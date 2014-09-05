(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed United
Bulgarian Bank
A.D.'s (UBB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B' with
a Stable Outlook and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD's IDR at
'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this
commentary.
In Fitch's opinion, liquidity risks have increased for all
Bulgarian banks after
the deposit runs on two largest Bulgarian-owned banks in June
2014. The events
highlighted the corporate governance problems at domestically
owned companies
and low level of public trust in the banking system. However,
Fitch believes
that foreign-owned banks, including UBB and Raiffeisenbank
(Bulgaria), are less
exposed to a loss of customer confidence.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
United Bulgarian Bank
UBB's IDRs are driven by the bank's intrinsic financial
strength, as expressed
by its 'b' Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects mostly UBB's
weak asset
quality, marked by high non-performing loans (NPLs) and
concentration in
construction and real estate sectors, but decent loss absorption
capacity.
Broadly stable deposit based funding and a comfortable liquidity
buffer support
the bank's credit profile. The Stable Outlook on the bank's
Long-term IDR
reflects its asset quality stabilisation and return to
profitability (albeit
only modest), which reduce capital pressures.
UBB's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of its parent,
National Bank of
Greece (NBG; B-/Stable/b-/5). This reflects Fitch's view of only
limited
contagion risk to UBB from NBG. This is primarily based on no
significant
reliance on parental funding and only limited credit exposure to
NBG and related
entities.
Raiffeisenbank Bulgaria
Raiffeisenbank's IDRs and Support Rating are based on Fitch's
view that the bank
is a strategically important subsidiary of its 100% owner,
Raiffeisen Bank
International AG (RBI; A/Negative/bbb) and that there is a high
probability that
Raiffeisenbank would be supported by RBI, if needed. The
Negative Outlook
reflects the Negative Outlook on RBI's rating. The Long-term IDR
is capped by
the Country Ceiling for Bulgaria (BBB+).
The VR is driven primarily by the bank's weak asset quality,
counterbalanced by
decent loss absorption capacity. It also considers the bank's
strong funding
profile and comfortable liquidity buffers as well as the
positive influence of
being part of the RBI group for the bank's risk management
framework.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
UBB's IDRs are sensitive to changes in its VR. The VR could be
downgraded if
UBB's asset quality and/or capital position weaken. Any
significant
deterioration in the bank's liquidity position could also put
downward pressure
on its VR (not Fitch's base case). An upgrade of the VR would
require
considerable improvements in asset quality and capitalisation
metrics combined
with sustainable profitability.
Raiffeisenbank's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to
changes in RBI's
Long-term IDR and to changes in the Bulgarian Country Ceiling.
The Negative Outlook on Raiffeisenbank's IDR reflect the
Negative Outlook on
RBI's Long-term IDR. In turn, this reflects Fitch's view that
there is a clear
intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for banks
in the EU, as
demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives. In
Fitch's view, these regulatory developments will increase the
likelihood of
senior debt losses in banks if they fail solvability
assessments,
notwithstanding the banks' systemic importance.
Consequently, Fitch expects to revise RBI's SRF to 'No Floor'
and downgrade its
SR to '5' at some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. A downward
revision of RBI's
SRF would likely cause downgrades of its Long-term IDR to the
level of its VR at
the time. This in turn would result in a downgrade of
Raiffeisenbank's
support-driven IDR. However, it will most likely remain in the
'BBB' range.
In Fitch's view, the balance of risks for Raiffeisenbank's VR is
skewed towards
the positive, but upside will depend on the bank building a
longer track record
in the moderation of new impaired loan formation and cleaning of
the loan book
whilst maintaining the current levels of capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
UBB's Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that support
cannot be relied
upon from the bank's parent, NBG, or the Bulgarian authorities.
Parental support
is not factored into UBB's ratings due to NBG's weak credit
profile.
Raiffeisenbank's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view
that there is a
high probability that Raiffeisenbank would be supported by RBI,
if needed.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
An upgrade of UBB's Support Rating would require a multi-notch
upgrade of NBG's
IDR and Fitch's view of the parent's strong propensity to
support UBB. Fitch
considers such an upgrade unlikely at present.
Fitch expects that the propensity of RBI to support
Raiffeisenbank will remain
strong. However, the support-driven ratings could also be
sensitive to any
weakening of propensity of the parent to provide support, which
Fitch views as
unlikely in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (UBB)
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 11 09
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria))
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (UBB)
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 69 70
Secondary Analyst (Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria))
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 11 09
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.