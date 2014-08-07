(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based
Unicaja Banco, S.A.'s (Unicaja) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-',
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-' and its Short-term IDR at
'F3'. The Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) on its Long- and Short-term IDRs and VR
have been removed
and the Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
At the same time the agency has affirmed the bank's Support
Rating (SR) and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at '3' and 'BB+', respectively. A
full list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The rating action follows our analysis of the effect on Unicaja
from the
acquisition of Banco de Caja Espana de Inversiones, Salamanca y
Soria, S.A.
(Banco CEISS). This transaction concluded on 28 March 2014 with
Unicaja taking
majority control, since diluted to a 60.7% stake following the
conversion of
convertible bonds in June 2014. Fitch views the acquisition of
Banco CEISS as
manageable for Unicaja and tolerable for the 'bbb-' VR despite
the erosion of
some of Unicaja's capital strength.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
Unicaja's IDRs are driven by its standalone credit fundamentals
as expressed by
its VR. The ratings would likely have been higher today without
the Banco CEISS
acquisition as Banco CEISS has a weaker overall risk profile and
is loss-making.
In affirming the ratings Fitch takes the view that management
will complete the
acquisition as targeted during the next three years, including
repayment of
EUR604m contingent convertible bonds held by the Fondo de
Reestructuracion
Ordenada Bancaria (FROB). Banco CEISS would have equalled to 46%
of Unicaja's
assets on an aggregate (Unicaja and Banco CEISS) basis at
end-2013.
Unicaja faces the challenge of implementing its risk management
framework and
lower risk appetite at Banco CEISS, further divesting equity
stakes and
continuing with the restructuring process. However, Unicaja's
experience in
integrating banks and Spain's improved operating environment
should aid the
process. Fitch also highlights other medium-term execution risks
from Unicaja's
plan to list in the capital markets by no later than 2016, raise
a significant
amount of capital to pay back Banco CEISS's state aid and
thereafter proceed
with the full integration of the two banks.
Unicaja's capital ratios have been significantly affected by the
acquisition.
Estimated consolidated Fitch Core Capital (FCC) fell to a just
adequate 8.4% at
end-1H14 from 11.3% at end-2013 (taking into account the
conversion of Banco
CEISS's EUR442m mandatory contingent convertible bonds in June
2014 and
including the resulting minority interests into FCC). Fitch
gives no loss
absorption credit to the EUR604m state's contingent convertible
bonds issued by
Banco CEISS, given that these bonds remain at the subsidiary
level and Fitch
expects them to be repaid by May 2017. As a result, Unicaja's
Fitch eligible
capital ratio was only marginally higher than its FCC at 8.7% at
end-1H14. Fitch
expects capital levels to gradually improve, due to Unicaja's
improved internal
capital generation and capital-raising plans.
Unicaja's asset quality has also been negatively affected by the
acquisition of
Banco CEISS. The combined impaired loans/total loans (NPL) ratio
was 11.5% at
end-1Q14 (14.3% including foreclosed assets) but this still
compares well with
the system-average of 13.4%, helped by Unicaja's generally low
risk appetite
(pre-acquisition NPL ratio was 8.4% at end-2013) and the
transfer of real estate
assets by Banco CEISS to Spain's bad bank (SAREB). The group's
coverage ratio
was adequate and above sector average at 68%. Fitch expects the
deterioration of
asset quality to slow down in 2014, supported by the improving
economy.
A further challenge for Unicaja will be to turn around Banco
CEISS's
profitability, especially given the prevailing low interest rate
environment and
stagnant business volume. However, Unicaja's more resilient
operating
profitability, further scope to lower retail funding costs,
recognition of
expected losses and further cost cuts at Banco CEISS should
support the group's
operating profitability.
Banco CEISS contributed to an improvement in the group's funding
and liquidity
profile, particularly by adding a large deposit base and a high
level of liquid
assets. The group's adjusted net loans/deposits ratio was 96% at
end-1Q14 and
unencumbered liquid assets (the vast majority of which are
sovereign bonds)
accounted for 21% of assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Upward rating potential would arise from the successful
achievement of Unicaja's
plans to improve capital levels, return Banco CEISS's state aid
and complete the
integration process without a detrimental effect on its overall
risk profile.
This in turn should also help to enhance the group's
profitability.
Downside pressure would largely arise from unforeseen asset
quality
deterioration as well as any setback in the integration of Banco
CEISS that
could negatively affect Unicaja's standalone credit profile,
mainly due to
inability to improve its weak profitability and/or a
deterioration of the bank's
regional franchise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
Unicaja's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB+' reflect Fitch's view that
there is a
moderate likelihood of support for the bank from the
authorities, if needed.
This is because of the bank's regional systemic importance to
Spain with a
deposit market share of around 14% and 23% in the Andalusia and
Castilla Leon
regions, respectively.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions
around Spain's
ability and propensity to provide timely support to the group.
Of these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM). Fitch expects
to downgrade Unicaja's SR to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor'
during 2H14 or 1H15.
Timing will be influenced by progress made on implementing
domestic bank
resolution legislation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Unicaja
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; removed from RWN, Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; removed from RWN
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia 85, 7a planta
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
