(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Union Insurance Company's (Union) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB+' and its National IFS Rating at 'AA-(twn)'. The Outlook is Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Union's consistently strong capitalisation, prudent insurance underwriting practice and liquid balance sheet. The Positive Outlook takes into account Fitch's expectation that the issuer's efforts in improving business quality will support steady underwriting profits. Union's statutory risk-based capital ratio was sound at above 300% at end-1H14, compared with the regulatory minimum of 200%. Its capital position provides a strong buffer against adverse reserve developments, particularly in view of its low underwriting leverage with net written premiums/adjusted shareholders' surplus (including shareholders' fund and claims equalisation reserve) of around 1x from 2010-1H14. Investments remain prudent and liquid, with cash and cash equivalents accounting for 50% of invested assets at end-1H14, comfortably supporting its insurance claims. Credit quality in fixed-income portfolios remained sound as they were mainly government bonds. Equity exposures are manageable, representing a moderate 25% of shareholders' equity at end-1H14. Union's annualised return on average equity (ROAE) was moderate at 4.3% in 1H14 and lower than the 9.6% in 2013. This was mainly due to higher claim reserves set aside in compulsory motor insurance. Its combined ratio therefore increased to 102.3% in 1H14 from 93.1% in 2013. The issuer would have delivered underwriting profits if the impact of compulsory motor insurance was excluded. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include consistently sustained profitability with the combined ratio at 95% or below (all business lines included) in the long run. Continued strong capitalisation and maintenance of a liquid balance sheet are also key considerations for a higher rating, considering Taiwan's susceptibility to catastrophes such as typhoons, earthquakes and floods. Deterioration in underwriting performance or substantial underwriting/investment losses resulting in a fall in Union's statutory capital ratio to below 250% on a sustained basis are key triggers for a rating downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here