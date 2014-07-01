(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based agricultural producer Mriya Agro Holding Public Limited's (Mriya) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC'. The rating is capped by Ukraine's Country Ceiling of 'CCC'. Fitch has also affirmed the company's Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook and downgraded the National Long-term rating to 'AA-(ukr)' from 'AA(ukr)'. A full list of rating actions is available below.

The foreign and local currency IDRs reflect the political and economic uncertainty in Ukraine, which may ultimately threaten Mriya's financial flexibility and its ability to meet its debt obligations. The downgrade of the National Long-term rating reflects the company's exposure to refinancing risks and weak liquidity position relative to other corporates in the country. However, we believe that seasonal funding in Q214 (when working capital peaks) has been procured and therefore expect some improvement in liquidity in 2H14, supplemented by conservative capex plans.

Mriya's ability to continue funding its operations while keeping leverage under control will remain key rating factors as long as the current difficult operating environment persists.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Linkage to Sovereign Ratings

Mriya's ratings are constrained by Ukraine's Country Celling of 'CCC'. Any developments affecting the sovereign rating and Country Ceiling will continue to affect corporates operating in Ukraine. In addition, an uncertain regulatory, tax and, more generally, operating environment including the ability of corporates to access foreign currency adds to the risks that farming operators are usually exposed to, such as volatile pricing and weather or lack of hedging instruments.

Possible Liquidity Shortage, Refinancing Risks

As a farming company, Mriya is highly dependent on the availability of working capital financing. In the current difficult environment in Ukraine, Mriya is exposed to heightened financial risks due to its need to procure financing for seasonal working capital movements intra-year, which we estimate absorbs at least 50% of annual EBITDA (in excess of USD100m). Mriya managed to roll over the major part of its one-year working capital facilities and refinanced a maturing long-term revolving facility with a USD65m working capital facility from IFC.

We believe that in case of limited availability of short-term bank financing Mriya would be able to fund swings in working capital with internally generated funds by cutting back on capex. Liquidity is also supported by the high marketability of Mriya's inventories. The next large debt maturity is its first eurobond of USD71.6m due in March 2016.

Lower Integration but Better Margins

Due to the lack of integration towards logistics and trading, Mriya's profit margins are more volatile and heavily depend on grain price fluctuations. This is, however, mitigated by crops diversity, increasing storage self-sufficiency and farming's higher profitability compared with crops processing or infrastructure services. We forecast Mriya's EBITDA margin will increase to up to 50% in 2014 (2013: 44%), on our expectations that commodity prices will recover from 2013's low levels and that the hryvnia depreciation will benefit Mriya's cost base.

Limited Hryvnia Depreciation Impact

The recent sharp depreciation of the hryvnia should not jeopardise Mriya's debt service capacity in foreign currency as the company's dollarised revenues (not always paid to Mriya in USD but indexed to USD) exceed US dollar-based operating and interest costs. However, FX mismatch remains material from a balance-sheet perspective as Mriya's debt is largely USD-denominated.

Scalable Capex but Still High Leverage

Mriya has been heavily investing in land bank expansion and infrastructure development with capex reaching 50%-80% of sales. However, due to the challenging operating environment and limited availability of external funding, Mriya has substantially downscaled its capex for 2014. As a result, we expect Mriya's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to decrease to 4.0x in 2014 (2013: 4.3x). This may, however, prove temporary and rise back up to 4.8x-5.0x in the medium term if commodity prices turn lower and capex increases. However, we believe that Mriya intends to continue to manage its business conservatively to conserve cash and to mitigate refinancing risks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions on the Long-term local currency IDR, provided the operating environment in Ukraine improves on a sustained basis, include:

-FFO margin above 25% (FY13: 33.6%) on a sustained basis

-Improvement in FCF margin to only moderately negative territory (FY13: -33.5%)

- FFO adjusted gross leverage consistently below 3x (FY13: 4.3x)

- FFO fixed charge cover strengthening above 3x (FY13: 2.7x)

An upgrade of the foreign currency IDR would be contingent on Ukraine's Country Ceiling being upgraded.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action on the

Long-term local currency IDR include:

- Liquidity shortage caused by the limited available bank financing of working capital investments or by refinancing at more onerous terms than expected

- FFO adjusted gross leverage rising above 5x on a sustained basis due to sustained operational underperformance or aggressive capex plans

- FFO fixed charge cover weakening below 2x

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating of 'RR4'

National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'AA-(ukr)' from 'AA (ukr)', Stable Outlook