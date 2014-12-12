(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unicredit S.p.A.'s (UC, BBB+/Negative/F2, Viability Rating: bbb+) EUR15bn mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) guaranteed by UniCredit BpC Mortgage S.r.l. (the guarantor) at 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook. The affirmation follows the annual review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AA-' rating is based on UC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', an unchanged IDR uplift of 1, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) and the 63.6% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 80.5% 'AA-' breakeven (BE) AP. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is driven by the Negative Outlook on UC's IDR. Fitch has revised the BE AP for the 'AA-' rating to 80.5% (corresponding to a lower BE overcollateralisation (OC) of 24%) from 78% (28% OC). The high refinancing spreads applied for Italian residential mortgage loans (407bps at AA-) drive the 18.7% asset disposal loss component, which is the greatest contributor to the BE AP. The cash flow valuation component of -4.2% reflects hedged interest rate positions and a longer weighted-average (WA) life of the cover pool than the covered bonds which leads to a higher net present value of the assets than the one on the liabilities. The guarantor and UC entered into an asset and liability swap, on the fixed rate OBG, to mitigate any interest rate risk. The cover pool's credit loss of 12.8% is the result of a 'AA-' WA frequency of foreclosure of 31.8% and a WA recovery rate 64.2%. The loss expectation reflects a cover pool comprising 13.1% foreign borrowers and 32.4% of broker-originated loans; Fitch considers these loans more prone to default compared with a standard Italian mortgage loan. For the rating, which considers both an uplift on a probability of default basis and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal loss component is in line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e. 'A' tested rating on a PD basis), while the other BE OC components represent 'AA-' stresses. Combined with Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather than 100% to assign two notches credit for recoveries given default, this is why the sum of the BE OC drivers is higher than the 24% 'AA-' BE OC. The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is due to the weak link assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the cover bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch does not expect a successful sale of the assets is likely to be achieved within the 12 months maturity extension, which is envisaged in the documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds. Fitch's view on the use or resolution method other than liquidation contributes to the IDR uplift of 1 based on the complexity and the systemic importance of the issuer. Italy is not a covered bonds intensive jurisdiction, and there is no protection provided by senior unsecured debt, which is below the level of 5% of total adjusted assets. Fitch takes into account the highest level of AP during the preceding 12 months (63.6% as of September 2014), because the issuer is currently rated 'F2' and the programme is not in wind down. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UC Long-term IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 1 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AA-' BE level of 80.5%. If the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis rises to the contractual limit of 93% and/or to the legal maximum of 100%, it would not be sufficient to allow for timely payment of the covered bonds following an issuer default. As a result, the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'A', because this level of AP would limit the covered bond rating to two notches above the IDR, because of the IDR uplift and one-notch credit for recoveries. The Fitch BE AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the BE AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation', dated 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the BE OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 879 087 206 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Secondary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 879 087 219 Committee Chairperson Suzanne Albers Senior Director +44 20 3530 1165 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08 August 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2013, ' Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 5 June 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds' dated 23 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.