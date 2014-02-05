(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms UMB Financial
(UMBF) ratings
at 'A+'/'F1+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The Stable
Outlook
incorporates assumptions that the company will continue to
report consistent
solid operating performance, irrespective of the operating
environment. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflects
UMBF's strong
operating performance and good credit quality over multiple
business cycles,
which Fitch expects to continue. Furthermore, UMBF is continuing
to invest in
growing its suite of businesses, which Fitch believes should
help the company
maintain its strong operating results over an intermediate term.
UMB's operating performance, as measured through return on
assets (ROA),
averages around 90 basis points (bps), above peer averages.
This performance is
driven by its low cost of deposits, as well strong asset quality
and a sizable
contribution from non-interest income.
UMB continues to maintain an extremely cheap deposit base, with
approximately
40% of the company's total deposits being attractive
non-interest bearing demand
deposits. UMB's cost of funding is well below peer averages.
Fitch's rating action also incorporates UMB's maintenance of
strong credit
quality over the last several years. Non-performing assets
(NPAs) as a
percentage of gross loans plus other real estate owned
impressively hovered
around 60 bps over the last five years and well below most
mid-tier peer
institutions. This has meant that the company's provision
expense has remained
low, which has further helped keep operating performance strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given UMBF ratings are among the highest in the world, upward
ratings movement
is very unlikely. Conversely, significant changes in the balance
sheet profile,
earnings quality or changes in management could apply downward
ratings pressure.
UMBF's ratings are supported by the consistency and conservatism
demonstrated by
its long-tenured management team, and as such, the very high
ratings would
likely be under pressure if UMBF were to deviate from its core
competencies.
Fitch notes that UMBF has reported above average loan growth
over the last 12
months. While this rating action incorporates a view that that
loan growth will
not result in outsized credit losses, any deterioration in asset
quality ratios
could pressure UMBF's ratings.
Given UMBF's particularly large securities portfolio, UMBF is
more vulnerable to
a rapid and unexpected increase in interest rates which could
lead adversely
impacted its unrealized position and tangible capital ratios. A
material erosion
in tangible capital ratios could impact investor confidence in
UMBF, and
ultimately lead to liquidity concerns, although this is viewed
as unlikely.
UMBF's ratings would also be vulnerable to a large and
unforeseen operational
loss.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
UMB Bank, National Association is a wholly owned subsidiary of
UMBF. UMB Bank,
National Association's ratings are aligned with UMBF reflecting
Fitch's view
that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
UMB Bank, National Association's ratings are sensitive to
changes to UMBF's
Viability Rating (VR) or any changes to Fitch's view of
structural subordination
between bank subsidiary and holding company. Rating
sensitivities for the VR are
listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UMBF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
UMBF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed UMBF's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV),
TCF Financial
Corp. (TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF), Webster Financial
Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust (WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
UMB Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a+';
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
UMB Bank, National Association
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-Term Deposit at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a+';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
