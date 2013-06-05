(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed United Bulgarian Bank A.D.'s
(UBB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a
Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND VR
UBB's IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR), which reflects the bank's
high level of non-performing loans (NPLs, loans overdue by more than 90 days)
and the fact that they have apparently yet to peak given the relatively
unseasoned portfolio. However, the ratings also take into account UBB's
significant loss absorption capacity, positive pre-impairment profit, improved
funding profile and currently satisfactory liquidity.
UBB's asset quality metrics continued to worsen in 2012 and Q113, and compare
unfavourably with those of the Bulgarian banking system as a whole. NPLs were a
high 33.1% of gross loans at end-Q113 (32.4% at end-2012, 28.3% at end-2011),
with restructured loans equating to another 8.4%. Fitch does not expect UBB to
materially reduce its stock of problem loans through recoveries because of the
difficult operating environment, although recent inflows of new problem loans
have slowed compared with previous periods.
UBB's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio of 24.3% at end-2012 was driven by low
(42%) reserve coverage of NPLs, with unreserved NPLs equal to a high 93% of FCC.
The bank's Tier 1 ratio was a lower 13.9% due to higher local regulatory
reserves which in total equalled a more adequate 80% of NPLs. In Fitch's view,
the substantial unreserved NPLs and the continued negative trends in asset
quality point to weaknesses in UBB's capital position. However, the still
reasonable Tier 1 ratio based on the higher NPL coverage, coupled with positive
pre-impairment profit (in 2012, equal to 2.5% of average total assets) suggest
that the bank may yet be able to maintain its solvency without external support.
UBB's performance has been hit by a prolonged period of loan book contraction
(since 2009), continuously tightening interest spreads and high loan impairment
charges, as a result of which the bank reported a BGN42m loss in 2012. Fitch
believes that the loan book expansion may prove challenging because of very weak
domestic loan demand, tougher competition in the market for good-quality
customers and the need for prudent liquidity management. Profitability trends in
the near term will be highly dependent on NPL recognition and the bank's
provisioning policy.
UBB's funding profile has improved. Facilities from National Bank of Greece
(NBG; B-/Stable) dropped to a low 5% of liabilities at end-2012 from 26% at
end-2010, and mostly comprised subordinated debt maturing in 2017. Customer
deposits are increasing and accounted for 90% of total non-equity funding at
end-2012 (end-2010: 69%). Deposit stability is important for UBB given the weak
quality and cash generating capacity of its loan book. However, at end-2012
liquid assets (defined as cash and balances with banks, central bank reserves
and unencumbered repo-able securities) covered a reasonable 26% of customer
funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
UBB's ratings could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality and capital
positions continue to weaken. The ratings could stabilise at their current
levels if NPLs stop rising and the bank continues to generate positive
pre-impairment profit, strengthening its loss absorption capacity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
UBB's '5' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that support cannot be relied
upon from the bank's owner, NBG, or the Bulgarian authorities. Fitch does not
factor in potential support from NBG because of weaknesses in the latter's
credit profile.
In respect to potential sovereign support, Fitch acknowledges that the
authorities would be likely to provide at least local currency liquidity in case
of need to UBB, given the bank's sizable market shares in Bulgaria. However, in
Fitch's view, there is uncertainty as to whether the authorities would inject
capital into UBB, in case of need, or in all cases provide foreign currency
liquidity in sufficient volumes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating could be upgraded if NBG was upgraded by at least one notch.
However, Fitch does not anticipate this in the near term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'