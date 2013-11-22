(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Bank
AG's (UCB; A+/Stable/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the
overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is
currently 23.2%.
In its analysis, the agency relies on the lowest OC observed
within the past
year, reflecting the issuer's 'F1+' Short-term IDR. The level of
OC Fitch relies
upon supports a 'AAA rating on a probability of default (PD)
basis.
The unchanged D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from the low risk
assessment of the
liquidity gap & systemic risk, the cover pool specific
alternative management
and the asset segregation components. The systemic alternative
management and
privileged derivatives components have been classified as very
low risk.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC has decreased to 12.5% from 13.2%,
primarily due to
the reduction of the agency's 'AAA' stressed credit loss to 4.5%
from 7.3%. This
is mainly attributable to UCB's improved data disclosure that
allows for less
conservative assumptions on the default risk of debtors within
the cover pool.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch applied stressed defaults of 10.8%
and stressed
recoveries of 58.3%.
UCB's public sector Pfandbrief rating is credit linked to
Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 42% of the cover assets are either
directly exposed
to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.
Of the cover
pool, 97% represents exposure to German debtors.
In addition to the cover pool's credit risk, the main drivers of
the 'AAA'
breakeven OC are the programmes maturity mismatches. In its
analysis, Fitch
modelled asset cash flows based on the assumption that loans are
extended beyond
their current interest reset date. On this extended cash flow
profile, Fitch
calculated a weighted average (WA) remaining life of 9.3 years,
compared with
5.5 years based on the reported interest reset dates. The
Pfandbriefe have a WA
remaining life of 5.5 years. In addition, the programme exhibits
an open
interest rate position with 23.0% of the assets generating a
floating rate
income compared with only 14.7% of the covered bonds paying a
floating coupon.
Fitch has taken these mismatches into account by modelling the
expected cash
flows under appropriate stresses, as the existing market risks
are not mitigated
by privileged derivatives.
As of 30 June 2013, UCB's EUR5.7bn outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe were
secured by a cover pool of EUR8.2bn, resulting in nominal OC of
43.5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) UCB's IDR was downgraded by four or more notches
to 'BBB' or
below; (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very
high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
dropped below
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 12.5%; or (iv) if Germany was
downgraded below
'AA-'. An OC level of 0% on a nominal or 2% on a NPV basis, as
required by
German Pfandbrief legislation, would trigger a two-notch
downgrade to 'AA'.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+69 768076 122
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+69 768076 131
Committee Chairperson
Helene M. Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 299 140
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities, dated 30
January 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds',
dated 13 May 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public
Sector Liquidity
and Spread Assumption Addendum', dated 01 February 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and
Spread Assumption
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.