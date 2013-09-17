(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Bulbank AD's
(UCB) Support Rating at '2'. Fitch maintains only a Support
Rating on UCB; it
has not performed a full review of the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating
UCB's Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that there is a
high probability
that UCB would be supported, if required, by its ultimate
majority owner,
UniCredit S.p.A. (UC, BBB+/Negative). Fitch views UCB as a
strategically
important subsidiary for UC, in light of the latter's strategic
focus on central
and eastern Europe (CEE). UC's support propensity is reinforced
by UCB's leading
local market position as well as potential contagion and
reputational risks
should the bank default, particularly given UC's wide CEE
presence and common
branding.
UC indirectly owns 99.4% of UCB through UniCredit Bank Austria
AG (A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating
The Support Rating is sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
UC's ability
and/or willingness to support UCB, the former being reflected in
UC's Issuer
Default Ratings.
UCB is the largest universal bank in Bulgaria by total assets
(15% market share
at end-H113), loans (16%) and deposits (14%), with a
particularly strong
franchise in the corporate customer segment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 11 09
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 69 70
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated December
2012 and 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated August 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.