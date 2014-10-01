(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Bank
AG's (UCB, A+/Negative/F1+) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook,
following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high risk) and the lowest level of overcollateralisation (OC) of
the last 12
months, currently 28.4%.
The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on UCB's IDR,
reflecting
Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under
the EU Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Fitch expects the IDR
uplift of 2 to
offset potential negative rating actions on UCB's IDR related to
a weakening of
state support.
The weakest link within Fitch's D-Cap assessment remains the
cover pool-specific
alternative management component, primarily reflecting the
on-going limitations
of UCB's IT system in generating detailed line-by-line
information on all cover
assets. In particular, line-by-line information regarding
original
loan-to-value, current loan-to-value (CLTV) and prior ranking
rights was only
provided for a sample representing around 65% of the total cover
pool. Where
necessary, Fitch has applied conservative assumptions to fill
existing data
gaps.
The programme's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 19% is unchanged in
comparison to last
year's analysis. The main driver of the breakeven OC remains the
credit loss
component of 17.1%, which reflects the cover pool's significant
share of
commercial real estate-backed loans and the worst case CLTV
assumptions Fitch
has employed, which substantially reduce recovery expectations.
Fitch's cash flow valuation component (5.9%) constitutes the
programme's second
largest breakeven OC component. The component reflects the
difference between
the stressed present values of the programme's assets and
liabilities, primarily
driven by maturity mismatches, unhedged interest rate positions
and negative
carry that results from resetting cover assets in a modelled low
interest rate
scenario.
The asset disposal loss component (3.4%) underlines the need for
forced asset
sales to ensure timely payment of all outstanding Pfandbriefe
post issuer
default.
As of 30 June 2014, UCB's EUR18.4bn outstanding mortgage covered
bonds were
secured by a cover pool of EUR 25.2bn, resulting in a nominal OC
of 37%. By
asset balance, the cover pool is almost exclusively composed of
German assets
that can be classified as residential (51%) and commercial (41%)
loans, plus an
additional liquidity reserve in the form of eligible substitute
assets (8%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to 'A-'
or lower; or
(ii) the total number of notches represented by the D-Cap is
reduced to 1 or
lower; (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops
below Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven level of 19%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal minimum
requirement of 2% on a net present value basis, it would not be
sufficient to
allow for timely payment of the covered bonds following an
issuer default. As a
result, the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to
'AA- ', because
this level of OC would limit the covered bond rating to be one
notch above the
issuer's IDR.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will be shortly available at www.fitchratings.com.
