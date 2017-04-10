(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unipol Banca
S.p.A.'s
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and Viability
Rating (VR) at
'ccc'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
Unipol Banca's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) reflect
institutional support from
its ultimate sole shareholder, Unipol Gruppo Finanziario (UGF,
BBB-/Stable).
Unipol Banca's Long-Term IDR is rated two notches below UGF's to
reflect Fitch's
view that potential for disposal is high given the limited
strategic importance
for the group and the bank's weak performance track record.
Fitch believes that
despite these factors, there is a moderate probability that the
parent will
provide support to the bank given regulatory requirements and
our view that a
default of Unipol Banca would constitute a high reputational
risk for UGF as
both operate in the same jurisdiction and share the same brand.
To date, UGF has provided support in the form of capital
injections into Unipol
Banca. In Fitch's opinion, support has only been moderate in
volume relative to
the bank's needs, given the bank's weak asset quality. The bank
benefits from
technical support from its parent, and from a contractual
agreement to cover the
bank's losses on a number of impaired exposures. We expect this
ordinary support
to continue.
UGF recently announced its intention to spin off most of Unipol
Banca's doubtful
loans into a separate company and evaluate potential strategic
options for the
restructured Unipol Banca.
Unipol Banca's Stable Outlook is in line with that on UGF.
VR
Unipol Banca's VR reflects its extremely weak asset quality,
which weighs on its
capitalisation. The VR also reflects its weak operating
performance, burdened by
a high cost base, high loan impairment charges and the bank's
business model,
which is highly sensitive to the weak operating environment in
Italy and low
interest rates.
Asset quality remains weak. The inflow of new non-performing
exposures has
stabilised, in line with the trends in the Italian banking
sector. The bank's
high exposure to single names and concentration in the
construction and real
estate sectors compared with peers render it more vulnerable to
further
deterioration in its loan book. Unipol Banca's new lending is
more selective and
the bank has strengthened its approach to resolving its asset
quality problems.
Coverage of impaired loans is low as the bank relies on
collateral,
predominantly in the form of real estate, whose value cannot be
entirely relied
upon since enforcement of creditors' rights in Italy is less
effective than in
other countries. Under an agreement with its parent, UGF
provides full coverage
of a number of riskier impaired exposures. However, underlying
credit risk at
the bank remains high.
Unipol Banca's capital base is small and at risk of sudden
shocks in asset
performance. Capital encumbrance by unreserved impaired loans is
high at above
200% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-June 2016, including
UGF's indemnities,
which in Fitch's opinion is unsustainable and puts the bank at
risk of a capital
shortfall. Fitch believes that UGF will likely continue to
provide capital if
the need arises, but the bank's regulatory capital ratios remain
weak and with
tight buffers above minimum regulatory requirement.
Unipol Banca's operating profitability is structurally weak,
driven by weak
revenue generation from its core businesses, high operating
costs and material
pressure from loan impairments. Unipol Banca returned to
profitability in 2015
after being loss-making for several years; but Fitch believes
that reported
profitability benefits from the bank's low coverage of impaired
loans, which
reduces loan impairment charges. We believe that it will be
difficult for the
bank to generate sustainable profit as its franchise and pricing
power are weak
and because it has been unable to generate significant synergies
from its
parent.
Unipol Banca's funding and liquidity reflect its business model
and mainly
depends on its customer base, which has been less stable than
other regional
Italian banks. Customer deposits have been increasing in recent
years and
accounted for about 70% of total non-equity funding. However,
churn rate is
relatively high, which means that these customers do not
regularly bank with
Unipol Banca and make its funding vulnerable to depositors'
sentiment. The bank
has regularly placed bonds to retail investors, but Fitch
expects that these
will be reducing as bail-in legislation has come into force. The
bank's
standalone liquidity profile is moderately improving, but UGF's
ability to
provide liquidity remains important for the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR
Unipol Banca's IDRs and SR are sensitive to a change in UGF's
ability and
propensity to support its subsidiary. This means that the bank's
ratings and
Outlook are primarily sensitive to changes in UGF's ratings. The
ratings would
also be affected by any change in our assessment of UGF's
propensity to support
Unipol Banca. A sale of the bank or a reduction in UGF's stake
in it would
likely diminish the parent's propensity to provide support.
VR
A material deterioration of asset quality and capitalisation
would likely result
in a downgrade of Unipol Banca's VR. The rating is also
sensitive to liquidity
pressures. An upgrade would require a material improvement in
asset quality, a
stronger capitalisation of the bank and a sustainable
improvement of its
structural profitability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Valeria Pasto
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 298
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001