has issued UAH151.5 billion (6.6% of GDP) to capitalise SOBs.
The NBU has
resolved 92 banks since 2014, bringing down the system's total
to 93. The NBU
has reviewed the assets of 95% of the banking sector. The
banking sector has
stabilised. Nevertheless, low capitalisation levels and
non-performing loans of
over 50% of total loans pose risks to macro stability and
constrain economic
recovery.
In late March, the UK High Court rejected Ukraine's request for
a full trial on
the USD3 billion outstanding debt dispute with Russia. Ukraine
will appeal and
the Court has granted a stay on enforcing Russia's claim. Fitch
expects the
dispute resolution process to be complex and protracted, but
assumes that it
will not affect Ukraine's ability to access external financing
and service its
debt commitments.
The unresolved conflict in eastern Ukraine remains a risk for
overall
macroeconomic performance and stability. In addition to
continued clashes, the
government decided to suspend trade with the Non-Government
Controlled Area in
the aftermath of protest from veterans and politicians against
trade with this
area and separatists' seizure of Ukrainian assets.
The IMF programme continues to face risks of reform fatigue and
execution
delays. The government of Prime Minister Volodomyr Groysman does
not currently
face risks to governability, but an early start of the electoral
season for the
2019 general elections could further slow reform momentum.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ukraine a score equivalent to a
rating of 'CCC'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Ukraine's strengthened monetary and
exchange rate
policy which will likely support improved macroeconomic
performance and domestic
confidence. Increased exchange rate flexibility allows the
economy to absorb
shocks without depleting reserves.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating
action:
- Re-emergence of external financing pressures, loss of
confidence and increased
macroeconomic instability, for example stemming from delays to
disbursements
from, or the collapse of, the IMF programme.
- External or political/geopolitical shock that weakens
macroeconomic
performance and Ukraine's fiscal and external position.
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action:
- Increased external liquidity and external financing
flexibility.
- Sustained fiscal consolidation leading to improved debt
dynamics.
- Improved macroeconomic performance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects neither resolution of the conflict in eastern
Ukraine nor
escalation of the conflict to the point of compromising overall
macroeconomic
performance.
Fitch assumes that the debt dispute with Russia will not impair
Ukraine's
ability to access external financing and meet external debt
service commitments.
