(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine's (Ukreximbank) and JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine's (Oschadbank) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' and revised their Outlooks to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The rating actions follow the agency's revision of the Outlooks on Ukraine's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Affirms Ukraine at 'B'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 28 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The revision of the Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank reflect the increased likelihood of a deterioration in the government's ability to provide support in case of need, as reflected in the revision of the Outlooks on the sovereign Long-term IDRs. Ukreximbank's and Oschadbank's Long-term IDRs are underpinned by potential support from the Ukrainian authorities, if needed. In assessing the probability of support, Fitch views as positive factors the banks' 100%-state ownership, their policy roles, their high systemic importance, and the track record of capital support for the banks under different governments. At the same time, the ratings also take into consideration the moderate ability of the Ukrainian authorities to provide support, as indicated by the sovereign's 'B' Long-term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any improvement or deterioration in Ukraine's sovereign risk profile would likely generate upward or downward pressure on Ukreximbank's and Oschadbank's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - UKREXIMBANK'S VIABILITY RATING (VR) The affirmation of Ukreximbank's 'b' VR reflects the bank's sizeable capital buffer and good pre-impairment profitability available to absorb losses, currently comfortable liquidity and solid corporate franchise. At the same time, the VR also considers the bank's significant loan impairment, high loan concentrations, the large share of FX lending and weak profitability, driven by loan impairment charges. Loan growth has remained subdued, reflecting Ukreximbank's modest risk appetite in the difficult operating environment in Ukraine. Weaker economic growth and higher funding costs constrain business expansion and profitability. Credit risks are high in light of large borrower concentrations (the major 25 exposures/total loans ratio at 55% at end-Q113 or 138% of equity), sizeable FX-lending (53% of net loans), although partly mitigated by the FX revenues of the exporting borrowers, and remaining exposure to the troubled real estate segment (38% of Fitch core capital). Public-sector corporates accounted for 21% of the bank's end-2012 loans. In Q113, the bank also made sizable investments in sovereign debt, mostly in USD, as a result of which direct government exposure rose to 1.1x equity, increasing the correlation of Ukreximbank's standalone credit profile with that of the sovereign. NPLs (loans past due by 90 days) were still high at 14% of the loan book at end-Q113, after write-offs equal to 7% of the portfolio in 2012. NPLs were fully covered by reserves. However, restructured exposures are also large at 31% of loans at end-Q113, and recoveries on these will depend to a large degree on the economic outlook and the performance of the UAH. Fitch estimates that Ukreximbank could increase its loan loss reserves to almost 51% of loans (from 20% under local GAAP at end-Q113) before its regulatory capital adequacy ratio (of 30% at end-Q113) would have fallen to the regulatory minimum of 10%. Growth in client deposits since 2009 has underpinned Ukreximbank's liquidity. The cushion of highly liquid assets (both cash and Ukrainian state bonds) is large, in the absence of loan growth. Refinancing requirements for external debt are moderate in 2013-2014, but rise to a large 15% of end-Q113 liabilities in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES - UKREXIMBANK'S VR Ukreximbank's VR would likely be downgraded if the sovereign ratings were downgraded, in light of the significant correlation between the bank's and the sovereign's credit profiles. This correlation is significant, in Fitch's view, notwithstanding the sizable capital buffer, due to (i) the bank's sizable exposure to sovereign debt and the public sector more generally, and some risk that this exposure could grow in case of increased stress; (ii) the high sensitivity of the bank's asset quality and capital ratios to the performance of the economy and the UAH; and (iii) the likelihood that refinancing challenges relating to the bank's maturing external debt would increase in case of a sovereign default. Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - OSCHADBANK'S VR The affirmation of Oschadbank's 'b-' VR reflects its large deposit-taking franchise, comfortable liquidity position and a sizeable capital buffer. It also considers currently reasonable pre-impairment performance, although this could become more volatile given the high concentration of revenues. The VR also takes into account the bank's highly concentrated loan book, including large (albeit reducing) exposure to NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine (CCC), corporate governance concerns related to a history of directed lending (albeit supported by directed funding and capital) and relatively high risk in some of the bank's largest non-Naftogaz exposures. Oschadbank benefits from the state guarantee on the full amount of its retail deposits and a large regional network, which have helped it to build a solid deposit base. The liquidity buffer is currently comfortable and near-term refinancing risk is low, although the USD700m Eurobond maturing in March 2016 represents a sizable 8% of end-Q113 liabilities. Exposure to Naftogaz, restructured to mature in 2015, reduced markedly to 33% of gross loans at end-2012 (27% on a net basis) from a peak of 58% at end-2009, but is still very large. This means the bank's future performance remains highly susceptible to the standing of Naftogaz, which remains a weak credit. Non-Naftogaz lending is also concentrated with the next largest 24 loans representing 81% of the non-Naftogaz corporate book at end-2012. Lending in foreign currency is moderate at around 22% of net loans at end-Q113. The bank's loan exposure to the state sector was a high 47% at end-2012, albeit down from a peak of 71% at end-2010. In addition, government debt investments grew sharply in Q113 and accounted for around 16% of assets at end-Q113. Loans more than 90 days overdue (NPLs) were a moderate (by Ukrainian market standards) 11% of non-Naftogaz gross loans at end-2012, and fully covered by reserves. However, in Fitch's view, at least one-third of Oschadbank's largest non-Naftogaz loans which are not currently in arrears are relatively high risk, representing long-term exposures with non-amortising principal. Mitigating these risks, Fitch estimates that Oschadbank could increase its loan loss reserves to almost 41% of loans (from 18% under local GAAP at end-Q113) before its regulatory capital adequacy ratio (of 32.8% at end-Q113) would fall to the regulatory minimum of 10%. RATING SENSITIVITIES - OSCHADBANK'S VIABILITY RATINGS Oschadbank's VR could be downgraded if large loan losses caused a sharp deterioration in the bank's capital position. Upside potential for the VR is limited in the short to medium term given the large exposure to Naftogaz, weaknesses in the bank's non-Naftogaz exposures and poor prospects for the operating environment. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - UKREXIMBANK'S SUBORDINATED DEBT Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating reflects incremental non-performance risk resulting from the flexibility to defer coupons in certain circumstances, for example if the bank reports negative net income for a quarter. The two-notch differential between the bank's 'b' VR and the subordinated debt rating of 'CCC' therefore reflects one notch for this incremental non-performance risk and one notch for potentially weaker recoveries due to the instrument's subordination. The subordinated debt rating could be upgraded or downgraded if the bank's VR was upgraded or downgraded. 