(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Credit Management
Bank S.p.A.'s (UCCMB) Italian residential and commercial mortgage special
servicer ratings at 'RSS1-' and 'CSS1-', respectively.
The affirmation reflects UCCMB's strong market position as the servicer with the
largest portfolio of assets under management (AUM) in Italy. This ensures stable
income from servicing and brings benefits in terms of economies of scale and
market coverage. Whereas UCCMB currently only manages 14% of the total portfolio
by value as a true third-party servicer, the company has increased its focus on
new market opportunities. This is demonstrated by allocating additional business
development resource to territorial units. Fitch considers UCCMB to be in a
strong position to succeed. However, it needs to prove its success over the next
12 months with the take on of new third-party portfolios.
The ratings also highlight UCCMB's continuous investment in state of the art
technology. This is demonstrated by further automation of existing processes
such as correspondence, additional enhancement of its customer relationship
management (CRM) platform and online payments of administrative court fees.
UCCMB recently implemented a competitive fee system for its external legal
network that Fitch considers to be market leading among rated peers and shows
UCCMB's innovative approach.
UCCMB benefits from the financial strength of its parent company UniCredit SpA.
Fitch downgraded Unicredit SpA's Issuer Default Ratings to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'
from 'A-'/Negative/'F2' on 18 March 2013 (see www.fitchratings.com). Fitch
incorporated this downgrade into its servicer rating analysis of UCCMB and
conducted stress tests on the financial condition element of the servicer
rating.
The recent change at the top of the organisation demonstrated successful
succession planning ensuring continuity of the company's operations. The former
General Manager was promoted within the wider UniCredit Group and succeeded by
one of his direct reports on 1 September 2012, following a handover period.
UCCMB's special servicing results show a deteriorated recovery performance
compared to previous years, with total average recovery rate against gross book
value (GBV) decreasing from 65% for 2011 to 59% for 2012. There has been an
improvement in total judicial collections on closed positions, with an average
recovery rate against GBV of 15.6% at end -2012, versus 14.0% at end-2011. Over
the same 12-month period the percentage of total collections across all
positions classed as judicial decreased to 22.5% from 23.1%. This reflects the
current economic climate in Italy and remains comparable to rated peers, leading
Fitch to expect the deterioration to continue in the short term.
As of 31 December 2012, UCCMB's total servicing portfolio comprised 1,055,600
loans totalling EUR45.2bn GBV (2011: 1,001,443 loans; EUR41.7bn GBV). This
includes 11 securitised transactions comprising 32,441 loans totalling GBV
EUR5.2bn (2011: 10 securitised transactions; 39,826 loans; GBV EUR6.9bn).
Fitch employed its global servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's
operations and financial condition, with the former including a comparison
against similar Italian servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is
based on information provided to Fitch by UCCMB.