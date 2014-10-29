(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Union
Insurance Company's (Union) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'BBB+'
and its National IFS Rating at 'AA-(twn)'. The Outlook is
Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Union's consistently strong
capitalisation, prudent
insurance underwriting practice and liquid balance sheet. The
Positive Outlook
takes into account Fitch's expectation that the issuer's efforts
in improving
business quality will support steady underwriting profits.
Union's statutory risk-based capital ratio was sound at above
300% at end-1H14,
compared with the regulatory minimum of 200%. Its capital
position provides a
strong buffer against adverse reserve developments, particularly
in view of its
low underwriting leverage with net written premiums/adjusted
shareholders'
surplus (including shareholders' fund and claims equalisation
reserve) of around
1x from 2010-1H14.
Investments remain prudent and liquid, with cash and cash
equivalents accounting
for 50% of invested assets at end-1H14, comfortably supporting
its insurance
claims. Credit quality in fixed-income portfolios remained sound
as they were
mainly government bonds. Equity exposures are manageable,
representing a
moderate 25% of shareholders' equity at end-1H14.
Union's annualised return on average equity (ROAE) was moderate
at 4.3% in 1H14
and lower than the 9.6% in 2013. This was mainly due to higher
claim reserves
set aside in compulsory motor insurance. Its combined ratio
therefore increased
to 102.3% in 1H14 from 93.1% in 2013. The issuer would have
delivered
underwriting profits if the impact of compulsory motor insurance
was excluded.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include consistently
sustained profitability
with the combined ratio at 95% or below (all business lines
included) in the
long run. Continued strong capitalisation and maintenance of a
liquid balance
sheet are also key considerations for a higher rating,
considering Taiwan's
susceptibility to catastrophes such as typhoons, earthquakes and
floods.
Deterioration in underwriting performance or substantial
underwriting/investment
losses resulting in a fall in Union's statutory capital ratio to
below 250% on a
sustained basis are key triggers for a rating downgrade.
