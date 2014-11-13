(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Bank
AG's (UCB, A+/Negative/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 5 (low
risk) and the lowest level of over-collateralisation (OC)
observed in the last
12 months, currently at 39.6%.
UCB's public sector Pfandbrief rating is credit-linked to
Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 42% of the cover assets are either
directly exposed
to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.
The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on UCB's IDR,
reflecting
Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under
the EU Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Fitch expects the IDR
uplift of 2 to
offset potential negative rating action on UCB's IDR resulting
from a weakening
of State support.
The programme's 'AAA' breakeven OC has improved to 11% from
12.5%. The main
constituent of the breakeven OC remains the cash flow valuation
component of
7.0%, reflecting the difference between the stressed present
values of the
programme's assets and liabilities, driven by maturity
mismatches, unhedged
interest rate positions and negative carry.
The credit loss component has been reduced to 3.7% from 4.7%, as
a result of an
improvement of Fitch's internal scoring-based credit opinions
for German
municipalities, which account for a significant 55.3% of the
cover pool.
The asset disposal loss component (1.5%) underlines the need for
forced asset
sales to ensure timely payment of all outstanding Pfandbriefe
post issuer
default. However, the modelled price discounts on forced asset
sales of German
sovereign and municipal assets are immaterial.
For this rating that considers an uplift both on a probability
of default (PD)
basis and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal loss
component is in
line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments
(i.e. 'AA'
tested rating on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC
components represent
'AAA' stresses. This, plus Fitch's testing for at least 91%
recoveries rather
than 100% to assign two notch uplift for recoveries given
default, is why the
sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than the 'AAA'
breakeven OC.
As of 30 June 2014, UCB's EUR5.18bn outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe were
secured by a cover pool of EUR7.49bn, resulting in a nominal OC
of 44.6%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by four or more notches to
'BBB' or lower; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced
to 1 or lower;
(iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 11%; (iv) the German sovereign is downgraded
to 'AA+' or
below.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal minimum
requirement of 2% on a net present value basis, it would not be
sufficient to
allow for timely payment of the Pfandbriefe following an issuer
default. As a
result, the Pfandbrief rating would likely be downgraded to 'AA
', two notches
above the issuer's IDR.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of
new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 768 076 131
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European
Public Entities',
dated 30 January 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public
Sector Liquidity
and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities
Entities
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria – Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
