MOSCOW/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
PJSC VTB Bank
(Ukraine)'s (VTBU) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'CCC'. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the bank's
ratings. A full
list of rating actions is below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn VTBU's ratings as the issuer has chosen to
stop
participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer
provide ratings
coverage for VTBU.
VTBU's IDRs factor in the likelihood of support the bank may
receive from its
majority shareholder, Russia's JSC Bank VTB, which holds a more
than 99% stake
in VTBU. Fitch's view of potential support considers the close
operational links
between parent and subsidiary, including the significant
proportion of funding
from VTB, and the track record of capital and liquidity support,
including
short-term funding provided in 1H14 and a capital contribution
made in 4Q14.
Ukraine's Country Ceiling of 'CCC' limits the extent to which
support from the
majority shareholder can be factored into the bank's foreign
currency IDRs and
reflects the heightened risk of capital and/or exchange controls
being
tightened, to the extent that these would materially constrain
or impede the
private sector's ability to repay foreign currency obligations.
Limited capital
controls introduced in February 2014 do not prevent external
debt service.
VTBU's 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR also takes into account
country risks.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' and withdrawn
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook
Negative, and withdrawn
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/ 'RR4'
and 'AAA(ukr)',
and withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5' and withdrawn
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable, and withdrawn
Viability Rating: withdrawn at 'ccc'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and 'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
