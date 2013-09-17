(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bulbank AD's (UCB) Support Rating at '2'. Fitch maintains only a Support Rating on UCB; it has not performed a full review of the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating UCB's Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability that UCB would be supported, if required, by its ultimate majority owner, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC, BBB+/Negative). Fitch views UCB as a strategically important subsidiary for UC, in light of the latter's strategic focus on central and eastern Europe (CEE). UC's support propensity is reinforced by UCB's leading local market position as well as potential contagion and reputational risks should the bank default, particularly given UC's wide CEE presence and common branding. UC indirectly owns 99.4% of UCB through UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating The Support Rating is sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of UC's ability and/or willingness to support UCB, the former being reflected in UC's Issuer Default Ratings. UCB is the largest universal bank in Bulgaria by total assets (15% market share at end-H113), loans (16%) and deposits (14%), with a particularly strong franchise in the corporate customer segment. Contact: Primary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 11 09 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Analyst +48 22 330 69 70 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated December 2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.