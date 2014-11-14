(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Ukrainian City of Kharkov's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'C'. Fitch
has also affirmed the city's National Long-term rating at
'A+(ukr)'. The Outlook
on the National Long-term rating is Negative.
Kharkov's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond ratings
have also been
affirmed at 'CCC' and 'A+(ukr)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The city's ratings are constrained by the ratings of Ukraine
(CCC/C). Fitch
assesses the institutional framework governing Ukrainian regions
as weak.
Notably, it lacks clarity and sophistication, hindering
long-term development
and budget planning of Ukrainian subnationals. Ukraine's
institutional
framework has been deteriorating since last year as a result of
the political
crisis in the country and the military conflict in the east of
Ukraine. Some
stabilisation is expected following the election of Ukraine's
parliament on 26
October 2014 and the formation of a new government by end-2014.
The city faces refinancing of 72% of its debt maturing in
December 2014,
including UAH99.5m of bonds due on 8 December and a UAH185m bank
loan due on 19
December. Fitch expects the city to issue UAH100m of three-year
bonds by
end-2014 and to extend the maturing bank loan for one year.
Positively, Kharkov
had large cash reserves of UAH851m as of 1 October 2014, 3x its
maturing debt
amount, mitigating refinancing risk.
Fitch expects moderate deterioration of the city's budgetary
performance
following the contraction of the national economy (Ukraine's GRP
to decline by
6.5% in 2014) and continuing political risk. We expect the
city's operating
balance to be around 10% of operating revenue, down from 15.3%
in 2013 but
nevertheless still a strong performance. We forecast the city
will report a low
deficit before debt variation at 2%-3% of total revenue in
2014-2016, compared
with a surplus of 3.8% in 2013.
Fitch forecasts Kharkov's debt to remain low at around 10% of
current revenue in
the medium term, supported by its close to balance budgetary
performance. In
2013 Kharkov recorded debt at 8% of current revenue and a strong
debt coverage
ratio (debt/current balance) of less than a year.
The amount of the city's contingent liabilities (UAH401m at
end-2013) is
comparable to that of its direct debt and may put pressure on
the budget,
particularly as major public sector entities (PSEs) are
loss-making and depend
on subsidies to sustain operations. Nonetheless, the contingent
liabilities
should not jeopardise the city's budget as they currently
account for less than
10% of the city's current revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Ukraine's IDRs would lead to a corresponding
action on the city's
IDRs. A downgrade could also result from a delay in the
repayment of the city's
maturing debt.
A sovereign upgrade could lead to the same action on the city's
ratings provided
that the city maintains stable budgetary performance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44299 134
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
