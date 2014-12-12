(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Unicredit S.p.A.'s
(UC, BBB+/Negative/F2, Viability Rating: bbb+) EUR15bn mortgage
covered bonds
(Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) guaranteed by UniCredit
BpC Mortgage
S.r.l. (the guarantor) at 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook. The
affirmation follows
the annual review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA-' rating is based on UC's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+', an unchanged IDR uplift of 1, an unchanged Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of
1 (very high risk) and the 63.6% asset percentage (AP) that
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
80.5% 'AA-'
breakeven (BE) AP. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds'
rating is driven
by the Negative Outlook on UC's IDR.
Fitch has revised the BE AP for the 'AA-' rating to 80.5%
(corresponding to a
lower BE overcollateralisation (OC) of 24%) from 78% (28% OC).
The high
refinancing spreads applied for Italian residential mortgage
loans (407bps at
AA-) drive the 18.7% asset disposal loss component, which is the
greatest
contributor to the BE AP.
The cash flow valuation component of -4.2% reflects hedged
interest rate
positions and a longer weighted-average (WA) life of the cover
pool than the
covered bonds which leads to a higher net present value of the
assets than the
one on the liabilities. The guarantor and UC entered into an
asset and liability
swap, on the fixed rate OBG, to mitigate any interest rate risk.
The cover pool's credit loss of 12.8% is the result of a 'AA-'
WA frequency of
foreclosure of 31.8% and a WA recovery rate 64.2%. The loss
expectation reflects
a cover pool comprising 13.1% foreign borrowers and 32.4% of
broker-originated
loans; Fitch considers these loans more prone to default
compared with a
standard Italian mortgage loan.
For the rating, which considers both an uplift on a probability
of default basis
and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal loss
component is in line
with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments
(i.e. 'A' tested
rating on a PD basis), while the other BE OC components
represent 'AA-'
stresses. Combined with Fitch's testing for at least 91%
recoveries rather than
100% to assign two notches credit for recoveries given default,
this is why the
sum of the BE OC drivers is higher than the 24% 'AA-' BE OC.
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is due to the weak link assessment of
liquidity gap and
systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the
cover bonds
switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch does not
expect a successful
sale of the assets is likely to be achieved within the 12 months
maturity
extension, which is envisaged in the documentation to make
timely payments on
the covered bonds.
Fitch's view on the use or resolution method other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift of 1 based on the complexity and the systemic
importance of
the issuer. Italy is not a covered bonds intensive jurisdiction,
and there is no
protection provided by senior unsecured debt, which is below the
level of 5% of
total adjusted assets.
Fitch takes into account the highest level of AP during the
preceding 12 months
(63.6% as of September 2014), because the issuer is currently
rated 'F2' and the
programme is not in wind down.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) UC Long-term IDR is downgraded by one or more
notches to 'BBB' or
below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to 1 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers
in its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AA-' BE level of 80.5%.
If the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis rises to the
contractual limit of
93% and/or to the legal maximum of 100%, it would not be
sufficient to allow for
timely payment of the covered bonds following an issuer default.
As a result,
the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'A',
because this level of
AP would limit the covered bond rating to two notches above the
IDR, because of
the IDR uplift and one-notch credit for recoveries.
The Fitch BE AP for the covered bond rating will be affected,
amongst others, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore
the BE AP to
maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
dated 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the BE OC
components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 206
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Secondary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 879 087 219
Committee Chairperson
Suzanne Albers
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1165
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4
February 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2013, ' Criteria Addendum: Italy -
Residential Mortgage
Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 5 June 2014 and 'Criteria
for Interest
Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered
Bonds' dated 23
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
