Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Medium-Term Fiscal
Projections â€“ An UpdateNEW YORK/LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
United States
(U.S.) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and
Fitch-rated Treasury security ratings at 'AAA'. Fitch has also
affirmed the U.S.
Country Ceiling at 'AAA' and Short-term foreign currency rating
at 'F1+'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDRs remains Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the U.S.'s strong economic and credit
fundamentals,
including the global reserve currency status of the U.S. dollar,
and progress on
reducing government budget deficits. The Outlook remains
Negative due to
continuing uncertainty over the prospect for additional
deficit-reduction
measures necessary to reduce government indebtedness over the
medium to long
term, and near-term risks associated with the expiration of
federal
appropriations authority at the end of the current fiscal year
(30 September
2013) and in particular a timely increase in the debt limit.
Fitch will conduct a further review of the U.S. sovereign
ratings by the end of
2013, which is expected to resolve the Negative Outlook. This
review will
reflect our assessment of the prospects for further
deficit-reduction measures
in future years necessary to contain government deficits in the
face of
long-term spending pressures and place public debt on a downward
path.
The affirmation of the U.S. 'AAA' sovereign ratings with a
Negative Outlook
reflects the following key factors.
- The U.S. 'AAA' rating is underpinned by its highly productive,
diversified and
wealthy economy; extraordinary monetary and exchange rate
flexibility; and the
exceptional financing flexibility afforded by the global reserve
currency status
of the U.S. dollar and the depth and liquidity of domestic
capital markets - in
particular the U.S. Treasury market. The U.S. sovereign credit
profile also
benefits from the respect for property rights, the rule of law
and high degree
of political and social stability.
- Fitch's current assessment is that the economic recovery is
gaining traction
as the headwinds from private sector debt deleveraging ease.
This is underpinned
by a pick-up in the housing market and gradual decline in
unemployment. Fitch
continues to judge that the U.S. economy (and hence tax base)
remains more
dynamic and resilient to shocks than its high-grade rating
peers.
- Fiscal and macroeconomic risks emanating from the financial
sector are
generally low and diminishing and becoming supportive of, rather
than a drag on,
economic growth. Fitch forecasts economic growth to accelerate
from 1.9% this
year to 2.8% in 2014 and to average 3% over 2015-17 before
reverting to its
assumed long-run trend rate of growth 2.25%.
- The affirmation of the 'AAA' rating also reflects the halving
of the federal
budget deficit since 2010, which is now approaching a level
consistent with debt
stabilisation. In line with Fitch's previous analysis, the
Budget Control Act
passed in August 2011 implied significant fiscal consolidation
and Congress and
the Administration have adhered to the automatic spending cuts -
the sequester -
specified under the Act even the in absence of agreement on an
alternative and
equivalent set of deficit-reduction measures. In addition, the
passage of the
American Taxpayer Relief Act on 1 January 2013, which implied a
tax increase of
more than USD600bn, has also contributed to the
deficit-reduction effort.
- Fitch's latest medium-term fiscal projections (found in the
accompanying
report) imply federal and general government (that includes
states and local
governments) gross debt stabilising next year and over the
remainder of the
decade at around 74% and 107% of GDP, respectively. This is
below the 80% and
110% threshold that Fitch previously identified as being
inconsistent with the
U.S. retaining its 'AAA' status.
- The Negative Outlook reflects that public debt stabilisation
at such elevated
levels still render the US economy and public finances
vulnerable to adverse
shocks and in the absence of additional spending reform and
revenue measures,
deficits and debt will begin to rise again at the end of the
decade. The U.S. is
the most heavily indebted 'AAA' rated sovereign, with a general
government gross
debt equivalent to more than 100% of GDP, double the 'AAA'
median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings.
- Failure to raise the federal debt ceiling in a timely manner
(ie. several days
prior to when the Treasury will have exhausted extraordinary
measures and cash
reserves) will prompt a formal review of the U.S. sovereign
ratings and likely
lead to a downgrade. In the unlikely event that the debt limit
is not raised
before the financing capacity of the Treasury is exhausted, it
would be forced
to dramatically cut back on current spending with adverse
implications for the
economic recovery. Even if it were to prioritise debt service -
something the
Treasury has repeatedly stated it has neither the legal
authority nor logistical
capability to do - it would likely incur arrears on a range of
payment
obligations and thus continue to incur debt, but in a disorderly
and disruptive
manner. Moreover, in such a scenario, investor confidence in the
full faith and
credit of the U.S., a key underpinning of the U.S. dollar's
global reserve
currency status (and why Fitch judges that the U.S. 'AAA' rating
can tolerate a
substantially higher level of public debt than other 'AAA'
sovereigns), would be
undermined.
- Non-essential operations of the federal government will cease
from 30
September - a so-called 'government shutdown' - if Congress does
not grant
additional spending authority. The federal government would
continue to honour
its financial and other obligations, including debt service. A
government
shutdown would not in itself prompt a negative rating action
from Fitch but
would further undermine confidence in the budgetary process and
the prospect of
timely and additional deficit reduction measures over the medium
term.
- Political and/or economic developments that suggest that tax
and spending
reforms necessary to secure public finances over the long term
are unlikely to
be forthcoming.
- Shocks that prompted a re-assessment of the medium-term
economic and interest
rate outlook with adverse consequences for debt dynamics would
likely be
negative for the rating.
Factors that could trigger a revision of the Outlook to Stable
and affirmation
of the U.S. 'AAA' ratings are as follows.
- Avoidance of a 'debt ceiling crisis' and government shutdown
would suggest
that despite profound political differences, there is a common
willingness to
avoid disruptive and regular episodes of 'crises' and would be
supportive of a
stabilisation of the Outlook.
- Progress on tax and broader fiscal reforms as well as
agreement on FY14 budget
would send a strong positive signal that timely
deficit-reduction measures that
would prevent a rise in deficits and debt over the medium to
long term and
ultimately allow public debt to be placed on a downward path
will likely be
forthcoming. Such an outcome would support a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
and affirmation of the U.S. 'AAA' sovereign ratings.
- Political and economic developments that enhance confidence in
the long-run
sustainability of public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that 'exit' from the Federal Reserve's
extraordinary monetary
accommodation and normalisation of interest rates will be
gradual and orderly
and not result in significant macro-financial instability.
Financial sector
risks are currently judged to be low as reflected in Fitch's
stable outlook on
the U.S. banking sector.
Fitch's updated medium-term fiscal projections incorporate
assumptions regarding
the medium-term growth potential of the US economy and do not
incorporate
potential upside benefits from shale gas nor downside risks
emanating from the
eurozone and elsewhere.
Fitch federal debt projections reflect its economic and fiscal
policy
assumptions and are detailed in the accompanying Special Report,
'U.S.
Medium-Term Fiscal Projections - An Update' (available by
clicking the link
above). However, they do draw heavily upon Congressional Budget
Office (CBO)
projections, including CBO assumptions and judgements regarding
the take up of
various benefits as well as the rate of growth of health care
spending.
Fitch assumes that even in the unlikely event that the debt
limit is not raised
in a timely fashion, there is sufficient political will and
capacity to ensure
that Treasury securities will continue to be honoured in full
and on time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Riley
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1175
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lucila Broide
Director
+1 212 908 0898
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Daniel Noonan, New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908-0706,
Email: daniel.noonan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' dated 13
August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
