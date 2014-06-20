(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Tiriac
Bank's (UCTB) and Banca Transilvania's (BT) ratings. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
BT
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDR, VR AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BT's Long-Term IDR is driven by its individual strength,
reflected in its 'bb-'
Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects the bank's strong deposit
funding base,
stable profitability and internal capital generation, low
concentrations in the
loan book, a lower share of foreign-currency lending than at
peers and
reasonable coverage of impaired loans with accounting provisions
and high
coverage of 90 days past due loans. Given the bank's risk
profile and
provisioning coverage, capitalisation is adequate, in Fitch's
view (Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio of 14.8% at end-2013). BT's rating strength
is its funding
profile. Liquidity buffers are comfortable.
Asset quality continued to deteriorate over 2013 with impaired
loans (impaired
loans plus loans more than 90 days overdue but not impaired)
rising to 19.1% at
end 2013 (2012:15.5%) reflecting deterioration in lending to
both corporate
customers and to private individuals. Despite booking impairment
charges at
similar level as in 2012 (around 220 bp of average gross loans)
the coverage of
impaired loans with accounting provisions fell to 71% from 81%.
Fitch views this
level as still quite comfortable, especially given that
exposures overdue by
more than 90 days (12.6% of total gross loans at end-2013) were
fully covered by
accounting provisions.
BT's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'BB-' reflect
the bank's systemic importance as the largest private bank with
no majority
shareholder and with a nationwide franchise in Romania, as a
result of which
Fitch believes there is a moderate likelihood that the Romanian
authorities
would provide support if necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDR, VR AND SRF
In Fitch's view, the balance of risks for the VR and hence the
Long-term IDR is
skewed towards the positive, but upside will depend on the bank
building a track
record in the moderation of new impaired loan formation whilst
maintaining a
high level of provisioning coverage and capitalisation close to
current levels.
We believe these developments would require a broader recovery
in the
macroeconomic environment. Downside risk to the VR could come
primarily from a
major deterioration in asset quality, leading to a substantial
worsening of
capitalisation, including a further meaningful rise of net
impaired loans
relative to FCC (34% at end-2013), which is not likely, in
Fitch's view.
The Long-term IDR would come under downward pressure only if
there was both a
downgrade of the VR and a downward revision of Fitch's
expectation of sovereign
support for the bank. Fitch expects the SR to be downgraded to
'5' and SRF to be
revised to No Floor within the next one to two years reflecting
weakening of
support propensity in respect of further progress in addressing
impediments to
effective bank resolution (for more information see 'Fitch
Affirms SRFs of 64
EMEA Banks; Downward Revisions Likely For Most Due To Weakening
Support' at
www.fitchratings.com).
UCTB
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDR, SR AND SRF
UCTB's IDRs and SR reflects Fitch's view that UCTB is a
strategically important
subsidiary for its ultimate parent, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC;
BBB+/Negative). This
view takes into account the continued high strategic importance
of the Central
and Eastern Europe region as a whole for UC. Although support is
likely to flow
through UC's fully owned subsidiary and UCTB's direct owner,
UniCredit Bank
Austria AG (UCBA; A/Negative), at present UCTB's IDRs and SR do
not incorporate
any potential support coming directly from UCBA. Fitch believes
that the
Austrian authorities would look to UC to provide support to the
CEE subsidiaries
directly before allowing any Austrian sovereign support to flow
through to these
entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDR, SR AND SRF
The Negative Outlook on UCTB's Long-term IDR reflects that on
the parent.
Therefore, a downgrade of UC's Long-term IDR would be likely to
result in a
downgrade of UCTB's Long-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
UCTB's VR reflects the pressure on its profitability from
elevated loan
impairment charges (LICs), high impaired loan ratios (21.9% at
end-2013), and
moderate capital levels (FCC ratio of 14.7% at end-2013) in
light also of the
bank's moderate coverage of impaired loans with accounting
provisions (46% at
end-2013).
The rating also considers the quite conservative approach to
impairment
recognition given that loans overdue by 90 days accounted for a
much lower 11.1%
of total gross loans and that they were covered 92% by all
accounting
provisions. It also reflects relatively high, albeit decreasing
(through
customer deposit growth and funds attracted from domestic
institutional
investors and international financial institutions) reliance on
its parent for
funding as well as UCTB's efficiency, limited market risk and
comfortable
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
Fitch views the bank's high impaired loan ratios and moderate
coverage of
impaired loans as negative rating drivers. However, Fitch notes
a slowdown in
the rate of deterioration, and that problem loans mainly derive
from the bank's
exposure to the troubled real estate and construction sectors
built up before
2009. Given the credit risk in the bank's loan book, and the
pressure on
internal capital generation, Fitch notes the bank's moderate
capital levels.
Given the recent deterioration in the bank's performance, and
the difficult
operating environment, Fitch views the likelihood of an upgrade
of the bank's VR
as being low in the short to medium term, unless the current
trends reverse
significantly.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banca Transilvania S.A.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
UniCredit Tiriac Bank S.A.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
