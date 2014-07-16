(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based
Unedic's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA+' and
affirmed its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Unedic's EUR20bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme was also
affirmed at
'AA+' and 'F1+', and the senior unsecured notes were affirmed at
'AA+'. Its
EUR12bn billets de tresorerie (BT) Programme was also affirmed
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Using a top-down approach under its public-sector entity
criteria Fitch aligns
Unedic's ratings with those of the Republic of France (France;
AA+/Stable/F1+).
The ratings reflect Unedic's mission as the sole manager of the
French
unemployment insurance system (UIS) under state delegation. They
are underpinned
by the French Labour Code regulating its financial stability,
and by support
from the government through its approval of the unemployment
insurance
agreement, renegotiated every two years.
The UIS, the agreements signed between the social partners and
the approval by
the State are mandatory by the French Labour Code. This
agreement sets the
contribution rates of employers and employees affiliated to
Unedic. In May 2014,
a new agreement was signed for the 2014-2016 period.
The State does not exercise formal control but supervises
Unedic's management
through the presence of a state comptroller in Unedic's
governance institutions
and through its approval of the unemployment insurance
agreement. In the absence
of approval of the insurance agreement, the State will be
responsible for
Unedic's debt repayment.
In 2013, a persistently weak economy led to slower growth of
French wages, which
are the basis of unemployment contributions, of 1.1% (2012:
2.2%). Insurance
allocations rose 5.2% in 2013 amid growing unemployment (which
increased by
5.3%) with 2.3 million people on unemployment benefits. Over the
medium term,
Unedic is projecting a mild economy recovery (GDP to grow by
0.8% in 2014, 1.3%
in 2015) and expects its deficit to stabilise at around EUR3.6bn
in 2015 and
2016.
A worsening deficit has caused net debt to rise to EUR17.7bn at
end-2013 with
88% in bonds and 12% in commercial paper (CP). This figure may
rise further to
EUR21.4bn by end-2014 and EUR25bn at end-2015. As of end-May
2014, Unedic has
issued about 70% of its targeted bond amount for the current
year.
Under its EUR20bn EMTN programme, Unedic benefits from a state
guarantee for an
overall issued amount of EUR7bn in 2014. This covers the
repayment of principal
due in 2014, interest and fees. This guarantee exempts Unedic
from the
application of the article L.213-15 of the monetary code, which
obliges the
association that issues bonds to restore its equity. At
end-2013, all the bond
issues from Unedic (EUR13.7bn) benefited from an explicit state
guarantee.
The EUR12bn CP programme is secured by back-up lines
corresponding to 15 days of
either total expenditure or CP repayments with a sufficient
liquidity buffer of
a minimum of EUR2bn. In case of adverse market conditions, Fitch
believes that
this buffer would be sufficient to meet immediate liquidity
demands before the
State steps in to provide financial support to Unedic. Fitch
believes that
support would be forthcoming in view of Unedic's strategic
importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on the sovereign's ratings would be reflected
in Unedic's
ratings. Also a significant unfavourable change to UIS's
characteristics would
prompt a downgrade. A downgrade could also result from a weaker
liquidity
back-up package.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated
August 2012, and
"Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States"
dated March 2014,
are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.