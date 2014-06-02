(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed United
Bulgarian Bank A.D.'s
(UBB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B'. The Outlook
on the IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR
UBB's IDRs are driven by the bank's intrinsic financial
strength, as expressed
by its 'b' Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects mostly UBB's
weak asset
quality, marked by high non-performing loans (NPLs) and
exposures to
construction and real estate sectors, but decent loss absorption
capacity.
Deposit based funding and comfortable liquidity buffer support
the bank's credit
profile.
UBB's Long-term IDR is one notch above that for its parent
National Bank of
Greece (NBG; B-/Stable/b-/5). This reflects Fitch's view of only
limited
contagion risk to UBB from its parent. This is primarily based
on no significant
reliance on parental funding and only limited exposures to NBG
and related
entities.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative mainly
reflects the fact
that the inflow of new NPLs has largely subsided and the bank
has returned to
profitability. The combined effect of these two factors reduces
pressure on
UBB's capital position.
At end-2013, UBB's 32.2% NPL ratio (based on loans overdue by
more than 90 days)
was the weakest among its peers rated by Fitch and significantly
worse than the
sector average. Moreover, there were restructured loans not
included in NPLs (at
4.5% of total gross loans), which in Fitch's view are more
likely to default
than standard exposures. In Fitch's opinion, UBB's high NPLs are
due to the
combined effect of fast lending growth and loose underwriting
standards before
the crisis, high exposure to the troubled construction and real
estate sectors
and some single-name concentrations. The new NPL inflow was
small in 2013.
However, Fitch believes that the cleaning up of the legacy
portfolio will be
difficult, at least in the short to medium term, due to the
limited liquidity of
the underlying collateral and a lengthy legal foreclosure
process.
UBB's capital position provides a sizeable buffer to absorb
potential additional
provisioning required for existing NPLs, but is only modest in
light of still
substantial risks embedded in the bank's loan book and weak
internal capital
generation. The Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) of 25.8% reflects
only a 48%
coverage ratio of NPLs with IFRS reserves. Fitch views this
proportion as low,
especially given the still quite difficult operating environment
in Bulgaria.
However, according to Fitch's calculations, as of end-2013 an
increase of NPL
coverage to 80% would result in the FCC ratio falling to an
acceptable 15.8%.
The regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio, which reflects the impact
of quite
stringent and conservative local provisioning criteria under
which NPLs were 84%
covered with provisions, was 14.8% at end-2013.
UBB's locally sourced deposit based funding is a rating
strength. At end-2013,
customer deposits accounted for a high 93% of total funding
(2009: 60%), 69% of
which were sourced from private individuals. Fitch believes that
UBB has
sufficient liquid assets to mitigate potential deposit
fluctuations,
particularly from non-bank financial institutions (9% of all
deposits). At end-
2013, highly liquid assets covered 25% of total customer
deposits. UBB is not
reliant on its parent for funding. Outstanding subordinated
loans from NBG (4%
of total liabilities), granted back in 2007 as capital support,
mature in 2017.
UBB's weak profitability reflects its high NPLs, still elevated
loan impairment
charges (LICs), continuing loan book contraction (4.7% in 2013)
and falling
market interest rates. A swing to positive bottom line
profitability in 2013 was
fully attributable to a fall in LICs (down by 41% yoy), while
the pre-impairment
profit remained subdued.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR
UBB's IDRs are sensitive to changes in its VR. The VR could be
downgraded if
UBB's asset quality and/or capital position weaken. Any
significant
deterioration in the bank's liquidity position could also put
downward pressure
on its VR (not Fitch's base case). An upgrade of the VR would
require
improvements in asset quality and capitalisation metrics
combined with
sustainable profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
UBB's Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that support
cannot be relied
upon from the bank's parent, NBG, or the Bulgarian authorities.
Parental support
is not factored into UBB's ratings due to NBG's weak credit
profile. The
sovereign propensity to support banks is likely to weaken
following the expected
national implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
An upgrade of UBB's Support Rating would require a multi-notch
upgrade of NBG's
IDR and Fitch's view of the parent's strong propensity to
support UBB. Fitch
considers such an upgrade unlikely at present.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
