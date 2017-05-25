(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unipol
Gruppo's (Unipol)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also
affirmed
UnipolSai's (Unipol's primary insurance subsidiary) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'BBB' and Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks
on the IFS
rating and the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Unipol's strong market position in Italy,
where it is the
largest non-life insurer by premiums, with a market share of
21%. However,
Unipol's ratings are heavily influenced by its large exposure to
Italian
sovereign debt as well as Fitch's expectation that the extremely
weak credit
quality of its banking operations (Unipol Banca; IDR: BB/Stable
Viability
Rating: ccc) is likely to negatively affect its strong capital
position.
Fitch's view on Unipol's capital is driven by the company's
score under Fitch's
Prism Factor Based Model (Prism FBM). Unipol's Prism FBM score
was 'Strong'
based on end-2016 data, in line with 2015. However, Fitch
believes that Unipol's
ownership of Unipol Banca could weaken its capital, in view of
the likely need
to support the banking operations. The financial leverage ratio
(FLR) was high
at 34% at end-2016. Fitch expects FLR to decrease in 2017, but
to remain
commensurate with the ratings.
The exposure of Unipol to Italian government debt (IDR:
BBB/Stable) was EUR36
billion at end-2016, about 4x consolidated shareholders' funds.
As is the case
for most Italian insurers, this exposure creates concentration
risk in Unipol's
investment portfolio. However, Unipol plans to reduce this
exposure in favour of
corporate bonds and other asset classes. In addition, Unipol's
exposure to
real-estate assets (about 7% of total investments at end-2016)
weighs on its
ratings, as some of these are loss-making. Unipol is committed
to reducing its
exposure to real estate although the difficult Italian property
market hampers
this policy.
Unipol's non-life combined ratio net of reinsurance deteriorated
to 96% at
end-March 2017 (end-March 2016: 95%), but remained well above
the median for its
rating category. Unipol's net income increased to EUR107 million
at end-March
2017 (2016: EUR92 million). However, non-insurance operations
still make a weak
or negative contribution to overall net profitability.
Consequently, Unipol's
2012-2016 average return on equity was 5%, a level commensurate
with the
ratings. Fitch expects Unipol's net profitability to remain at
least at this
level in 2017, but net profit can be volatile due to the
uncertainty linked to
non-insurance operations.
Unipol's consolidated regulatory Solvency II ratio, calculated
using undertaking
specific parameters (USP), decreased to 137% at end-March 2017
from 141% at
end-2016. Unipol expects its consolidated Solvency II ratio for
2016-2018,
calculated using USP, to be in the range of 120%-160%. However,
like many other
Italian insurers, Unipol could face a significant increase in
regulatory capital
charges if European authorities remove the zero risk-weighting
for European
sovereigns.
Fitch considers Unipol's exposure to interest rate risk as low.
This reflects
adequate asset and liability matching and lower minimum
guarantees on new
business (0% for the newest products), which also reduces the
proportion of the
in-force life reserves that carry financial guarantees.
Furthermore, most of the
guarantees only have to be paid at maturity rather than annually
(which would be
more onerous), allowing Unipol greater flexibility in dealing
with low
investment returns in any particular year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unipol's ratings could be downgraded if Prism FBM score falls
below 'Strong' or
return on equity falls below 3%, for a sustained period.
Unipol's ratings are
likely to be downgraded if Italy's sovereign rating is
downgraded.
Unipol's ratings could be upgraded if Italy is upgraded,
provided that its Prism
FBM score remains 'Strong' and return on equity remains above 6%
for a sustained
period.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Unipol Gruppo
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
UnipolSai
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
EMTN programme:
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Dated/undated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Undated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
