(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based real estate investment trust (REIT) Unibail-Rodamco SE's (Unibail-Rodamco) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'. Unibail-Rodamco's ratings continue to reflect its focus on geographically diversified prime shopping centres generating a defensive rental income profile. Its operating performance continues to be outstanding, benefiting from high occupancy, solid rent renewal increases and high tenant retention mitigating fairly short average lease maturities. Fitch expects loan-to-value (LTV) and EBITDA net interest cover (NIC) to remain around 40% and 4.0x in 2014. The group also benefits from one of the strongest liquidity positions in the sector and has improved its debt maturities and funding cost position. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strategy Improves Portfolio Quality Unibail-Rodamco's focus on large shopping centres in capital cities that are difficult to replicate provides high barriers to entry. Portfolio rotation during recent years and a quality development pipeline have ensured continued improvement in asset quality. These shopping centres continue to attract positive footfall as they benefit from a diverse tenant line-up and feature up-to-date leisure and entertainment facilities. Stable Financial Metrics Unibail-Rodamco's through-the-cycle LTV has been less volatile than other rated EMEA REITs, a function of its prime portfolio and geographical diversification. It has not been exposed to the more cyclical property cycles of the UK and has weathered the financial crisis in 2009 with a strong balance sheet. Management have a track record of managing the LTV conservatively. In recent years, against an improved market outlook, developments and acquisitions have increased with LTV increasing slightly to 38% at FYE13 from 37% at FYE12. Committed developments remain measured, at less than 5% of the total portfolio, which Fitch expects to be funded through asset rotation. Significant Geographical Diversification Unibail-Rodamco's property activities span three different sectors (retail 80%, office 12% and exhibition centres 8%) and 12 countries from western to eastern Europe. Unibail-Rodamco has exposure to mature markets such as France and Holland and strongly emerging retail consumer markets, such as Poland. Its property investment portfolio's diversification by geography and sector is unrivalled in Europe. Prime Shopping Centres Portfolio Unibail-Rodamco is the third-largest REIT in the world (behind Westfield Group (A-/Stable) and Simon Property Group Inc. (A/Stable) with a portfolio of over 83 major shopping centres, 59 of which have more than six million visits per annum, while the largest Les Quatre Temps, La Defense has over 46 million visits p.a. The vast majority of France's largest shopping centres in terms of total sales are owned and operated by Unibail-Rodamco. Resilient Rental Income Despite a shorter lease profile than its UK peers (75% of retail rents will reach a break option within five years), Unibail-Rodamco benefits from both a sound quality and diversified tenant base. This is underpinned by its high occupancy rates (97.5% at FYE13) and the quality of its shopping centres ensuring high retention rates. Retail sales in Unibail-Rodamco's shopping centres increased 1.1% y-o-y as of end-November 2013, outperforming national sales indices (-1.4%). Strong Liquidity Position At FYE13 Unibail-Rodamco had around EUR4.4bn of undrawn committed facilities and EUR100m of cash, sufficient to meet around EUR1bn of committed development capex and EUR1.6bn of debt maturities in 2014 and 2015 (excluding commercial papers). During 2013 and H114 Unibail-Rodamco took advantage of the favourable bond market by increasing its average debt maturity to 5.4 years (from 4.9 years in 2012) and lowering its average cost of debt to 2.9% (from 3.4% in 2012). The company further diversified its funding sources with inaugural issues in SEK and CHF and private placements in HKD in 2013. Debt Well Hedged Unibail-Rodamco is almost fully hedged over the next four to five years through a combination of fixed- rate bonds and derivatives. This supports the resilience of Unibail-Rodamco's interest serviceability to an interest rate increase. The funding mix has moved towards bonds, which now account for around 80% of total debt compared with around 50% at end-2010. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - A commitment to significantly lower management's targeted LTV of 40%-45% Negative: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading to a material fall in total rents - LTV above management's target of 40-45% on a sustained basis and a deviation from managing this conservatively through-the-cycle - EBITDA NIC below 2.5x on a sustained basis Contact: Principal Analyst Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet Associate Director +44 20 3530 1606 Supervisory Analyst Anil Jhangiani Senior Director +44 20 3530 1571 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 144 299 184 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.